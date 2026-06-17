Pizzeria known for bold pies opens second New Jersey location

You can’t B.S. New Jerseyans when it comes to pizza. We know a quality slice when we taste one. So when a pizza joint is successful enough in the Garden State to open a second location, you know it’s the real deal.

Such is the case for Johnny Napkins, which already had a pizzeria in Union but has now opened another spot in Cranford.

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Johnny Napkins opens second NJ location

Known for their specialty pizza pies like the “Old World Pie,” “Aunt Tilly,” “Vodka Ricotta,” and the “White Clam Pizza,” Johnny Napkins prides itself on being “Jersey’s go-to for bold pies.”

Johnny Napkins serves trendy pizzas, hearty pastas, and Italian-American classics that balance nostalgia with innovation.

One pizza option I’ve never seen before but it absolutely screams “Jersey” is their “EPS” pie, which has everything bagel seasoning and cup & char pepperoni on an 8-slice Sicilian.

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Is your mouth watering yet?

They just had their grand opening on Saturday, June 13, with a special appearance from celebrity pizza chef Lil Mo.

The newest Johnny Napkins restaurant can be found at 123 N. Union Ave., Cranford, NJ. At the time of this writing, they are open daily from 11 a.m. through 10 p.m.

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The flagship Johnny Napkins is located at 1424 Morris Ave., Union, NJ.

Operating hours:

Monday: 11:00 a.m. - 10:00 p.m.

Tuesday: 11:00 a.m. - 10:00 p.m.

Wednesday: 11:00 a.m. - 10:00 p.m.

Thursday: 11:00 a.m. - 10:00 p.m.

Friday: 11:00 a.m. - 10:00 p.m.

Saturday: 11:00 a.m. - 10:00 p.m.

Sunday: 11:30 a.m. - 10:00 p.m.

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The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

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