If you don’t just read my articles but also listen to the Deminski & Moore show weekday afternoons on New Jersey 101.5, then you already know my take on chain pizza.

It’s not that it’s to be avoided at all costs. It can have its place. It’s just that as a guy who was born and raised in Jersey, pizza is a religion.

While chain pizza feels a bit sacrilegious to those of us who grew up with the great corner pizza joints and mom and pop shops, if you think of it as almost a different food named the same thing it can be OK in a pinch.

Justin Sullivan, Getty Images Justin Sullivan, Getty Images

Now, preference aside, if you’re on a budget and want to know the most affordable pizza of the Top 10 chains, someone has figured that out. NetCredit.com first found the 10 most popular pizza chains in the United States. Then they ranked them by price.

Now these are national chains and some like Papa Murphy’s you won’t find in New Jersey. But of course, Domino's and Pizza Hut are well represented here. But they are not the most affordable.

SEE ALSO: Hidden gem pizzeria right in the heart of New Jersey

Justin Sullivan, Getty Images Justin Sullivan, Getty Images

Of the top 10 most popular, here is their price rank from most expensive to least, least being #1. This was based on a medium plain cheese pizza.

10. Chuck E. Cheese $20.33

9. Godfather’s Pizza $20.03

8. Domino’s $19.33

7. Pizza Hut $19.00

6. Marco’s Pizza $17.54

5. Papa John’s $16.65

4. Hungry Howie’s $16.46

3. MOD Pizza $12.45

2. Papa Murphy’s $12.38

1. Little Caesars $10.27

Mario Tama, Getty Images Mario Tama, Getty Images

Again, these are national averages. As with literally everything else, don't be shocked if New Jersey prices are a bit higher.

LOOK: Here are 50 of your favorite retail chains that no longer exist Are you ready to see the top 50 major retailers that no longer exist? Keep reading to see if your favorites made the list Gallery Credit: Meagan Drillinger

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

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This is one of NJ's best pizza joints Gallery Credit: Dennis Malloy