I thought I knew NJ’s best pizza, until I tried this spot

For years, I thought I knew what the best pizza spot in New Jersey was. I grew up in Central Jersey and went to college in North Jersey, so I've tried my fair share of spots that are amazing.

I even wrote about what I declared New Jersey's best pizza spot a couple of years ago. I thought I knew it all.

That is, until I tried Conte's in Princeton. People I grew up with swore that it was the best, and people around the radio station had so many good things to say about it when I told them I was going there.

Kyle Clark / Townsquare Media illustration Kyle Clark / Townsquare Media illustration loading...

Their pizza is super thin, which I love. I ate a whole pie and legitimately could have eaten another one if I wanted to. Now, maybe that says something about me more than it does the pizza, but I digress.

Their sauce is the perfect sweetness, and the cheese doesn't fall off after you bite into it. Both are necessary factors.

Kyle Clark / Townsquare Media illustration Kyle Clark / Townsquare Media illustration loading...

And for bonus points, they have the best system for how they take your order. Let's face it, most pizza joints in New Jersey don't take reservations, so a lot of times you're stuck in a line waiting for about a half an hour or more. It can be brutal. But Conte's does it right and they come and take your order while you're standing in line so that when you sit down your food is getting to you right away.

It's a little chef's kiss on top of an already phenomenal pizza spot.

You can find them at 339 Witherspoon Street in Princeton. And you can find their menu here.

We all have our favorite pizza spots in New Jersey, but trust me when I say this: Conte's is the best. Make them your next stop for a slice.

