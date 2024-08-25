Yes, there is a best pizza in NJ. And yes it’s where you think

We could be called the pizza haven of the United States (hopefully nobody from New York is reading this) and most of us in NJ would agree.

I’ve been to New York City before and had pizza there and don’t get me wrong, it’s delicious.

But in my opinion, the best pizza in the world and the best pizza in New Jersey comes from DeLorenzo’s in Robbinsville.

And I think most of us would agree. I’ve lived up in North Jersey and had pizza there. It’s good, really good. But our Trenton area will always have the pizza I crave the most.

The tomato pies at DeLorenzo's are to die for. Really thin crust, delicious tomato sauce, and it’s so light that you could eat two whole pies by yourself and not think twice about it.

There’s a reason why when this place opens at 4 p.m. on the weekends there’s a line out the door to get in. I went there this past weekend and that’s what it was like.

It’s hard to get them to answer their phone. Likely because they’re so busy. It’s tough to get a seat in this place because they don’t take a reservation. If you want to sit down and eat you better show up early.

I was able to get in line and wait for them to open, so I got an open table pretty quickly.

They’re efficient, and I knew my order right away so I got my pizza fast.

