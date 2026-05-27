Humid 80s with showers Wednesday, then sunshine and refreshing air take over NJ

The Bottom Line

Wednesday is going to be even warmer and more humid than Tuesday. And our weather turns a bit unsettled too, as two or three waves of spotty showers sweep across the state throughout the day. Generally light stuff, although I would not rule out a brief downpour or thunderstorm, especially around South Jersey. We should catch some peeks of sun in the afternoon, pushing most high temperatures into the sticky, summery 80s. As skies clear and drier air arrives Wednesday night, we will enjoy much more comfortable and downright refreshing weather for Thursday and Friday. Sunshine, a stiff breeze, and highs in the 70s should make for a couple of beautiful days. The weekend turns a bit cooler, although the only rain chance there would be a brief sprinkle early Saturday morning.

Weather Hazards

Hazardous weather concerns remain very limited across New Jersey through the rest of the week. A brief downpour or isolated thunderstorm cannot be ruled out Wednesday, especially over southern New Jersey, although the risk of severe weather or flooding is very low.

Climatological Context

May 26 is the 147th day of 2026.

Normal afternoon high temperatures are between 75 and 76 degrees across New Jersey. Normal lows are 55 to 57.

On average, May is the 5th warmest, 5th driest, and 8th snowiest month of the year.

Wednesday

Wednesday definitely screams "summerlike" across the Garden State, between the warm temperatures, the rising humidity, and the sporadic raindrops in play.

Morning temperatures are mainly in the 60s. And humidity levels are ramping up quickly, with dew points potentially hitting 70 degrees, making the air feel pretty sticky by the afternoon.

Expect waves of spotty showers at times, although much of the day will feature only clouds and occasional peeks of sun. A brief thunderstorm or localized downpour is possible, especially around the southern half of the state.

High temperatures should reach the lower 80s on average, accompanied by a light breeze and muggy conditions.

An isolated shower will still be possible through Wednesday evening. Then skies will gradually clear overnight, as low temperatures settle into the lower 60s.

Thursday

Thursday is the grand payoff after several challenging weather days.

The operative word is "refreshing" as humidity levels tumble, sunshine returns in force, and a nice breeze kicks in across the state. It will feel dramatically more comfortable compared to Wednesday's sticky air mass.

Afternoon temperatures should top out in the pleasant mid 70s, right around normal for late May. Overall, Thursday looks like a classic "windows open" spring day across New Jersey. (If you don't mind the pollen, of course.)

Friday

The beautiful weather continues Friday with abundant sunshine and another round of seasonable temperatures in the mid 70s. Humidity stays low, skies stay bright, and outdoor plans should have no weather-related issues whatsoever.

The Weekend & Beyond

The weekend forecast still looks generally good, although temperatures cool off a bit.

A passing sprinkle is possible early Saturday morning, but the rest of the weekend should feature a mix of sun and clouds with dry weather dominating.

High temperatures will descend to the upper 60s Saturday. Thermometers should nudge back into the lower 70s Sunday. While that may be a touch cool for extended beach or pool time, it should be a pleasant final weekend of May overall.

16 ways the weather can impact your Jersey Shore beach day Gallery Credit: Dan Zarrow

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. Follow him on Facebook for the latest forecast and realtime weather updates.