NJ beach weather &#038; waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tuesday, June 2

NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tuesday, June 2

Seaside Heights boardwalk, (background) beach (Bud McCormick/Erin Vogt, Townsquare Media)

Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Tue morning

Rip Current RiskModerate
Waves1 - 3 feet
WindsFrom the North
5 - 8 mph (Gust 10 mph)
4 - 7 knots (Gust 9 knots)
Ocean Temperature58° - 68°
(Normal 60° - 74°)
Air Temperature66° - 75°
Sunrise/Sunset5:28am - 8:21pm
UV Index7 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Tue 9:54a		Low
Tue 3:53p		High
Tue 9:58p		Low
Wed 4:39a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Tue 9:28a		Low
Tue 3:17p		High
Tue 9:32p		Low
Wed 4:03a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Tue 9:42a		Low
Tue 3:29p		High
Tue 9:46p		Low
Wed 4:15a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Tue 9:24a		Low
Tue 3:21p		High
Tue 9:28p		Low
Wed 4:07a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Tue 8:07a		High
Tue 1:34p		Low
Tue 7:58p		High
Wed 1:38a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Tue 9:47a		Low
Tue 3:42p		High
Tue 9:54p		Low
Wed 4:37a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Tue 7:41a		High
Tue 12:41p		Low
Tue 7:32p		High
Wed 12:45a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Tue 10:43a		Low
Tue 4:16p		High
Tue 10:55p		Low
Wed 5:22a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Tue 9:33a		Low
Tue 3:14p		High
Tue 9:44p		Low
Wed 4:17a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Tue 10:01a		Low
Tue 3:35p		High
Tue 10:20p		Low
Wed 4:45a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Tue 9:35a		Low
Tue 3:20p		High
Tue 9:50p		Low
Wed 4:20a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Tue 10:41a		Low
Tue 4:22p		High
Tue 10:55p		Low
Wed 5:15a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S this afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 2 ft at 6 seconds and E 2 ft at 9 seconds.

TONIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: E 2 ft at 10 seconds and N 1 foot at 2 seconds.

WED: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: E 2 ft at 10 seconds and N 1 foot at 2 seconds.

WED NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: E 2 ft at 10 seconds and SE 1 foot at 8 seconds.

THU: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 3 seconds and SE 1 foot at 7 seconds.

THU NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 4 seconds and SE 2 ft at 10 seconds.

FRI: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

SAT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

SAT NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming SE around 5 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 4 ft. A chance of showers after midnight.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

Places to visit in Seaside Heights and Seaside Park

From amusement rides to all the boardwalk food and lots of water fun, Seaside Heights and neighboring Seaside Park have endured as a family friendly spot for all ages.

Along the way, the Seaside Heights Boardwalk and Casino Pier have been struck with tragic disasters - such as fire, Superstorm Sandy and another fire. Both have proven their resiliency through rebuilding and expansion.

Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

Inside Island Waterpark coming soon to Atlantic City

Gallery Credit: Joe Votruba

Gorgeous views: 13 NJ lake house rentals in North Jersey

Lake life — it’s a thing in New Jersey. Sussex, Passaic and Morris Counties have their own shores, held near and dear by visitors and locals, alike.
 
Here's a roundup of a dozen breath-taking lakefront rentals in North Jersey, many along Lake Hopatcong or Upper Greenwood Lake.

Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

Filed Under: Jersey Shore Report: NJ beach weather and waves, Weather
Categories: Dan Zarrow's Weather, New Jersey News, Ultimate New Jersey, Weather

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