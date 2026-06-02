Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Tue morning

Rip Current Risk Moderate Waves 1 - 3 feet Winds From the North

5 - 8 mph (Gust 10 mph)

4 - 7 knots (Gust 9 knots) Ocean Temperature 58° - 68°

(Normal 60° - 74°) Air Temperature 66° - 75° Sunrise/Sunset 5:28am - 8:21pm UV Index 7 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Tue 9:54a Low

Tue 3:53p High

Tue 9:58p Low

Wed 4:39a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 9:28a Low

Tue 3:17p High

Tue 9:32p Low

Wed 4:03a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 9:42a Low

Tue 3:29p High

Tue 9:46p Low

Wed 4:15a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 9:24a Low

Tue 3:21p High

Tue 9:28p Low

Wed 4:07a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Tue 8:07a High

Tue 1:34p Low

Tue 7:58p High

Wed 1:38a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Tue 9:47a Low

Tue 3:42p High

Tue 9:54p Low

Wed 4:37a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Tue 7:41a High

Tue 12:41p Low

Tue 7:32p High

Wed 12:45a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Tue 10:43a Low

Tue 4:16p High

Tue 10:55p Low

Wed 5:22a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 9:33a Low

Tue 3:14p High

Tue 9:44p Low

Wed 4:17a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Tue 10:01a Low

Tue 3:35p High

Tue 10:20p Low

Wed 4:45a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 9:35a Low

Tue 3:20p High

Tue 9:50p Low

Wed 4:20a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Tue 10:41a Low

Tue 4:22p High

Tue 10:55p Low

Wed 5:15a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S this afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 2 ft at 6 seconds and E 2 ft at 9 seconds.

TONIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: E 2 ft at 10 seconds and N 1 foot at 2 seconds.

WED: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: E 2 ft at 10 seconds and N 1 foot at 2 seconds.

WED NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: E 2 ft at 10 seconds and SE 1 foot at 8 seconds.

THU: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 3 seconds and SE 1 foot at 7 seconds.

THU NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 4 seconds and SE 2 ft at 10 seconds.

FRI: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

SAT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

SAT NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming SE around 5 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 4 ft. A chance of showers after midnight.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

Places to visit in Seaside Heights and Seaside Park From amusement rides to all the boardwalk food and lots of water fun, Seaside Heights and neighboring Seaside Park have endured as a family friendly spot for all ages.

Along the way, the Seaside Heights Boardwalk and Casino Pier have been struck with tragic disasters - such as fire, Superstorm Sandy and another fire. Both have proven their resiliency through rebuilding and expansion. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

Inside Island Waterpark coming soon to Atlantic City Gallery Credit: Joe Votruba