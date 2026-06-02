NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tuesday, June 2
Advisories
MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Tue morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Winds
|From the North
5 - 8 mph (Gust 10 mph)
4 - 7 knots (Gust 9 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|58° - 68°
(Normal 60° - 74°)
|Air Temperature
|66° - 75°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:28am - 8:21pm
|UV Index
|7 (High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Tue 9:54a
|Low
Tue 3:53p
|High
Tue 9:58p
|Low
Wed 4:39a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 9:28a
|Low
Tue 3:17p
|High
Tue 9:32p
|Low
Wed 4:03a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 9:42a
|Low
Tue 3:29p
|High
Tue 9:46p
|Low
Wed 4:15a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 9:24a
|Low
Tue 3:21p
|High
Tue 9:28p
|Low
Wed 4:07a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Tue 8:07a
|High
Tue 1:34p
|Low
Tue 7:58p
|High
Wed 1:38a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Tue 9:47a
|Low
Tue 3:42p
|High
Tue 9:54p
|Low
Wed 4:37a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Tue 7:41a
|High
Tue 12:41p
|Low
Tue 7:32p
|High
Wed 12:45a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Tue 10:43a
|Low
Tue 4:16p
|High
Tue 10:55p
|Low
Wed 5:22a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 9:33a
|Low
Tue 3:14p
|High
Tue 9:44p
|Low
Wed 4:17a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Tue 10:01a
|Low
Tue 3:35p
|High
Tue 10:20p
|Low
Wed 4:45a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 9:35a
|Low
Tue 3:20p
|High
Tue 9:50p
|Low
Wed 4:20a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Tue 10:41a
|Low
Tue 4:22p
|High
Tue 10:55p
|Low
Wed 5:15a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S this afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 2 ft at 6 seconds and E 2 ft at 9 seconds.
TONIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: E 2 ft at 10 seconds and N 1 foot at 2 seconds.
WED: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: E 2 ft at 10 seconds and N 1 foot at 2 seconds.
WED NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: E 2 ft at 10 seconds and SE 1 foot at 8 seconds.
THU: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 3 seconds and SE 1 foot at 7 seconds.
THU NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 4 seconds and SE 2 ft at 10 seconds.
FRI: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
FRI NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
SAT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
SAT NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming SE around 5 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 4 ft. A chance of showers after midnight.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.
Places to visit in Seaside Heights and Seaside Park
Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt
Inside Island Waterpark coming soon to Atlantic City
Gallery Credit: Joe Votruba
Gorgeous views: 13 NJ lake house rentals in North Jersey
Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt