A trio of ‘perfect’ June weather days: Sun, warming temps, low humidity

The Bottom Line

If you ever wondered what a "perfect" early June day looked and felt like, Tuesday might just be it. While the morning will start cool and crisp, we will enjoy sunshine, completely dry weather, warm temperatures in the 70s, and (most importantly) very low humidity. No issues, no complaints, just a gorgeous day all around. And the pleasant weather will continue, with a warmup continuing this week — or maybe I should say a "heat-up." Temperatures will reach close to 80 degrees on Wednesday, and then into the 80s on Thursday. Both heat and humidity will kick up a notch for Friday and Saturday, making it feel more summerlike. Our next chance for showers and thunderstorms will mark the start of a cooldown starting on Sunday.

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Weather Hazards

There are no significant weather hazards in the short-term forecast, with rain chances pretty much off the table through the rest of the workweek.

However, it is worth keeping an eye on the end of the week as temperatures and humidity begin to surge. While dangerous heat appears unlikely, New Jersey could be flirting with its second heat wave of the season during the Friday through Sunday time frame.

In addition, the next opportunity for thunderstorms arrives late in the weekend, potentially accompanying a cooldown.

Climatological Context

June 2 is the 153rd day of 2026.

Normal high temperatures are around 77 degrees, while normal lows range from 57 to 59 degrees.

June is, on average, New Jersey's third warmest and third wettest month of the year.

Tuesday

Tuesday starts off on a refreshingly cool and crisp note, with temperatures ranging from the lower 40s in the northwest hills to the upper 50s along the southern coast. A light jacket or sweater may be needed for a few hours during the morning, but you will not need it for long.

Sunshine will dominate the sky throughout Tuesday. More importantly, humidity will stay very low, keeping the air crisp and comfortable. Look for afternoon temperatures to rise into the comfortable mid 70s. This is classic "windows open" weather and arguably a "perfect" early June weather day. Hopefully you have some opportunity to spend time outdoors, as days with seasonably warm temperatures and low humidity are a special treat.

Skies Tuesday night will remain clear and temperatures will be comfortably cool, with lows dipping into the mid 50s.

Wednesday

The warming trend continues Wednesday with more bright sunshine and dry weather.

Afternoon high temperatures will climb to around 80 degrees across much of the state, while humidity remains quite comfortable.

Thursday

Thursday will definitely feel warmer. Temperatures will push into the lower to mid 80s across inland New Jersey. I think humidity levels will stay manageable, with dew points forecast to stay in the 50s. (60s would be what I call "sticky".)

So bottom line, another lovely, warm June weather day.

Friday & Beyond

By Friday, the "warmup" becomes a "heat-up" and things start to feel summer-ish across the Garden State.

Increasing clouds will accompany increasing temperatures and rising humidity. Look for highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees, with noticeable stickiness in the air.

Looking ahead to Saturday, widespread 90s are a possibility. And I can't rule out a spot shower.

The better chance for scattered rain will arrive Sunday afternoon. Thunderstorms and downpours are a possibility through the evening hours. Additional rain and unsettled weather will probably linger into Monday, ushering in a cooldown for New Jersey. Although if all goes well, we should bounce right back to the 70s and 80s again by late next week — that should be our new baseline going forward as we enter the final weeks and days of spring.

The complete list of storm names for the 2026 Atlantic Hurricane Season Gallery Credit: Dan Zarrow

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. Follow him on Facebook for the latest forecast and realtime weather updates.