‘Goldilocks’ weather for NJ: Not too hot, not too cold, almost no rain

The Bottom Line

A slightly cooler and much drier air mass is working into New Jersey Thursday morning. While Wednesday wasn't *that* hot and humid, you will definitely notice the difference, as we enjoy a comfortable and refreshing day. You will notice the return of sunshine and dry weather too, as we begin a stretch of pleasant, quiet weather through the closing days of May. Both Thursday and Friday will feature seasonable temperatures in the 70s. Saturday will trend a bit cooler, only in the 60s, before we rebound to the 70s for Sunday and beyond. Our next chance of wholesale widespread rain is well beyond the 5 Day Forecast.

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Weather Hazards

I got nothing — there are essentially no weather or surf hazards to worry about across New Jersey for the foreseeable future. The only item worth mentioning is that half of the state is still classified as being in D2 "Severe Drought".

Climatological Context

May 28 is the 148th day of 2026.

Normal highs are 75 or 76 degrees around the state of New Jersey. Normal low temperatures range from 55 to 58.

On average, May is the 5th warmest, 5th driest, and 8th snowiest month of the year.

Thursday

The last licks of unsettled, wet weather pulled away from New Jersey early Thursday morning. Temperatures and humidity levels have been dropping steadily, and sunshine will dominate throughout the day.

As dew points lower from near (yesterday) to the 30s (late Thursday), the air will feel dramatically less humid and sticky, and much more comfortable.

Expect mostly sunny skies throughout Thursday. Having said that, some passing clouds are possible in the afternoon. (And maybe even a sprinkle to the north and east — even though the air will be drying out, a few droplets can not be completely ruled out.)

One of the most prominent features of Thursday's weather will be a refreshing breeze, blowing from the northwest over 20 mph at times. I think that will be quite nice, with mild high temperatures in the mid 70s.

Honestly, this checks my boxes for a practically perfect "Goldilocks" weather day — not too hot, not too cold, just right. Enjoy!

Thursday night will be comfortably cool with clear skies. Lows will settle in the mid 50s.

Friday

Friday looks like another stellar late May day. We will enjoy sunshine and low humidity once again. Afternoon temperatures will return to the mid 70s statewide. Outdoor plans will have absolutely no weather-related issues.

Sprinkles are possible late Friday night, around Midnight give or take, as we end up right on the edge of a storm system pushing through New England. I highly doubt it will affect anyone's plans. Heck, it is barely even worth mentioning.

Saturday

Saturday is the one bump in the road in this forecast, with a mini-cooldown on the way. It is still going to be a nice day, quiet and day — just feeling a bit April-ish. Probably too cool for the beach or pool.

Expect a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day, and a stiff breeze. Highs will only reach the mid 60s for most of the state.

Sunday & Beyond

Sunday morning will be crisp and chilly, with inland temperatures potentially dipping into the 40s. But sunshine and moderating temperatures will help afternoon highs rebound into the 70 to 75 degree range later on.

Looking beyond the weekend, and kicking off the month of June, the weather pattern remains fairly tranquil. Highs next week will start in the 70s, possibly climbing into the 80s by late-week. I could see some shower and thunderstorm activity around Tuesday and again in the Friday-Saturday time frame.

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Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. Follow him on Facebook for the latest forecast and realtime weather updates.