NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Saturday, May 30
Advisories
MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY in effect until 11 p.m. Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Sat morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Waves
|2 - 5 feet
|Winds
|From the Northwest
22 - 29 mph (Gust 36 mph)
19 - 25 knots (Gust 31 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|58° - 70°
(Normal 58° - 68°)
|Air Temperature
|62° - 71°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:29am - 8:18pm
|UV Index
|8 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Sat 7:53a
|Low
Sat 1:52p
|High
Sat 8:07p
|Low
Sun 2:41a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 7:27a
|Low
Sat 1:16p
|High
Sat 7:41p
|Low
Sun 2:05a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 7:41a
|Low
Sat 1:28p
|High
Sat 7:55p
|Low
Sun 2:17a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 7:23a
|Low
Sat 1:20p
|High
Sat 7:37p
|Low
Sun 2:09a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sat 6:03a
|High
Sat 11:33a
|Low
Sat 5:57p
|High
Sat 11:47p
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Sat 7:50a
|Low
Sat 1:53p
|High
Sat 8:05p
|Low
Sun 2:45a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Sat 5:37a
|High
Sat 10:40a
|Low
Sat 5:31p
|High
Sat 10:54p
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Sat 8:37a
|Low
Sat 2:19p
|High
Sat 8:57p
|Low
Sun 3:20a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 7:34a
|Low
Sat 1:27p
|High
Sat 7:52p
|Low
Sun 2:23a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Sat 7:55a
|Low
Sat 1:46p
|High
Sat 8:20p
|Low
Sun 2:46a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 7:42a
|Low
Sat 1:30p
|High
Sat 7:59p
|Low
Sun 2:30a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Sat 8:45a
|Low
Sat 2:28p
|High
Sat 9:02p
|Low
Sun 3:22a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: N winds 20 to 25 kt, becoming around 20 kt late. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: N 5 ft at 5 seconds and E 1 foot at 9 seconds.
TONIGHT: NE winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt, becoming N 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: NE 5 ft at 9 seconds and NE 4 ft at 6 seconds.
SUN: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: E 4 ft at 11 seconds and SW 1 foot at 6 seconds.
SUN NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 10 seconds and SW 2 ft at 3 seconds.
MON: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 10 seconds and S 2 ft at 4 seconds.
MON NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 5 seconds and E 2 ft at 10 seconds.
TUE: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
TUE NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
WED: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
WED NIGHT: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas 4 to 6 ft.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.
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