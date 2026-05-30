NJ beach weather &#038; waves: Jersey Shore Report for Saturday, May 30

NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Saturday, May 30

Bradley Beach (Joseph Hewes)

Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY in effect until 11 p.m. Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sat morning

Rip Current RiskModerate
Waves2 - 5 feet
WindsFrom the Northwest
22 - 29 mph (Gust 36 mph)
19 - 25 knots (Gust 31 knots)
Ocean Temperature58° - 70°
(Normal 58° - 68°)
Air Temperature62° - 71°
Sunrise/Sunset5:29am - 8:18pm
UV Index8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Sat 7:53a		Low
Sat 1:52p		High
Sat 8:07p		Low
Sun 2:41a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sat 7:27a		Low
Sat 1:16p		High
Sat 7:41p		Low
Sun 2:05a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sat 7:41a		Low
Sat 1:28p		High
Sat 7:55p		Low
Sun 2:17a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sat 7:23a		Low
Sat 1:20p		High
Sat 7:37p		Low
Sun 2:09a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Sat 6:03a		High
Sat 11:33a		Low
Sat 5:57p		High
Sat 11:47p
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Sat 7:50a		Low
Sat 1:53p		High
Sat 8:05p		Low
Sun 2:45a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Sat 5:37a		High
Sat 10:40a		Low
Sat 5:31p		High
Sat 10:54p
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Sat 8:37a		Low
Sat 2:19p		High
Sat 8:57p		Low
Sun 3:20a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sat 7:34a		Low
Sat 1:27p		High
Sat 7:52p		Low
Sun 2:23a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Sat 7:55a		Low
Sat 1:46p		High
Sat 8:20p		Low
Sun 2:46a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sat 7:42a		Low
Sat 1:30p		High
Sat 7:59p		Low
Sun 2:30a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Sat 8:45a		Low
Sat 2:28p		High
Sat 9:02p		Low
Sun 3:22a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: N winds 20 to 25 kt, becoming around 20 kt late. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: N 5 ft at 5 seconds and E 1 foot at 9 seconds.

TONIGHT: NE winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt, becoming N 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: NE 5 ft at 9 seconds and NE 4 ft at 6 seconds.

SUN: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: E 4 ft at 11 seconds and SW 1 foot at 6 seconds.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 10 seconds and SW 2 ft at 3 seconds.

MON: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 10 seconds and S 2 ft at 4 seconds.

MON NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 5 seconds and E 2 ft at 10 seconds.

TUE: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

TUE NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

WED: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

WED NIGHT: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas 4 to 6 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

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Filed Under: Jersey Shore Report: NJ beach weather and waves, Weather
Categories: Dan Zarrow's Weather, New Jersey News, Ultimate New Jersey, Weather

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