Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY in effect until 11 p.m. Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sat morning

Rip Current Risk Moderate Waves 2 - 5 feet Winds From the Northwest

22 - 29 mph (Gust 36 mph)

19 - 25 knots (Gust 31 knots) Ocean Temperature 58° - 70°

(Normal 58° - 68°) Air Temperature 62° - 71° Sunrise/Sunset 5:29am - 8:18pm UV Index 8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Sat 7:53a Low

Sat 1:52p High

Sat 8:07p Low

Sun 2:41a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 7:27a Low

Sat 1:16p High

Sat 7:41p Low

Sun 2:05a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 7:41a Low

Sat 1:28p High

Sat 7:55p Low

Sun 2:17a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 7:23a Low

Sat 1:20p High

Sat 7:37p Low

Sun 2:09a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Sat 6:03a High

Sat 11:33a Low

Sat 5:57p High

Sat 11:47p BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Sat 7:50a Low

Sat 1:53p High

Sat 8:05p Low

Sun 2:45a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Sat 5:37a High

Sat 10:40a Low

Sat 5:31p High

Sat 10:54p LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Sat 8:37a Low

Sat 2:19p High

Sat 8:57p Low

Sun 3:20a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 7:34a Low

Sat 1:27p High

Sat 7:52p Low

Sun 2:23a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Sat 7:55a Low

Sat 1:46p High

Sat 8:20p Low

Sun 2:46a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 7:42a Low

Sat 1:30p High

Sat 7:59p Low

Sun 2:30a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Sat 8:45a Low

Sat 2:28p High

Sat 9:02p Low

Sun 3:22a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: N winds 20 to 25 kt, becoming around 20 kt late. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: N 5 ft at 5 seconds and E 1 foot at 9 seconds.

TONIGHT: NE winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt, becoming N 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: NE 5 ft at 9 seconds and NE 4 ft at 6 seconds.

SUN: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: E 4 ft at 11 seconds and SW 1 foot at 6 seconds.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 10 seconds and SW 2 ft at 3 seconds.

MON: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 10 seconds and S 2 ft at 4 seconds.

MON NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 5 seconds and E 2 ft at 10 seconds.

TUE: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

TUE NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

WED: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

WED NIGHT: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas 4 to 6 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

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