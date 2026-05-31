NJ beach weather &#038; waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sunday, May 31

NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sunday, May 31

Wildwood (Bud McCormick)

Advisories

HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are likely in the surf
zone. Always obey posted beach flags. If you enter the surf zone, always have a floatation device with you and swim near a lifeguard if possible.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sun morning

Rip Current RiskHigh
Waves2 - 4 feet
WindsFrom the Northwest
6 - 12 mph (Gust 14 mph)
5 - 10 knots (Gust 12 knots)
Ocean Temperature57° - 68°
(Normal 58° - 68°)
Air Temperature66° - 75°
Sunrise/Sunset5:29am - 8:19pm
UV Index8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Sun 8:34a		Low
Sun 2:34p		High
Sun 8:44p		Low
Mon 3:22a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sun 8:08a		Low
Sun 1:58p		High
Sun 8:18p		Low
Mon 2:46a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sun 8:22a		Low
Sun 2:10p		High
Sun 8:32p		Low
Mon 2:58a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sun 8:04a		Low
Sun 2:02p		High
Sun 8:14p		Low
Mon 2:50a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Sun 6:46a		High
Sun 12:14p		Low
Sun 6:39p		High
Mon 12:24a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Sun 8:31a		Low
Sun 2:31p		High
Sun 8:42p		Low
Mon 3:23a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Sun 6:20a		High
Sun 11:21a		Low
Sun 6:13p		High
Sun 11:31p
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Sun 9:19a		Low
Sun 2:58p		High
Sun 9:37p		Low
Mon 4:01a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sun 8:16a		Low
Sun 2:04p		High
Sun 8:30p		Low
Mon 3:01a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Sun 8:38a		Low
Sun 2:23p		High
Sun 9:01p		Low
Mon 3:26a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sun 8:20a		Low
Sun 2:07p		High
Sun 8:36p		Low
Mon 3:06a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Sun 9:25a		Low
Sun 3:06p		High
Sun 9:39p		Low
Mon 3:59a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, diminishing to around 5 kt late this morning, then becoming SW early this afternoon, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: E 5 ft at 10 seconds.

TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: E 4 ft at 10 seconds and S 2 ft at 3 seconds.

MON: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 10 seconds and S 2 ft at 5 seconds.

MON NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 5 seconds and E 2 ft at 9 seconds.

TUE: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 6 seconds and E 2 ft at 9 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 10 seconds and E 2 ft at 6 seconds.

WED: N winds around 5 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

WED NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

THU: N winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

THU NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

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Filed Under: Jersey Shore Report: NJ beach weather and waves, Weather
Categories: Dan Zarrow's Weather, New Jersey News, Ultimate New Jersey, Weather

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