NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sunday, May 31
Advisories
HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are likely in the surf
zone. Always obey posted beach flags. If you enter the surf zone, always have a floatation device with you and swim near a lifeguard if possible.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Sun morning
|Rip Current Risk
|High
|Waves
|2 - 4 feet
|Winds
|From the Northwest
6 - 12 mph (Gust 14 mph)
5 - 10 knots (Gust 12 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|57° - 68°
(Normal 58° - 68°)
|Air Temperature
|66° - 75°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:29am - 8:19pm
|UV Index
|8 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Sun 8:34a
|Low
Sun 2:34p
|High
Sun 8:44p
|Low
Mon 3:22a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 8:08a
|Low
Sun 1:58p
|High
Sun 8:18p
|Low
Mon 2:46a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 8:22a
|Low
Sun 2:10p
|High
Sun 8:32p
|Low
Mon 2:58a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 8:04a
|Low
Sun 2:02p
|High
Sun 8:14p
|Low
Mon 2:50a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sun 6:46a
|High
Sun 12:14p
|Low
Sun 6:39p
|High
Mon 12:24a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Sun 8:31a
|Low
Sun 2:31p
|High
Sun 8:42p
|Low
Mon 3:23a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Sun 6:20a
|High
Sun 11:21a
|Low
Sun 6:13p
|High
Sun 11:31p
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Sun 9:19a
|Low
Sun 2:58p
|High
Sun 9:37p
|Low
Mon 4:01a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 8:16a
|Low
Sun 2:04p
|High
Sun 8:30p
|Low
Mon 3:01a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Sun 8:38a
|Low
Sun 2:23p
|High
Sun 9:01p
|Low
Mon 3:26a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 8:20a
|Low
Sun 2:07p
|High
Sun 8:36p
|Low
Mon 3:06a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Sun 9:25a
|Low
Sun 3:06p
|High
Sun 9:39p
|Low
Mon 3:59a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, diminishing to around 5 kt late this morning, then becoming SW early this afternoon, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: E 5 ft at 10 seconds.
TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: E 4 ft at 10 seconds and S 2 ft at 3 seconds.
MON: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 10 seconds and S 2 ft at 5 seconds.
MON NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 5 seconds and E 2 ft at 9 seconds.
TUE: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 6 seconds and E 2 ft at 9 seconds.
TUE NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 10 seconds and E 2 ft at 6 seconds.
WED: N winds around 5 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
WED NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
THU: N winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
THU NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.
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