Advisories

HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are likely in the surf

zone. Always obey posted beach flags. If you enter the surf zone, always have a floatation device with you and swim near a lifeguard if possible.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sun morning

Rip Current Risk High Waves 2 - 4 feet Winds From the Northwest

6 - 12 mph (Gust 14 mph)

5 - 10 knots (Gust 12 knots) Ocean Temperature 57° - 68°

(Normal 58° - 68°) Air Temperature 66° - 75° Sunrise/Sunset 5:29am - 8:19pm UV Index 8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Sun 8:34a Low

Sun 2:34p High

Sun 8:44p Low

Mon 3:22a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 8:08a Low

Sun 1:58p High

Sun 8:18p Low

Mon 2:46a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 8:22a Low

Sun 2:10p High

Sun 8:32p Low

Mon 2:58a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 8:04a Low

Sun 2:02p High

Sun 8:14p Low

Mon 2:50a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Sun 6:46a High

Sun 12:14p Low

Sun 6:39p High

Mon 12:24a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Sun 8:31a Low

Sun 2:31p High

Sun 8:42p Low

Mon 3:23a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Sun 6:20a High

Sun 11:21a Low

Sun 6:13p High

Sun 11:31p LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Sun 9:19a Low

Sun 2:58p High

Sun 9:37p Low

Mon 4:01a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 8:16a Low

Sun 2:04p High

Sun 8:30p Low

Mon 3:01a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Sun 8:38a Low

Sun 2:23p High

Sun 9:01p Low

Mon 3:26a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 8:20a Low

Sun 2:07p High

Sun 8:36p Low

Mon 3:06a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Sun 9:25a Low

Sun 3:06p High

Sun 9:39p Low

Mon 3:59a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, diminishing to around 5 kt late this morning, then becoming SW early this afternoon, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: E 5 ft at 10 seconds.

TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: E 4 ft at 10 seconds and S 2 ft at 3 seconds.

MON: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 10 seconds and S 2 ft at 5 seconds.

MON NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 5 seconds and E 2 ft at 9 seconds.

TUE: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 6 seconds and E 2 ft at 9 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 10 seconds and E 2 ft at 6 seconds.

WED: N winds around 5 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

WED NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

THU: N winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

THU NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

2022 Polar Bear Plunge More than 6,000 people took the plunge into the Atlantic Ocean on Feb. 26, 2022 to raise more than $2 million for the Special Olympics New Jersey. Gallery Credit: Andrew Miller/For Townsquare Media NJ

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