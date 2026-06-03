Temperatures creeping up and weather turning more summerlike across NJ

The Bottom Line

If you liked Tuesday's weather, you will like Wednesday too, as sunshine and low humidity return with temperatures just a couple degrees warmer. A big dome of high pressure over the Great Lakes is keeping substantial cloud cover and bad weather away from the Northeast and New Jersey right now, and allowing us to soak in some beautiful springtime sunshine. We are in the midst of a warming trend though, and it will start to feel decidedly more summerlike on Thursday, as temperatures bump into the 80s. On Friday, it will not only turn hotter but more humid too. Saturday looks steamy, with widespread 90s expected, although I am keeping a dry forecast for now. New Jersey's next chance for showers and thunderstorms will be Sunday.

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Weather Hazards

New Jersey's weather stays quiet and cooperative through the end of the workweek.

My main upcoming concern is the steady increase in temperatures and humidity. While this does not look like a dangerous heat event, Saturday will deliver a real taste of summertime with widespread 90s and moderate humidity.

Additionally, our next rain chance on Sunday could spark a few stronger thunderstorm cells.

Climatological Context

June 3 is the 154th day of 2026.

Normal high temperatures range from 77 to 78 degrees, while normal low temperatures range from 57 to 60 degrees.

June is, on average, New Jersey's third warmest and third wettest month of the year.

Wednesday

Same story, different day. Maybe about five degrees warmer this time around.

Wednesday morningstarts on another comfortably cool note, with temperatures mainly in the 50s across New Jersey under clear skies.

Expect abundant sunshine, dry weather, and pleasantly low humidity from morning through evening Wednesday. High temperatures will reach about 80 degrees, again making Wednesday just a touch warmer than Tuesday. And just a few degrees warmer than normal for this time of year.

Frankly, I am running out of adjectives to describe how nice this weather is.

Wednesday night will be clear and comfortable once again, with lows settling into the upper 50s.

Thursday

Thursday marks another step in our warming trend, as it starts to feel bit more of a summerlike flavor in the air.

Skies will be mostly sunny, with some high clouds building late-day. Conditions will remain dry, and humidity will stay quite manageable.

Temperatures are forecast to climb into the lower to mid 80s across most of the state — a definite shift away from the crisp, refreshing air of the past few days.

Sunshine remains dominant, and conditions stay dry, but temperatures climb into the lower to mid 80s statewide. Humidity levels should remain manageable, although you may begin to notice a subtle shift away from the crisp, refreshing air of the past few days.

Friday

Friday brings another jump in both temperature and humidity. Under partly sunny skies, afternoon highs will reach the upper 80s to around 90 degrees away from the coast. The air will feel noticeably stickier too, as humidity creeps upward a bit. (Dew points surpassing 60.)

Dangerous heat? No. Air conditioner worthy? Probably.

Saturday & Beyond

Saturday will be the hottest day of the stretch, with widespread lower 90s expected under a mix of sun and clouds. Combined with elevated humidity, it will feel decidedly summerlike across the Garden State. (Of course, keep in mind, the official start of summer is less than three weeks away now.)

Sunday presents our next chance of rain, as our warm/heat wave breaks and a much more unsettled weather pattern takes over. There are substantial differences in long-range forecast models about just how prolonged that unsettled, wet weather will last: The GFS has only a few showers and thunderstorms on Sunday, followed by patchy drizzle on Monday, then an extended stretch of rain from Tuesday through Thursday. Meanwhile, the Euro has more widespread storms on Sunday, then a drier trend for next week.

So next week will not be as perfectly pleasant as this week. Even more reason to get outside and soak in the sunshine and refreshing weather while it is here!

16 ways the weather can impact your Jersey Shore beach day Gallery Credit: Dan Zarrow

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. Follow him on Facebook for the latest forecast and realtime weather updates.