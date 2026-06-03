NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Wednesday, June 3
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Wed morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Waves
|1 - 2 feet
|Winds
|From the North
7 - 10 mph (Gust 14 mph)
6 - 9 knots (Gust 12 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|58° - 68°
(Normal 60° - 74°)
|Air Temperature
|68° - 82°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:27am - 8:21pm
|UV Index
|8 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Wed 10:36a
|Low
Wed 4:30p
|High
Wed 10:35p
|Low
Thu 5:16a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 10:10a
|Low
Wed 3:54p
|High
Wed 10:09p
|Low
Thu 4:40a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 10:24a
|Low
Wed 4:06p
|High
Wed 10:23p
|Low
Thu 4:52a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 10:06a
|Low
Wed 3:58p
|High
Wed 10:05p
|Low
Thu 4:44a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Wed 8:44a
|High
Wed 2:16p
|Low
Wed 8:35p
|High
Thu 2:15a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Wed 10:25a
|Low
Wed 4:16p
|High
Wed 10:31p
|Low
Thu 5:16a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Wed 8:18a
|High
Wed 1:23p
|Low
Wed 8:09p
|High
Thu 1:22a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Wed 5:22a
|High
Wed 11:25a
|Low
Wed 4:55p
|High
Wed 11:34p
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 10:13a
|Low
Wed 3:50p
|High
Wed 10:21p
|Low
Thu 4:57a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Wed 10:42a
|Low
Wed 4:12p
|High
Wed 10:59p
|Low
Thu 5:26a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 10:13a
|Low
Wed 3:58p
|High
Wed 10:28p
|Low
Thu 5:01a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Wed 5:15a
|High
Wed 11:20a
|Low
Wed 5:02p
|High
Wed 11:33p
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
REST OF TONIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: E 2 ft at 10 seconds.
WED: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: E 2 ft at 9 seconds and N 1 foot at 2 seconds.
WED NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: E 2 ft at 9 seconds and S 1 foot at 2 seconds.
THU: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 3 seconds and SE 2 ft at 8 seconds.
THU NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 9 seconds and S 2 ft at 4 seconds.
FRI: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 8 seconds and S 2 ft at 4 seconds.
FRI NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
SAT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
SAT NIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers after midnight.
SUN: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of tstms in the afternoon.
SUN NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming NE 15 to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Showers likely with a chance of tstms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.
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