Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Wed morning

Rip Current Risk Low Waves 1 - 2 feet Winds From the North

7 - 10 mph (Gust 14 mph)

6 - 9 knots (Gust 12 knots) Ocean Temperature 58° - 68°

(Normal 60° - 74°) Air Temperature 68° - 82° Sunrise/Sunset 5:27am - 8:21pm UV Index 8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Wed 10:36a Low

Wed 4:30p High

Wed 10:35p Low

Thu 5:16a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 10:10a Low

Wed 3:54p High

Wed 10:09p Low

Thu 4:40a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 10:24a Low

Wed 4:06p High

Wed 10:23p Low

Thu 4:52a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 10:06a Low

Wed 3:58p High

Wed 10:05p Low

Thu 4:44a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Wed 8:44a High

Wed 2:16p Low

Wed 8:35p High

Thu 2:15a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Wed 10:25a Low

Wed 4:16p High

Wed 10:31p Low

Thu 5:16a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Wed 8:18a High

Wed 1:23p Low

Wed 8:09p High

Thu 1:22a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Wed 5:22a High

Wed 11:25a Low

Wed 4:55p High

Wed 11:34p ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 10:13a Low

Wed 3:50p High

Wed 10:21p Low

Thu 4:57a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Wed 10:42a Low

Wed 4:12p High

Wed 10:59p Low

Thu 5:26a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 10:13a Low

Wed 3:58p High

Wed 10:28p Low

Thu 5:01a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Wed 5:15a High

Wed 11:20a Low

Wed 5:02p High

Wed 11:33p

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

REST OF TONIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: E 2 ft at 10 seconds.

WED: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: E 2 ft at 9 seconds and N 1 foot at 2 seconds.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: E 2 ft at 9 seconds and S 1 foot at 2 seconds.

THU: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 3 seconds and SE 2 ft at 8 seconds.

THU NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 9 seconds and S 2 ft at 4 seconds.

FRI: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 8 seconds and S 2 ft at 4 seconds.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

SAT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

SAT NIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers after midnight.

SUN: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of tstms in the afternoon.

SUN NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming NE 15 to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Showers likely with a chance of tstms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

Inside Island Waterpark coming soon to Atlantic City Gallery Credit: Joe Votruba

Fuhgeddaboudit! Great Jersey names for a hurricane No question New Jersey has been hit hard by hurricanes and tropical storms the last few years. From Ida, to Henri, to Isaias, to Fay and to Sally. But where on earth are they getting these names? Steve Trevelise thinks if they had "Jersey" names, they would be more intimidating. He asked his Facebook following for some suggestions, here's some of what they came up with. Gallery Credit: Steve Trevelise