NJ beach weather &#038; waves: Jersey Shore Report for Wednesday, June 3

NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Wednesday, June 3

North Ave Beach in Seaside Park (Jane Williams)

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Wed morning

Rip Current RiskLow
Waves1 - 2 feet
WindsFrom the North
7 - 10 mph (Gust 14 mph)
6 - 9 knots (Gust 12 knots)
Ocean Temperature58° - 68°
(Normal 60° - 74°)
Air Temperature68° - 82°
Sunrise/Sunset5:27am - 8:21pm
UV Index8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 High
Wed 10:36a		Low
Wed 4:30p		High
Wed 10:35p		Low
Thu 5:16a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Wed 10:10a		Low
Wed 3:54p		High
Wed 10:09p		Low
Thu 4:40a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Wed 10:24a		Low
Wed 4:06p		High
Wed 10:23p		Low
Thu 4:52a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Wed 10:06a		Low
Wed 3:58p		High
Wed 10:05p		Low
Thu 4:44a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Wed 8:44a		High
Wed 2:16p		Low
Wed 8:35p		High
Thu 2:15a		 
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 High
Wed 10:25a		Low
Wed 4:16p		High
Wed 10:31p		Low
Thu 5:16a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Wed 8:18a		High
Wed 1:23p		Low
Wed 8:09p		High
Thu 1:22a		 
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Wed 5:22a		High
Wed 11:25a		Low
Wed 4:55p		High
Wed 11:34p		 
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Wed 10:13a		Low
Wed 3:50p		High
Wed 10:21p		Low
Thu 4:57a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 High
Wed 10:42a		Low
Wed 4:12p		High
Wed 10:59p		Low
Thu 5:26a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Wed 10:13a		Low
Wed 3:58p		High
Wed 10:28p		Low
Thu 5:01a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Wed 5:15a		High
Wed 11:20a		Low
Wed 5:02p		High
Wed 11:33p		 

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

REST OF TONIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: E 2 ft at 10 seconds.

WED: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: E 2 ft at 9 seconds and N 1 foot at 2 seconds.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: E 2 ft at 9 seconds and S 1 foot at 2 seconds.

THU: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 3 seconds and SE 2 ft at 8 seconds.

THU NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 9 seconds and S 2 ft at 4 seconds.

FRI: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 8 seconds and S 2 ft at 4 seconds.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

SAT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

SAT NIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers after midnight.

SUN: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of tstms in the afternoon.

SUN NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming NE 15 to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Showers likely with a chance of tstms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

Inside Island Waterpark coming soon to Atlantic City

Gallery Credit: Joe Votruba

Fuhgeddaboudit! Great Jersey names for a hurricane

No question New Jersey has been hit hard by hurricanes and tropical storms the last few years. From Ida, to Henri, to Isaias, to Fay and to Sally. But where on earth are they getting these names? Steve Trevelise thinks if they had "Jersey" names, they would be more intimidating. He asked his Facebook following for some suggestions, here's some of what they came up with.

Gallery Credit: Steve Trevelise

Cape May: Wonderful places to visit

Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

Filed Under: Jersey Shore Report: NJ beach weather and waves, Weather
Categories: Dan Zarrow's Weather, New Jersey News, Ultimate New Jersey, Weather

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM