Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Fri morning

Rip Current Risk Low Waves 1 - 3 feet Winds From the Northwest

8 - 13 mph (Gust 16 mph)

7 - 11 knots (Gust 14 knots) Ocean Temperature 57° - 67°

(Normal 58° - 68°) Air Temperature 69° - 82° Sunrise/Sunset 5:30am - 8:18pm UV Index 8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Fri 7:11a Low

Fri 1:11p High

Fri 7:30p Low

Sat 1:58a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 6:45a Low

Fri 12:35p High

Fri 7:04p Low

Sat 1:22a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 6:59a Low

Fri 12:47p High

Fri 7:18p Low

Sat 1:34a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 6:41a Low

Fri 12:39p High

Fri 7:00p Low

Sat 1:26a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Fri 5:19a High

Fri 10:51a Low

Fri 5:16p High

Fri 11:10p BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Fri 7:07a Low

Fri 1:12p High

Fri 7:26p Low

Sat 2:05a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Fri 9:58a Low

Fri 4:50p High

Fri 10:17p Low

Sat 5:37a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Fri 7:53a Low

Fri 1:39p High

Fri 8:17p Low

Sat 2:38a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 6:51a Low

Fri 12:49p High

Fri 7:12p Low

Sat 1:43a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Fri 7:11a Low

Fri 1:07p High

Fri 7:39p Low

Sat 2:04a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 7:04a Low

Fri 12:53p High

Fri 7:23p Low

Sat 1:52a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Fri 8:04a Low

Fri 1:51p High

Fri 8:24p Low

Sat 2:45a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW early this afternoon, then increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt late. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: N 2 ft at 4 seconds and S 2 ft at 8 seconds.

TONIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming W 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft, building to 3 to 5 ft after midnight. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 8 seconds and SW 2 ft at 3 seconds, becoming S 3 ft at 6 seconds and NW 2 ft at 3 seconds.

SAT: N winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Wave Detail: N 5 ft at 5 seconds and S 3 ft at 6 seconds.

SAT NIGHT: N winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: N 5 ft at 6 seconds and NE 4 ft at 11 seconds.

SUN: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: E 4 ft at 11 seconds and S 1 foot at 6 seconds.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 4 seconds and E 3 ft at 10 seconds.

MON: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

MON NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

TUE: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.

TUE NIGHT: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. A chance of showers.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

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