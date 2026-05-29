NJ beach weather &#038; waves: Jersey Shore Report for Friday, May 29

NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Friday, May 29

Bradley Beach (Bud McCormick)

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Fri morning

Rip Current RiskLow
Waves1 - 3 feet
WindsFrom the Northwest
8 - 13 mph (Gust 16 mph)
7 - 11 knots (Gust 14 knots)
Ocean Temperature57° - 67°
(Normal 58° - 68°)
Air Temperature69° - 82°
Sunrise/Sunset5:30am - 8:18pm
UV Index8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 High
Fri 7:11a		Low
Fri 1:11p		High
Fri 7:30p		Low
Sat 1:58a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Fri 6:45a		Low
Fri 12:35p		High
Fri 7:04p		Low
Sat 1:22a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Fri 6:59a		Low
Fri 12:47p		High
Fri 7:18p		Low
Sat 1:34a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Fri 6:41a		Low
Fri 12:39p		High
Fri 7:00p		Low
Sat 1:26a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Fri 5:19a		High
Fri 10:51a		Low
Fri 5:16p		High
Fri 11:10p		 
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 High
Fri 7:07a		Low
Fri 1:12p		High
Fri 7:26p		Low
Sat 2:05a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		 High
Fri 9:58a		Low
Fri 4:50p		High
Fri 10:17p		Low
Sat 5:37a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 High
Fri 7:53a		Low
Fri 1:39p		High
Fri 8:17p		Low
Sat 2:38a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Fri 6:51a		Low
Fri 12:49p		High
Fri 7:12p		Low
Sat 1:43a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 High
Fri 7:11a		Low
Fri 1:07p		High
Fri 7:39p		Low
Sat 2:04a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Fri 7:04a		Low
Fri 12:53p		High
Fri 7:23p		Low
Sat 1:52a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 High
Fri 8:04a		Low
Fri 1:51p		High
Fri 8:24p		Low
Sat 2:45a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW early this afternoon, then increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt late. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: N 2 ft at 4 seconds and S 2 ft at 8 seconds.

TONIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming W 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft, building to 3 to 5 ft after midnight. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 8 seconds and SW 2 ft at 3 seconds, becoming S 3 ft at 6 seconds and NW 2 ft at 3 seconds.

SAT: N winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Wave Detail: N 5 ft at 5 seconds and S 3 ft at 6 seconds.

SAT NIGHT: N winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: N 5 ft at 6 seconds and NE 4 ft at 11 seconds.

SUN: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: E 4 ft at 11 seconds and S 1 foot at 6 seconds.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 4 seconds and E 3 ft at 10 seconds.

MON: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

MON NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

TUE: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.

TUE NIGHT: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. A chance of showers.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

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Filed Under: Jersey Shore Report: NJ beach weather and waves, Weather
Categories: Dan Zarrow's Weather, New Jersey News, Ultimate New Jersey, Weather

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