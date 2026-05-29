NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Friday, May 29
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Fri morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Winds
|From the Northwest
8 - 13 mph (Gust 16 mph)
7 - 11 knots (Gust 14 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|57° - 67°
(Normal 58° - 68°)
|Air Temperature
|69° - 82°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:30am - 8:18pm
|UV Index
|8 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Fri 7:11a
|Low
Fri 1:11p
|High
Fri 7:30p
|Low
Sat 1:58a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 6:45a
|Low
Fri 12:35p
|High
Fri 7:04p
|Low
Sat 1:22a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 6:59a
|Low
Fri 12:47p
|High
Fri 7:18p
|Low
Sat 1:34a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 6:41a
|Low
Fri 12:39p
|High
Fri 7:00p
|Low
Sat 1:26a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Fri 5:19a
|High
Fri 10:51a
|Low
Fri 5:16p
|High
Fri 11:10p
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Fri 7:07a
|Low
Fri 1:12p
|High
Fri 7:26p
|Low
Sat 2:05a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Fri 9:58a
|Low
Fri 4:50p
|High
Fri 10:17p
|Low
Sat 5:37a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Fri 7:53a
|Low
Fri 1:39p
|High
Fri 8:17p
|Low
Sat 2:38a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 6:51a
|Low
Fri 12:49p
|High
Fri 7:12p
|Low
Sat 1:43a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Fri 7:11a
|Low
Fri 1:07p
|High
Fri 7:39p
|Low
Sat 2:04a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 7:04a
|Low
Fri 12:53p
|High
Fri 7:23p
|Low
Sat 1:52a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Fri 8:04a
|Low
Fri 1:51p
|High
Fri 8:24p
|Low
Sat 2:45a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW early this afternoon, then increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt late. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: N 2 ft at 4 seconds and S 2 ft at 8 seconds.
TONIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming W 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft, building to 3 to 5 ft after midnight. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 8 seconds and SW 2 ft at 3 seconds, becoming S 3 ft at 6 seconds and NW 2 ft at 3 seconds.
SAT: N winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Wave Detail: N 5 ft at 5 seconds and S 3 ft at 6 seconds.
SAT NIGHT: N winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: N 5 ft at 6 seconds and NE 4 ft at 11 seconds.
SUN: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: E 4 ft at 11 seconds and S 1 foot at 6 seconds.
SUN NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 4 seconds and E 3 ft at 10 seconds.
MON: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
MON NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
TUE: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.
TUE NIGHT: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. A chance of showers.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.
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