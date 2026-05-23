NJ beach weather &#038; waves: Jersey Shore Report for Saturday, May 23

NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Saturday, May 23

Red flag flies at a beach in Harvey Cedars (Harvey Cedar Beach Patrol)

Advisories

HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are likely in the surf zone. Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Water temperatures are in the 50s to low 60s. These cold water temperatures can quickly cause hypothermia and physical incapacitation to anyone suddenly immersed in the water.

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY in effect until midnight. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sat morning

Rip Current RiskHigh
Waves2 - 5 feet
WindsFrom the East
14 - 21 mph (Gust 28 mph)
12 - 18 knots (Gust 24 knots)
Ocean Temperature56° - 67°
(Normal 58° - 68°)
Air Temperature57° - 59°
Sunrise/Sunset5:33am - 8:13pm
UV Index1 (Low)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Sat 8:32a		High
Sat 2:39p		Low
Sat 8:52p		High
Sun 2:50a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sat 7:56a		High
Sat 2:13p		Low
Sat 8:16p		High
Sun 2:24a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sat 8:08a		High
Sat 2:27p		Low
Sat 8:28p		High
Sun 2:38a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sat 8:00a		High
Sat 2:09p		Low
Sat 8:20p		High
Sun 2:20a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Sat 5:35a		Low
Sat 12:37p		High
Sat 6:19p		Low
Sun 12:57a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Sat 8:37a		High
Sat 2:32p		Low
Sat 8:46p		High
Sun 2:44a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Sat 12:11p		High
Sat 5:26p		Low
Sun 12:31a		High
Sun 5:37a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Sat 9:07a		High
Sat 3:21p		Low
Sat 9:16p		High
Sun 3:36a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sat 8:08a		High
Sat 2:22p		Low
Sat 8:19p		High
Sun 2:34a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Sat 8:30a		High
Sat 2:46p		Low
Sat 8:42p		High
Sun 3:05a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sat 8:18a		High
Sat 2:34p		Low
Sat 8:29p		High
Sun 2:50a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Sat 9:10a		High
Sat 3:26p		Low
Sat 9:21p		High
Sun 3:43a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: E winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt late this morning and afternoon. Gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Wave Detail: E 6 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of rain early this morning, then rain late this morning and afternoon.

TONIGHT: E winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 6 to 9 ft, building to 8 to 10 ft after midnight. Wave Detail: E 9 ft at 8 seconds, becoming E 9 ft at 9 seconds. Rain.

SUN: E winds 20 to 25 kt, becoming SE 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 9 to 10 ft, subsiding to 7 to 10 ft in the afternoon. Wave Detail: E 10 ft at 9 seconds, becoming E 9 ft at 9 seconds. Rain.

SUN NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 6 to 8 ft, subsiding to 5 to 6 ft after midnight. Wave Detail: E 6 ft at 9 seconds, becoming E 5 ft at 8 seconds. Showers.

MON: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming S around 5 kt in the afternoon. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: SE 5 ft at 8 seconds. A chance of showers.

MON NIGHT: SW winds around 5 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 8 seconds and S 2 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers.

TUE: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers in the morning.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds around 5 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

WED: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

WED NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

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Filed Under: Jersey Shore Report: NJ beach weather and waves, Weather
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