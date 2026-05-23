NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Saturday, May 23
Advisories
HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are likely in the surf zone. Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Water temperatures are in the 50s to low 60s. These cold water temperatures can quickly cause hypothermia and physical incapacitation to anyone suddenly immersed in the water.
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY in effect until midnight. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Sat morning
|Rip Current Risk
|High
|Waves
|2 - 5 feet
|Winds
|From the East
14 - 21 mph (Gust 28 mph)
12 - 18 knots (Gust 24 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|56° - 67°
(Normal 58° - 68°)
|Air Temperature
|57° - 59°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:33am - 8:13pm
|UV Index
|1 (Low)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Sat 8:32a
|High
Sat 2:39p
|Low
Sat 8:52p
|High
Sun 2:50a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 7:56a
|High
Sat 2:13p
|Low
Sat 8:16p
|High
Sun 2:24a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 8:08a
|High
Sat 2:27p
|Low
Sat 8:28p
|High
Sun 2:38a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 8:00a
|High
Sat 2:09p
|Low
Sat 8:20p
|High
Sun 2:20a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Sat 5:35a
|Low
Sat 12:37p
|High
Sat 6:19p
|Low
Sun 12:57a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sat 8:37a
|High
Sat 2:32p
|Low
Sat 8:46p
|High
Sun 2:44a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Sat 12:11p
|High
Sat 5:26p
|Low
Sun 12:31a
|High
Sun 5:37a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Sat 9:07a
|High
Sat 3:21p
|Low
Sat 9:16p
|High
Sun 3:36a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 8:08a
|High
Sat 2:22p
|Low
Sat 8:19p
|High
Sun 2:34a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Sat 8:30a
|High
Sat 2:46p
|Low
Sat 8:42p
|High
Sun 3:05a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 8:18a
|High
Sat 2:34p
|Low
Sat 8:29p
|High
Sun 2:50a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Sat 9:10a
|High
Sat 3:26p
|Low
Sat 9:21p
|High
Sun 3:43a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: E winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt late this morning and afternoon. Gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Wave Detail: E 6 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of rain early this morning, then rain late this morning and afternoon.
TONIGHT: E winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 6 to 9 ft, building to 8 to 10 ft after midnight. Wave Detail: E 9 ft at 8 seconds, becoming E 9 ft at 9 seconds. Rain.
SUN: E winds 20 to 25 kt, becoming SE 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 9 to 10 ft, subsiding to 7 to 10 ft in the afternoon. Wave Detail: E 10 ft at 9 seconds, becoming E 9 ft at 9 seconds. Rain.
SUN NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 6 to 8 ft, subsiding to 5 to 6 ft after midnight. Wave Detail: E 6 ft at 9 seconds, becoming E 5 ft at 8 seconds. Showers.
MON: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming S around 5 kt in the afternoon. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: SE 5 ft at 8 seconds. A chance of showers.
MON NIGHT: SW winds around 5 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 8 seconds and S 2 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers.
TUE: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers in the morning.
TUE NIGHT: SW winds around 5 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
WED: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
WED NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.
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