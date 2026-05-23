Advisories

HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are likely in the surf zone. Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Water temperatures are in the 50s to low 60s. These cold water temperatures can quickly cause hypothermia and physical incapacitation to anyone suddenly immersed in the water.

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY in effect until midnight. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sat morning

Rip Current Risk High Waves 2 - 5 feet Winds From the East

14 - 21 mph (Gust 28 mph)

12 - 18 knots (Gust 24 knots) Ocean Temperature 56° - 67°

(Normal 58° - 68°) Air Temperature 57° - 59° Sunrise/Sunset 5:33am - 8:13pm UV Index 1 (Low)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Sat 8:32a High

Sat 2:39p Low

Sat 8:52p High

Sun 2:50a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 7:56a High

Sat 2:13p Low

Sat 8:16p High

Sun 2:24a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 8:08a High

Sat 2:27p Low

Sat 8:28p High

Sun 2:38a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 8:00a High

Sat 2:09p Low

Sat 8:20p High

Sun 2:20a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Sat 5:35a Low

Sat 12:37p High

Sat 6:19p Low

Sun 12:57a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Sat 8:37a High

Sat 2:32p Low

Sat 8:46p High

Sun 2:44a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Sat 12:11p High

Sat 5:26p Low

Sun 12:31a High

Sun 5:37a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Sat 9:07a High

Sat 3:21p Low

Sat 9:16p High

Sun 3:36a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 8:08a High

Sat 2:22p Low

Sat 8:19p High

Sun 2:34a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Sat 8:30a High

Sat 2:46p Low

Sat 8:42p High

Sun 3:05a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 8:18a High

Sat 2:34p Low

Sat 8:29p High

Sun 2:50a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Sat 9:10a High

Sat 3:26p Low

Sat 9:21p High

Sun 3:43a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: E winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt late this morning and afternoon. Gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Wave Detail: E 6 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of rain early this morning, then rain late this morning and afternoon.

TONIGHT: E winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 6 to 9 ft, building to 8 to 10 ft after midnight. Wave Detail: E 9 ft at 8 seconds, becoming E 9 ft at 9 seconds. Rain.

SUN: E winds 20 to 25 kt, becoming SE 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 9 to 10 ft, subsiding to 7 to 10 ft in the afternoon. Wave Detail: E 10 ft at 9 seconds, becoming E 9 ft at 9 seconds. Rain.

SUN NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 6 to 8 ft, subsiding to 5 to 6 ft after midnight. Wave Detail: E 6 ft at 9 seconds, becoming E 5 ft at 8 seconds. Showers.

MON: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming S around 5 kt in the afternoon. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: SE 5 ft at 8 seconds. A chance of showers.

MON NIGHT: SW winds around 5 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 8 seconds and S 2 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers.

TUE: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers in the morning.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds around 5 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

WED: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

WED NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

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