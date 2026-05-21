NJ beach weather &#038; waves: Jersey Shore Report for Thursday, May 21

NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Thursday, May 21

Island Beach State Park (NJ DEP)

Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Thu morning

Rip Current RiskModerate
Waves1 - 3 feet
WindsFrom the North
11 - 16 mph (Gust 21 mph)
10 - 14 knots (Gust 18 knots)
Ocean Temperature53° - 68°
(Normal 58° - 68°)
Air Temperature62° - 66°
Sunrise/Sunset5:35am - 8:11pm
UV Index9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Thu 6:31a		High
Thu 12:45p		Low
Thu 6:36p		High
Fri 12:58a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Thu 5:55a		High
Thu 12:19p		Low
Thu 6:00p		High
Fri 12:32a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Thu 6:07a		High
Thu 12:33p		Low
Thu 6:12p		High
Fri 12:46a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Thu 5:59a		High
Thu 12:15p		Low
Thu 6:04p		High
Fri 12:28a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Thu 10:36a		High
Thu 4:25p		Low
Thu 10:41p		High
Fri 4:38a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Thu 6:40a		High
Thu 12:31p		Low
Thu 6:35p		High
Fri 12:44a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Thu 10:10a		High
Thu 3:32p		Low
Thu 10:15p		High
Fri 3:45a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Thu 7:16a		High
Thu 1:23p		Low
Thu 7:07p		High
Fri 1:41a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Thu 6:13a		High
Thu 12:19p		Low
Thu 6:08p		High
Fri 12:32a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Thu 6:38a		High
Thu 12:45p		Low
Thu 6:32p		High
Fri 1:07a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Thu 6:17a		High
Thu 12:20p		Low
Thu 6:11p		High
Fri 12:41a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Thu 7:09a		High
Thu 1:20p		Low
Thu 7:07p		High
Fri 1:39a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: NE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 6 seconds and NE 2 ft at 4 seconds. Showers with a slight chance of tstms.

TONIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 2 ft at 6 seconds. A chance of showers in the evening.

FRI: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 7 seconds.

FRI NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: SE 5 ft at 8 seconds. A chance of showers after midnight.

SAT: E winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 5 to 7 ft. Wave Detail: E 6 ft at 8 seconds. Showers.

SAT NIGHT: E winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 6 to 8 ft. Wave Detail: E 8 ft at 8 seconds. Showers.

SUN: E winds 20 to 25 kt, becoming NE 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 7 to 9 ft. Showers.

SUN NIGHT: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 7 to 9 ft, subsiding to 6 to 7 ft after midnight. A chance of showers.

MON: E winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of showers.

MON NIGHT: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming W around 5 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

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Filed Under: Jersey Shore Report: NJ beach weather and waves, Weather
Categories: Dan Zarrow's Weather, New Jersey News, Ultimate New Jersey, Weather

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