NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Thursday, May 21
Advisories
MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Thu morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Winds
|From the North
11 - 16 mph (Gust 21 mph)
10 - 14 knots (Gust 18 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|53° - 68°
(Normal 58° - 68°)
|Air Temperature
|62° - 66°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:35am - 8:11pm
|UV Index
|9 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Thu 6:31a
|High
Thu 12:45p
|Low
Thu 6:36p
|High
Fri 12:58a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 5:55a
|High
Thu 12:19p
|Low
Thu 6:00p
|High
Fri 12:32a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 6:07a
|High
Thu 12:33p
|Low
Thu 6:12p
|High
Fri 12:46a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 5:59a
|High
Thu 12:15p
|Low
Thu 6:04p
|High
Fri 12:28a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Thu 10:36a
|High
Thu 4:25p
|Low
Thu 10:41p
|High
Fri 4:38a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Thu 6:40a
|High
Thu 12:31p
|Low
Thu 6:35p
|High
Fri 12:44a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Thu 10:10a
|High
Thu 3:32p
|Low
Thu 10:15p
|High
Fri 3:45a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Thu 7:16a
|High
Thu 1:23p
|Low
Thu 7:07p
|High
Fri 1:41a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 6:13a
|High
Thu 12:19p
|Low
Thu 6:08p
|High
Fri 12:32a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Thu 6:38a
|High
Thu 12:45p
|Low
Thu 6:32p
|High
Fri 1:07a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 6:17a
|High
Thu 12:20p
|Low
Thu 6:11p
|High
Fri 12:41a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Thu 7:09a
|High
Thu 1:20p
|Low
Thu 7:07p
|High
Fri 1:39a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: NE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 6 seconds and NE 2 ft at 4 seconds. Showers with a slight chance of tstms.
TONIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 2 ft at 6 seconds. A chance of showers in the evening.
FRI: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 7 seconds.
FRI NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: SE 5 ft at 8 seconds. A chance of showers after midnight.
SAT: E winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 5 to 7 ft. Wave Detail: E 6 ft at 8 seconds. Showers.
SAT NIGHT: E winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 6 to 8 ft. Wave Detail: E 8 ft at 8 seconds. Showers.
SUN: E winds 20 to 25 kt, becoming NE 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 7 to 9 ft. Showers.
SUN NIGHT: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 7 to 9 ft, subsiding to 6 to 7 ft after midnight. A chance of showers.
MON: E winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of showers.
MON NIGHT: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming W around 5 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.
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