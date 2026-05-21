Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Thu morning

Rip Current Risk Moderate Waves 1 - 3 feet Winds From the North

11 - 16 mph (Gust 21 mph)

10 - 14 knots (Gust 18 knots) Ocean Temperature 53° - 68°

(Normal 58° - 68°) Air Temperature 62° - 66° Sunrise/Sunset 5:35am - 8:11pm UV Index 9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Thu 6:31a High

Thu 12:45p Low

Thu 6:36p High

Fri 12:58a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 5:55a High

Thu 12:19p Low

Thu 6:00p High

Fri 12:32a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 6:07a High

Thu 12:33p Low

Thu 6:12p High

Fri 12:46a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 5:59a High

Thu 12:15p Low

Thu 6:04p High

Fri 12:28a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Thu 10:36a High

Thu 4:25p Low

Thu 10:41p High

Fri 4:38a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Thu 6:40a High

Thu 12:31p Low

Thu 6:35p High

Fri 12:44a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Thu 10:10a High

Thu 3:32p Low

Thu 10:15p High

Fri 3:45a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Thu 7:16a High

Thu 1:23p Low

Thu 7:07p High

Fri 1:41a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 6:13a High

Thu 12:19p Low

Thu 6:08p High

Fri 12:32a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Thu 6:38a High

Thu 12:45p Low

Thu 6:32p High

Fri 1:07a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 6:17a High

Thu 12:20p Low

Thu 6:11p High

Fri 12:41a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Thu 7:09a High

Thu 1:20p Low

Thu 7:07p High

Fri 1:39a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: NE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 6 seconds and NE 2 ft at 4 seconds. Showers with a slight chance of tstms.

TONIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 2 ft at 6 seconds. A chance of showers in the evening.

FRI: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 7 seconds.

FRI NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: SE 5 ft at 8 seconds. A chance of showers after midnight.

SAT: E winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 5 to 7 ft. Wave Detail: E 6 ft at 8 seconds. Showers.

SAT NIGHT: E winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 6 to 8 ft. Wave Detail: E 8 ft at 8 seconds. Showers.

SUN: E winds 20 to 25 kt, becoming NE 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 7 to 9 ft. Showers.

SUN NIGHT: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 7 to 9 ft, subsiding to 6 to 7 ft after midnight. A chance of showers.

MON: E winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of showers.

MON NIGHT: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming W around 5 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

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