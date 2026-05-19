NJ beach weather &#038; waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tuesday, May 19

NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tuesday, May 19

Belmar (Bud McCormick)

Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.

CODE ORANGE AIR QUALITY ALERT in effect. Air pollution concentrations within the region may become unhealthy for sensitive groups. Sensitive groups include children...people suffering from asthma... heart disease or other lung diseases...and the elderly.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Tue morning

Rip Current RiskModerate
Waves1 - 3 feet
WindsFrom the Southwest
8 - 14 mph (Gust 20 mph)
7 - 12 knots (Gust 17 knots)
Ocean Temperature57° - 67°
(Normal 58° - 68°)
Air Temperature75° - 93°
Sunrise/Sunset5:36am - 8:09pm
UV Index9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Tue 10:41a		Low
Tue 4:42p		High
Tue 10:56p		Low
Wed 5:36a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Tue 10:15a		Low
Tue 4:06p		High
Tue 10:30p		Low
Wed 5:00a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Tue 10:29a		Low
Tue 4:18p		High
Tue 10:44p		Low
Wed 5:12a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Tue 10:11a		Low
Tue 4:10p		High
Tue 10:26p		Low
Wed 5:04a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Tue 8:50a		High
Tue 2:21p		Low
Tue 8:47p		High
Wed 2:36a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Tue 10:31a		Low
Tue 4:33p		High
Tue 10:45p		Low
Wed 5:41a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Tue 8:24a		High
Tue 1:28p		Low
Tue 8:21p		High
Wed 1:43a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Tue 5:23a		High
Tue 11:27a		Low
Tue 5:06p		High
Tue 11:49p
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Tue 10:17a		Low
Tue 4:04p		High
Tue 10:33p		Low
Wed 5:13a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Tue 10:50a		Low
Tue 4:31p		High
Tue 11:14p		Low
Wed 5:40a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Tue 10:19a		Low
Tue 4:09p		High
Tue 10:43p		Low
Wed 5:16a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Tue 5:12a		High
Tue 11:23a		Low
Tue 5:06p		High
Tue 11:42p

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt late. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: S 5 ft at 6 seconds and SE 1 foot at 9 seconds.

TONIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: S 5 ft at 6 seconds.

WED: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 6 seconds. Showers in the afternoon.

WED NIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 6 seconds and SE 1 foot at 9 seconds. Showers.

THU: N winds around 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SW 3 ft at 6 seconds and N 1 foot at 3 seconds. A chance of showers.

THU NIGHT: SE winds around 5 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 6 seconds and SE 2 ft at 9 seconds.

FRI: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers.

FRI NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Showers.

SAT: E winds around 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Showers.

SAT NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 5 to 7 ft. Showers.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

The Sunflow Beach Chair Gets National Attention On ABC's Shark Tank

What is the Sunflow beach chair? How much does it cost? What is so special about it? Let's find out:

Gallery Credit: Nicole Murray

100 Best Jersey Shore Beach Views

5 reasons why local summer at the Jersey Shore is overrated

Locals talk about local summer, but is it really worth the hype? Here's why you should reconsider that late season trip and wait until summer returns next year.

Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

Filed Under: Jersey Shore Report: NJ beach weather and waves, Weather
Categories: Dan Zarrow's Weather, New Jersey News, Ultimate New Jersey, Weather

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM