NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tuesday, May 19
Advisories
MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.
CODE ORANGE AIR QUALITY ALERT in effect. Air pollution concentrations within the region may become unhealthy for sensitive groups. Sensitive groups include children...people suffering from asthma... heart disease or other lung diseases...and the elderly.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Tue morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Winds
|From the Southwest
8 - 14 mph (Gust 20 mph)
7 - 12 knots (Gust 17 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|57° - 67°
(Normal 58° - 68°)
|Air Temperature
|75° - 93°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:36am - 8:09pm
|UV Index
|9 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Tue 10:41a
|Low
Tue 4:42p
|High
Tue 10:56p
|Low
Wed 5:36a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 10:15a
|Low
Tue 4:06p
|High
Tue 10:30p
|Low
Wed 5:00a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 10:29a
|Low
Tue 4:18p
|High
Tue 10:44p
|Low
Wed 5:12a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 10:11a
|Low
Tue 4:10p
|High
Tue 10:26p
|Low
Wed 5:04a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Tue 8:50a
|High
Tue 2:21p
|Low
Tue 8:47p
|High
Wed 2:36a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Tue 10:31a
|Low
Tue 4:33p
|High
Tue 10:45p
|Low
Wed 5:41a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Tue 8:24a
|High
Tue 1:28p
|Low
Tue 8:21p
|High
Wed 1:43a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Tue 5:23a
|High
Tue 11:27a
|Low
Tue 5:06p
|High
Tue 11:49p
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 10:17a
|Low
Tue 4:04p
|High
Tue 10:33p
|Low
Wed 5:13a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Tue 10:50a
|Low
Tue 4:31p
|High
Tue 11:14p
|Low
Wed 5:40a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 10:19a
|Low
Tue 4:09p
|High
Tue 10:43p
|Low
Wed 5:16a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Tue 5:12a
|High
Tue 11:23a
|Low
Tue 5:06p
|High
Tue 11:42p
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt late. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: S 5 ft at 6 seconds and SE 1 foot at 9 seconds.
TONIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: S 5 ft at 6 seconds.
WED: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 6 seconds. Showers in the afternoon.
WED NIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 6 seconds and SE 1 foot at 9 seconds. Showers.
THU: N winds around 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SW 3 ft at 6 seconds and N 1 foot at 3 seconds. A chance of showers.
THU NIGHT: SE winds around 5 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 6 seconds and SE 2 ft at 9 seconds.
FRI: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers.
FRI NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Showers.
SAT: E winds around 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Showers.
SAT NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 5 to 7 ft. Showers.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.
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