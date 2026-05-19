Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.

CODE ORANGE AIR QUALITY ALERT in effect. Air pollution concentrations within the region may become unhealthy for sensitive groups. Sensitive groups include children...people suffering from asthma... heart disease or other lung diseases...and the elderly.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Tue morning

Rip Current Risk Moderate Waves 1 - 3 feet Winds From the Southwest

8 - 14 mph (Gust 20 mph)

7 - 12 knots (Gust 17 knots) Ocean Temperature 57° - 67°

(Normal 58° - 68°) Air Temperature 75° - 93° Sunrise/Sunset 5:36am - 8:09pm UV Index 9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Tue 10:41a Low

Tue 4:42p High

Tue 10:56p Low

Wed 5:36a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 10:15a Low

Tue 4:06p High

Tue 10:30p Low

Wed 5:00a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 10:29a Low

Tue 4:18p High

Tue 10:44p Low

Wed 5:12a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 10:11a Low

Tue 4:10p High

Tue 10:26p Low

Wed 5:04a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Tue 8:50a High

Tue 2:21p Low

Tue 8:47p High

Wed 2:36a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Tue 10:31a Low

Tue 4:33p High

Tue 10:45p Low

Wed 5:41a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Tue 8:24a High

Tue 1:28p Low

Tue 8:21p High

Wed 1:43a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Tue 5:23a High

Tue 11:27a Low

Tue 5:06p High

Tue 11:49p ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 10:17a Low

Tue 4:04p High

Tue 10:33p Low

Wed 5:13a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Tue 10:50a Low

Tue 4:31p High

Tue 11:14p Low

Wed 5:40a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 10:19a Low

Tue 4:09p High

Tue 10:43p Low

Wed 5:16a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Tue 5:12a High

Tue 11:23a Low

Tue 5:06p High

Tue 11:42p

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt late. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: S 5 ft at 6 seconds and SE 1 foot at 9 seconds.

TONIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: S 5 ft at 6 seconds.

WED: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 6 seconds. Showers in the afternoon.

WED NIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 6 seconds and SE 1 foot at 9 seconds. Showers.

THU: N winds around 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SW 3 ft at 6 seconds and N 1 foot at 3 seconds. A chance of showers.

THU NIGHT: SE winds around 5 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 6 seconds and SE 2 ft at 9 seconds.

FRI: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers.

FRI NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Showers.

SAT: E winds around 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Showers.

SAT NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 5 to 7 ft. Showers.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

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