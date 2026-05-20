Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.

HEAT ADVISORY in effect until 8 p.m. Maximum heat indices near 100 degrees during peak heating this afternoon. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Wed morning

Rip Current Risk Moderate Waves 2 - 3 feet Winds From the West

9 - 13 mph (Gust 18 mph)

8 - 11 knots (Gust 16 knots) Ocean Temperature 55° - 68°

(Normal 58° - 68°) Air Temperature 75° - 95° Sunrise/Sunset 5:36am - 8:10pm UV Index 9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Wed 5:36a High

Wed 11:43a Low

Wed 5:37p High

Wed 11:57p LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 5:00a High

Wed 11:17a Low

Wed 5:01p High

Wed 11:31p MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 5:12a High

Wed 11:31a Low

Wed 5:13p High

Wed 11:45p SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 5:04a High

Wed 11:13a Low

Wed 5:05p High

Wed 11:27p SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Wed 9:41a High

Wed 3:23p Low

Wed 9:42p High

Thu 3:37a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Wed 5:41a High

Wed 11:30a Low

Wed 5:32p High

Wed 11:44p MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Wed 9:15a High

Wed 2:30p Low

Wed 9:16p High

Thu 2:44a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Wed 6:19a High

Wed 12:24p Low

Wed 6:05p High

Thu 12:45a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 5:13a High

Wed 11:16a Low

Wed 5:03p High

Wed 11:32p OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Wed 5:40a High

Wed 11:47a Low

Wed 5:29p High

Thu 12:10a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 5:16a High

Wed 11:17a Low

Wed 5:07p High

Wed 11:41p CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Wed 6:10a High

Wed 12:20p Low

Wed 6:04p High

Thu 12:39a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 7 seconds. A slight chance of showers and tstms early this afternoon. Showers likely with a chance of tstms late.

TONIGHT: W winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 6 seconds and SE 1 foot at 9 seconds. Showers with a chance of tstms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight.

THU: NE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 6 seconds and NE 2 ft at 4 seconds. Showers likely.

THU NIGHT: SE winds around 5 kt, becoming E after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 6 seconds and SE 1 foot at 9 seconds.

FRI: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

FRI NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.

SAT: E winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft, building to 6 to 8 ft in the afternoon. Showers.

SAT NIGHT: E winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 6 to 8 ft. Showers.

SUN: E winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 7 to 8 ft. Showers.

SUN NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming NE 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 6 to 8 ft. A chance of showers. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

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