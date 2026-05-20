NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Wednesday, May 20
Advisories
MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.
HEAT ADVISORY in effect until 8 p.m. Maximum heat indices near 100 degrees during peak heating this afternoon. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Wed morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Waves
|2 - 3 feet
|Winds
|From the West
9 - 13 mph (Gust 18 mph)
8 - 11 knots (Gust 16 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|55° - 68°
(Normal 58° - 68°)
|Air Temperature
|75° - 95°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:36am - 8:10pm
|UV Index
|9 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Wed 5:36a
|High
Wed 11:43a
|Low
Wed 5:37p
|High
Wed 11:57p
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 5:00a
|High
Wed 11:17a
|Low
Wed 5:01p
|High
Wed 11:31p
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 5:12a
|High
Wed 11:31a
|Low
Wed 5:13p
|High
Wed 11:45p
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 5:04a
|High
Wed 11:13a
|Low
Wed 5:05p
|High
Wed 11:27p
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Wed 9:41a
|High
Wed 3:23p
|Low
Wed 9:42p
|High
Thu 3:37a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Wed 5:41a
|High
Wed 11:30a
|Low
Wed 5:32p
|High
Wed 11:44p
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Wed 9:15a
|High
Wed 2:30p
|Low
Wed 9:16p
|High
Thu 2:44a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Wed 6:19a
|High
Wed 12:24p
|Low
Wed 6:05p
|High
Thu 12:45a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 5:13a
|High
Wed 11:16a
|Low
Wed 5:03p
|High
Wed 11:32p
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Wed 5:40a
|High
Wed 11:47a
|Low
Wed 5:29p
|High
Thu 12:10a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 5:16a
|High
Wed 11:17a
|Low
Wed 5:07p
|High
Wed 11:41p
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Wed 6:10a
|High
Wed 12:20p
|Low
Wed 6:04p
|High
Thu 12:39a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 7 seconds. A slight chance of showers and tstms early this afternoon. Showers likely with a chance of tstms late.
TONIGHT: W winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 6 seconds and SE 1 foot at 9 seconds. Showers with a chance of tstms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight.
THU: NE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 6 seconds and NE 2 ft at 4 seconds. Showers likely.
THU NIGHT: SE winds around 5 kt, becoming E after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 6 seconds and SE 1 foot at 9 seconds.
FRI: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
FRI NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.
SAT: E winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft, building to 6 to 8 ft in the afternoon. Showers.
SAT NIGHT: E winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 6 to 8 ft. Showers.
SUN: E winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 7 to 8 ft. Showers.
SUN NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming NE 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 6 to 8 ft. A chance of showers. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.
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