NJ beach weather &#038; waves: Jersey Shore Report for Wednesday, May 20

NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Wednesday, May 20

Sign on the Belmar boardwalk (Bud McCormick)

Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.

HEAT ADVISORY in effect until 8 p.m. Maximum heat indices near 100 degrees during peak heating this afternoon. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Wed morning

Rip Current RiskModerate
Waves2 - 3 feet
WindsFrom the West
9 - 13 mph (Gust 18 mph)
8 - 11 knots (Gust 16 knots)
Ocean Temperature55° - 68°
(Normal 58° - 68°)
Air Temperature75° - 95°
Sunrise/Sunset5:36am - 8:10pm
UV Index9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Wed 5:36a		High
Wed 11:43a		Low
Wed 5:37p		High
Wed 11:57p
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Wed 5:00a		High
Wed 11:17a		Low
Wed 5:01p		High
Wed 11:31p
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Wed 5:12a		High
Wed 11:31a		Low
Wed 5:13p		High
Wed 11:45p
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Wed 5:04a		High
Wed 11:13a		Low
Wed 5:05p		High
Wed 11:27p
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Wed 9:41a		High
Wed 3:23p		Low
Wed 9:42p		High
Thu 3:37a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Wed 5:41a		High
Wed 11:30a		Low
Wed 5:32p		High
Wed 11:44p
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Wed 9:15a		High
Wed 2:30p		Low
Wed 9:16p		High
Thu 2:44a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Wed 6:19a		High
Wed 12:24p		Low
Wed 6:05p		High
Thu 12:45a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Wed 5:13a		High
Wed 11:16a		Low
Wed 5:03p		High
Wed 11:32p
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Wed 5:40a		High
Wed 11:47a		Low
Wed 5:29p		High
Thu 12:10a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Wed 5:16a		High
Wed 11:17a		Low
Wed 5:07p		High
Wed 11:41p
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Wed 6:10a		High
Wed 12:20p		Low
Wed 6:04p		High
Thu 12:39a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 7 seconds. A slight chance of showers and tstms early this afternoon. Showers likely with a chance of tstms late.

TONIGHT: W winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 6 seconds and SE 1 foot at 9 seconds. Showers with a chance of tstms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight.

THU: NE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 6 seconds and NE 2 ft at 4 seconds. Showers likely.

THU NIGHT: SE winds around 5 kt, becoming E after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 6 seconds and SE 1 foot at 9 seconds.

FRI: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

FRI NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.

SAT: E winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft, building to 6 to 8 ft in the afternoon. Showers.

SAT NIGHT: E winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 6 to 8 ft. Showers.

SUN: E winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 7 to 8 ft. Showers.

SUN NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming NE 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 6 to 8 ft. A chance of showers. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

100 Best Jersey Shore Beach Views

Great Jersey Shore Beaches Snubbed On The Top 50 Best Beach Towns List

It's Time We End these 5 Outdated New Jersey Beach Rules

The Jersey Shore is great, but there's room for change. It's time we end these old beach rules.

Gallery Credit: Diana Tyler

Filed Under: Jersey Shore Report: NJ beach weather and waves, Weather
Categories: Dan Zarrow's Weather, New Jersey News, Ultimate New Jersey, Weather

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM