New Jersey gets two gorgeous days before unsettled weather returns

The Bottom Line

New Jersey will enjoy a couple days of much brighter, happier weather as the sun comes out and humidity levels continue to drop Wednesday. This is about as good as it gets for late June, with clear skies, a fresh breeze, seasonably warm temperatures in the 80s, and comfortable low humidity. Thursday looks good too, although a smidge warmer and cloudier. And then our forecast turns unsettled again, with on-and-off showers and thunderstorms expected from late Thursday night through Friday and Saturday morning. While it will not rain constantly in that time window, some outdoor plans may need to be adjusted given the wet and stormy weather. Dry, pleasant weather resumes on Sunday. Next week trends dry and hotter as June turns to July.

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Weather Hazards

There are very few weather alarm bells to ring over the next week. Unsettled weather returns from late Thursday night through Saturday morning. There could be embedded thunderstorms and localized pockets of heavier rain at times. However, the overall concern for severe weather and widespread flooding is low. In other words, wet weather may be inconvenient for outdoor plans, but it does not look especially dangerous at this point.

Climatological Context

June 24 is the 175th day of 2026.

Normal high temperatures range from 83 to 84 degrees, while normal low temperatures range from 63 to 66 degrees.

June is, on average, New Jersey's third warmest and third wettest month of the year.

Wednesday

I hereby declare a "nice day alert" for Wednesday.

Temperatures begin the morning near 60 degrees across the Garden State, with a fresh, comfortable feel in the air. That's right, dry air is back! And that low humidity will keep things comfortable, even as temperatures end up on the warm side later on.

By Wednesday afternoon, thermometers should climb to about 80 to 85 degree range, right on target for late June. A refreshing breeze will help the air feel even more pleasant.

It will be sunny and dry all day. Good weather for the beach, the pool, the park, the backyard, or any leftover graduation ceremonies around the state. No complaints — it really does not get much better than this for late June.

Wednesday night stays quiet and comfortable, with a few clouds and lows in the lower 60s.

Thursday

Thursday looks mainly pleasant, although some changes are on the horizon too.

Expect a mix of sun and clouds, slightly warmer temperatures, and still-manageable humidity. Highs will reach the lower to middle 80s.

Most of Thursday should be dry and just fine for your outdoor plans. However, our next storm system will begin approaching late in the day and especially at night, bringing our next chance for rain.

Friday

Friday puts New Jersey back in the unsettled weather category. Back to "grab the umbrella" weather.

Expect periods of showers and thunderstorms through the day. It will not rain every minute, with dry breaks mixed in. It will be mostly cloudy and more humid, with highs mainly in the 80s.

The biggest push of rain will probably arrive late Friday. A few embedded thunderstorms and pockets of heavier rain are possible. Severe weather is not a major concern right now, but it will be worth watching the forecast.

Saturday & Beyond

Unfortunately, Friday's storm system is going to linger and lag into the start of the weekend too.

So showers will probably hang around for part of New Jersey through at least Saturday morning. Hopefully, the second half of Saturday brings some improvement, with clouds breaking for peeks of sunshine during the afternoon. (Some forecast models do paint raindrops through mid-afternoon, FYI.)

Temperatures on Saturday will run a bit cooler, with highs in the upper 70s.

Sunday looks like the better bet of the weekend — the brighter, drier day for sure. Expect partly to mostly sunny skies and highs back in the lower 80s.

Looking ahead to next week, the forecast trends drier and hotter as June turns to July. There is no widespread extreme heat in the immediate forecast, but the next stretch of deliciously dry air may be hard to come by as the peak of the summer season approaches.

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Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. Follow him on Facebook for the latest forecast and realtime weather updates.