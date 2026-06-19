NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Friday, June 19
Advisories
MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Fri morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Waves
|2 - 4 feet
|Winds
|From the West
14 - 20 mph (Gust 23 mph)
12 - 17 knots (Gust 20 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|65° - 76°
(Normal 63° - 77°)
|Air Temperature
|75° - 82°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:26am - 8:29pm
|UV Index
|6 (High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Fri 6:09a
|High
Fri 12:25p
|Low
Fri 6:19p
|High
Sat 12:36a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 5:33a
|High
Fri 11:59a
|Low
Fri 5:43p
|High
Sat 12:10a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 5:45a
|High
Fri 12:13p
|Low
Fri 5:55p
|High
Sat 12:24a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 5:37a
|High
Fri 11:55a
|Low
Fri 5:47p
|High
Sat 12:06a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Fri 10:14a
|High
Fri 4:05p
|Low
Fri 10:24p
|High
Sat 4:16a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Fri 6:17a
|High
Fri 12:12p
|Low
Fri 6:17p
|High
Sat 12:23a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Fri 9:48a
|High
Fri 3:12p
|Low
Fri 9:58p
|High
Sat 3:23a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Fri 6:52a
|High
Fri 1:03p
|Low
Fri 6:51p
|High
Sat 1:17a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 5:50a
|High
Fri 11:59a
|Low
Fri 5:52p
|High
Sat 12:10a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Fri 6:14a
|High
Fri 12:26p
|Low
Fri 6:16p
|High
Sat 12:43a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 5:55a
|High
Fri 12:02p
|Low
Fri 5:55p
|High
Sat 12:19a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Fri 6:50a
|High
Fri 1:01p
|Low
Fri 6:52p
|High
Sat 1:17a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: W winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming SW with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 7 seconds.
TONIGHT: W winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 8 seconds and NW 2 ft at 3 seconds.
SAT: W winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: W 2 ft at 3 seconds and S 2 ft at 7 seconds.
SAT NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: NW 2 ft at 3 seconds and S 2 ft at 8 seconds.
SUN: W winds around 5 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 8 seconds and NW 1 foot at 3 seconds.
SUN NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 6 seconds. A chance of showers after midnight.
MON: S winds 15 to 20 kt, increasing to 20 to 25 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 ft, building to 5 to 7 ft in the afternoon. Showers. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.
MON NIGHT: SW winds 20 to 25 kt, becoming W 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 5 to 7 ft. Showers with a chance of tstms in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.
TUE: NW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers in the morning.
TUE NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.
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