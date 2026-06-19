NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Friday, June 19

NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Friday, June 19

Boardwalk in Wildwood (Chris Coleman, Townsquare Media)

Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Fri morning

Rip Current RiskModerate
Waves2 - 4 feet
WindsFrom the West
14 - 20 mph (Gust 23 mph)
12 - 17 knots (Gust 20 knots)
Ocean Temperature65° - 76°
(Normal 63° - 77°)
Air Temperature75° - 82°
Sunrise/Sunset5:26am - 8:29pm
UV Index6 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Fri 6:09a		High
Fri 12:25p		Low
Fri 6:19p		High
Sat 12:36a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Fri 5:33a		High
Fri 11:59a		Low
Fri 5:43p		High
Sat 12:10a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Fri 5:45a		High
Fri 12:13p		Low
Fri 5:55p		High
Sat 12:24a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Fri 5:37a		High
Fri 11:55a		Low
Fri 5:47p		High
Sat 12:06a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Fri 10:14a		High
Fri 4:05p		Low
Fri 10:24p		High
Sat 4:16a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Fri 6:17a		High
Fri 12:12p		Low
Fri 6:17p		High
Sat 12:23a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Fri 9:48a		High
Fri 3:12p		Low
Fri 9:58p		High
Sat 3:23a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Fri 6:52a		High
Fri 1:03p		Low
Fri 6:51p		High
Sat 1:17a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Fri 5:50a		High
Fri 11:59a		Low
Fri 5:52p		High
Sat 12:10a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Fri 6:14a		High
Fri 12:26p		Low
Fri 6:16p		High
Sat 12:43a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Fri 5:55a		High
Fri 12:02p		Low
Fri 5:55p		High
Sat 12:19a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Fri 6:50a		High
Fri 1:01p		Low
Fri 6:52p		High
Sat 1:17a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: W winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming SW with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 7 seconds.

TONIGHT: W winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 8 seconds and NW 2 ft at 3 seconds.

SAT: W winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: W 2 ft at 3 seconds and S 2 ft at 7 seconds.

SAT NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: NW 2 ft at 3 seconds and S 2 ft at 8 seconds.

SUN: W winds around 5 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 8 seconds and NW 1 foot at 3 seconds.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 6 seconds. A chance of showers after midnight.

MON: S winds 15 to 20 kt, increasing to 20 to 25 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 ft, building to 5 to 7 ft in the afternoon. Showers. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.

MON NIGHT: SW winds 20 to 25 kt, becoming W 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 5 to 7 ft. Showers with a chance of tstms in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.

TUE: NW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers in the morning.

TUE NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

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