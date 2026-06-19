Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Fri morning

Rip Current Risk Moderate Waves 2 - 4 feet Winds From the West

14 - 20 mph (Gust 23 mph)

12 - 17 knots (Gust 20 knots) Ocean Temperature 65° - 76°

(Normal 63° - 77°) Air Temperature 75° - 82° Sunrise/Sunset 5:26am - 8:29pm UV Index 6 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Fri 6:09a High

Fri 12:25p Low

Fri 6:19p High

Sat 12:36a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 5:33a High

Fri 11:59a Low

Fri 5:43p High

Sat 12:10a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 5:45a High

Fri 12:13p Low

Fri 5:55p High

Sat 12:24a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 5:37a High

Fri 11:55a Low

Fri 5:47p High

Sat 12:06a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Fri 10:14a High

Fri 4:05p Low

Fri 10:24p High

Sat 4:16a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Fri 6:17a High

Fri 12:12p Low

Fri 6:17p High

Sat 12:23a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Fri 9:48a High

Fri 3:12p Low

Fri 9:58p High

Sat 3:23a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Fri 6:52a High

Fri 1:03p Low

Fri 6:51p High

Sat 1:17a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 5:50a High

Fri 11:59a Low

Fri 5:52p High

Sat 12:10a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Fri 6:14a High

Fri 12:26p Low

Fri 6:16p High

Sat 12:43a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 5:55a High

Fri 12:02p Low

Fri 5:55p High

Sat 12:19a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Fri 6:50a High

Fri 1:01p Low

Fri 6:52p High

Sat 1:17a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: W winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming SW with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 7 seconds.

TONIGHT: W winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 8 seconds and NW 2 ft at 3 seconds.

SAT: W winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: W 2 ft at 3 seconds and S 2 ft at 7 seconds.

SAT NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: NW 2 ft at 3 seconds and S 2 ft at 8 seconds.

SUN: W winds around 5 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 8 seconds and NW 1 foot at 3 seconds.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 6 seconds. A chance of showers after midnight.

MON: S winds 15 to 20 kt, increasing to 20 to 25 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 ft, building to 5 to 7 ft in the afternoon. Showers. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.

MON NIGHT: SW winds 20 to 25 kt, becoming W 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 5 to 7 ft. Showers with a chance of tstms in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.

TUE: NW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers in the morning.

TUE NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

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