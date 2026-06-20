NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Saturday, June 20
Advisories
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY in effect until 6 p.m. Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Sat morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Winds
|From the West
17 - 22 mph (Gust 28 mph)
15 - 19 knots (Gust 24 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|60° - 76°
(Normal 63° - 77°)
|Air Temperature
|78° - 84°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:26am - 8:29pm
|UV Index
|9 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Sat 7:01a
|High
Sat 1:20p
|Low
Sat 7:18p
|High
Sun 1:29a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 6:25a
|High
Sat 12:54p
|Low
Sat 6:42p
|High
Sun 1:03a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 6:37a
|High
Sat 1:08p
|Low
Sat 6:54p
|High
Sun 1:17a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 6:29a
|High
Sat 12:50p
|Low
Sat 6:46p
|High
Sun 12:59a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sat 11:06a
|High
Sat 5:00p
|Low
Sat 11:23p
|High
Sun 5:09a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sat 7:09a
|High
Sat 1:08p
|Low
Sat 7:18p
|High
Sun 1:18a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Sat 10:40a
|High
Sat 4:07p
|Low
Sat 10:57p
|High
Sun 4:16a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Sat 7:43a
|High
Sat 1:58p
|Low
Sat 7:51p
|High
Sun 2:09a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 6:43a
|High
Sat 12:55p
|Low
Sat 6:53p
|High
Sun 1:04a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Sat 7:05a
|High
Sat 1:19p
|Low
Sat 7:16p
|High
Sun 1:33a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 6:49a
|High
Sat 1:01p
|Low
Sat 6:59p
|High
Sun 1:15a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Sat 7:43a
|High
Sat 1:58p
|Low
Sat 7:53p
|High
Sun 2:13a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: W winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt this afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. Wave Detail: W 3 ft at 4 seconds and S 2 ft at 7 seconds.
TONIGHT: W winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: W 2 ft at 3 seconds and S 2 ft at 8 seconds.
SUN: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 8 seconds and NW 1 foot at 3 seconds.
SUN NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 7 seconds.
MON: SE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming S 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft, building to 4 to 6 ft in the afternoon. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 7 seconds, becoming S 6 ft at 6 seconds. Showers likely.
MON NIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt, becoming SW 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 5 to 7 ft. Wave Detail: S 6 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of tstms. Showers.
TUE: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers in the morning.
TUE NIGHT: NW winds around 5 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
WED: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
WED NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.
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