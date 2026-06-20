Advisories

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY in effect until 6 p.m. Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sat morning

Rip Current Risk Low Waves 1 - 3 feet Winds From the West

17 - 22 mph (Gust 28 mph)

15 - 19 knots (Gust 24 knots) Ocean Temperature 60° - 76°

(Normal 63° - 77°) Air Temperature 78° - 84° Sunrise/Sunset 5:26am - 8:29pm UV Index 9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Sat 7:01a High

Sat 1:20p Low

Sat 7:18p High

Sun 1:29a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 6:25a High

Sat 12:54p Low

Sat 6:42p High

Sun 1:03a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 6:37a High

Sat 1:08p Low

Sat 6:54p High

Sun 1:17a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 6:29a High

Sat 12:50p Low

Sat 6:46p High

Sun 12:59a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Sat 11:06a High

Sat 5:00p Low

Sat 11:23p High

Sun 5:09a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Sat 7:09a High

Sat 1:08p Low

Sat 7:18p High

Sun 1:18a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Sat 10:40a High

Sat 4:07p Low

Sat 10:57p High

Sun 4:16a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Sat 7:43a High

Sat 1:58p Low

Sat 7:51p High

Sun 2:09a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 6:43a High

Sat 12:55p Low

Sat 6:53p High

Sun 1:04a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Sat 7:05a High

Sat 1:19p Low

Sat 7:16p High

Sun 1:33a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 6:49a High

Sat 1:01p Low

Sat 6:59p High

Sun 1:15a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Sat 7:43a High

Sat 1:58p Low

Sat 7:53p High

Sun 2:13a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: W winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt this afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. Wave Detail: W 3 ft at 4 seconds and S 2 ft at 7 seconds.

TONIGHT: W winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: W 2 ft at 3 seconds and S 2 ft at 8 seconds.

SUN: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 8 seconds and NW 1 foot at 3 seconds.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 7 seconds.

MON: SE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming S 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft, building to 4 to 6 ft in the afternoon. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 7 seconds, becoming S 6 ft at 6 seconds. Showers likely.

MON NIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt, becoming SW 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 5 to 7 ft. Wave Detail: S 6 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of tstms. Showers.

TUE: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers in the morning.

TUE NIGHT: NW winds around 5 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

WED: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

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