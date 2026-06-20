NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Saturday, June 20

NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Saturday, June 20

Asbury Park (Bud McCormick)

Advisories

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY in effect until 6 p.m. Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sat morning

Rip Current RiskLow
Waves1 - 3 feet
WindsFrom the West
17 - 22 mph (Gust 28 mph)
15 - 19 knots (Gust 24 knots)
Ocean Temperature60° - 76°
(Normal 63° - 77°)
Air Temperature78° - 84°
Sunrise/Sunset5:26am - 8:29pm
UV Index9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Sat 7:01a		High
Sat 1:20p		Low
Sat 7:18p		High
Sun 1:29a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sat 6:25a		High
Sat 12:54p		Low
Sat 6:42p		High
Sun 1:03a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sat 6:37a		High
Sat 1:08p		Low
Sat 6:54p		High
Sun 1:17a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sat 6:29a		High
Sat 12:50p		Low
Sat 6:46p		High
Sun 12:59a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Sat 11:06a		High
Sat 5:00p		Low
Sat 11:23p		High
Sun 5:09a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Sat 7:09a		High
Sat 1:08p		Low
Sat 7:18p		High
Sun 1:18a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Sat 10:40a		High
Sat 4:07p		Low
Sat 10:57p		High
Sun 4:16a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Sat 7:43a		High
Sat 1:58p		Low
Sat 7:51p		High
Sun 2:09a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sat 6:43a		High
Sat 12:55p		Low
Sat 6:53p		High
Sun 1:04a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Sat 7:05a		High
Sat 1:19p		Low
Sat 7:16p		High
Sun 1:33a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sat 6:49a		High
Sat 1:01p		Low
Sat 6:59p		High
Sun 1:15a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Sat 7:43a		High
Sat 1:58p		Low
Sat 7:53p		High
Sun 2:13a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: W winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt this afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. Wave Detail: W 3 ft at 4 seconds and S 2 ft at 7 seconds.

TONIGHT: W winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: W 2 ft at 3 seconds and S 2 ft at 8 seconds.

SUN: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 8 seconds and NW 1 foot at 3 seconds.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 7 seconds.

MON: SE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming S 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft, building to 4 to 6 ft in the afternoon. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 7 seconds, becoming S 6 ft at 6 seconds. Showers likely.

MON NIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt, becoming SW 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 5 to 7 ft. Wave Detail: S 6 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of tstms. Showers.

TUE: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers in the morning.

TUE NIGHT: NW winds around 5 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

WED: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

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Filed Under: Jersey Shore Report: NJ beach weather and waves, Weather
Categories: Dan Zarrow's Weather, New Jersey News, Ultimate New Jersey, Weather

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