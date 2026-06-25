Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Thu morning

Rip Current Risk Low Waves 1 - 2 feet Winds From the Southeast

3 - 8 mph (Gust 10 mph)

2 - 7 knots (Gust 9 knots) Ocean Temperature 63° - 77°

(Normal 63° - 77°) Air Temperature 73° - 84° Sunrise/Sunset 5:27am - 8:30pm UV Index 6 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Thu 11:13a High

Thu 5:31p Low

Fri 12:02a High

Fri 5:54a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 10:37a High

Thu 5:05p Low

Thu 11:26p High

Fri 5:28a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 10:49a High

Thu 5:19p Low

Thu 11:38p High

Fri 5:42a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 10:41a High

Thu 5:01p Low

Thu 11:30p High

Fri 5:24a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Thu 8:39a Low

Thu 3:18p High

Thu 9:11p Low

Fri 4:07a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Thu 5:02a Low

Thu 11:11a High

Thu 5:31p Low

Fri 12:05a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Thu 7:46a Low

Thu 2:52p High

Thu 8:18p Low

Fri 3:41a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Thu 5:44a Low

Thu 11:37a High

Thu 6:19p Low

Fri 12:38a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 10:49a High

Thu 5:19p Low

Thu 11:48p High

Fri 5:36a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Thu 5:02a Low

Thu 11:02a High

Thu 5:42p Low

Fri 12:06a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 5:08a Low

Thu 10:54a High

Thu 5:38p Low

Fri 12:03a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Thu 5:56a Low

Thu 11:49a High

Thu 6:27p Low

Fri 12:52a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

THU: S winds around 5 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 7 seconds.

THU NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 5 seconds. A chance of showers after midnight.

FRI: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 6 seconds. A chance of showers in the morning.

FRI NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, diminishing to around 5 kt after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 6 seconds and SE 1 foot at 11 seconds. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers after midnight.

SAT: E winds around 5 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 9 seconds and S 1 foot at 5 seconds. Showers, mainly in the morning.

SAT NIGHT: NE winds around 5 kt. Seas around 2 ft. A chance of showers in the evening.

SUN: NE winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.

SUN NIGHT: S winds around 5 kt. Seas around 2 ft.

MON: SE winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.

MON NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

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