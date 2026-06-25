NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Thursday, June 25
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Thu morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Waves
|1 - 2 feet
|Winds
|From the Southeast
3 - 8 mph (Gust 10 mph)
2 - 7 knots (Gust 9 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|63° - 77°
(Normal 63° - 77°)
|Air Temperature
|73° - 84°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:27am - 8:30pm
|UV Index
|6 (High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Thu 11:13a
|High
Thu 5:31p
|Low
Fri 12:02a
|High
Fri 5:54a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 10:37a
|High
Thu 5:05p
|Low
Thu 11:26p
|High
Fri 5:28a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 10:49a
|High
Thu 5:19p
|Low
Thu 11:38p
|High
Fri 5:42a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 10:41a
|High
Thu 5:01p
|Low
Thu 11:30p
|High
Fri 5:24a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Thu 8:39a
|Low
Thu 3:18p
|High
Thu 9:11p
|Low
Fri 4:07a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Thu 5:02a
|Low
Thu 11:11a
|High
Thu 5:31p
|Low
Fri 12:05a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Thu 7:46a
|Low
Thu 2:52p
|High
Thu 8:18p
|Low
Fri 3:41a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Thu 5:44a
|Low
Thu 11:37a
|High
Thu 6:19p
|Low
Fri 12:38a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 10:49a
|High
Thu 5:19p
|Low
Thu 11:48p
|High
Fri 5:36a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Thu 5:02a
|Low
Thu 11:02a
|High
Thu 5:42p
|Low
Fri 12:06a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 5:08a
|Low
Thu 10:54a
|High
Thu 5:38p
|Low
Fri 12:03a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Thu 5:56a
|Low
Thu 11:49a
|High
Thu 6:27p
|Low
Fri 12:52a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
THU: S winds around 5 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 7 seconds.
THU NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 5 seconds. A chance of showers after midnight.
FRI: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 6 seconds. A chance of showers in the morning.
FRI NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, diminishing to around 5 kt after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 6 seconds and SE 1 foot at 11 seconds. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers after midnight.
SAT: E winds around 5 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 9 seconds and S 1 foot at 5 seconds. Showers, mainly in the morning.
SAT NIGHT: NE winds around 5 kt. Seas around 2 ft. A chance of showers in the evening.
SUN: NE winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.
SUN NIGHT: S winds around 5 kt. Seas around 2 ft.
MON: SE winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.
MON NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.
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