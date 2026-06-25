NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Thursday, June 25

NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Thursday, June 25

The beach in Belmar (Bud McCormick)

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Thu morning

Rip Current RiskLow
Waves1 - 2 feet
WindsFrom the Southeast
3 - 8 mph (Gust 10 mph)
2 - 7 knots (Gust 9 knots)
Ocean Temperature63° - 77°
(Normal 63° - 77°)
Air Temperature73° - 84°
Sunrise/Sunset5:27am - 8:30pm
UV Index6 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 Low
Thu 11:13a		High
Thu 5:31p		Low
Fri 12:02a		High
Fri 5:54a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Thu 10:37a		High
Thu 5:05p		Low
Thu 11:26p		High
Fri 5:28a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Thu 10:49a		High
Thu 5:19p		Low
Thu 11:38p		High
Fri 5:42a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Thu 10:41a		High
Thu 5:01p		Low
Thu 11:30p		High
Fri 5:24a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Thu 8:39a		Low
Thu 3:18p		High
Thu 9:11p		Low
Fri 4:07a		 
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Thu 5:02a		Low
Thu 11:11a		High
Thu 5:31p		Low
Fri 12:05a		 
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Thu 7:46a		Low
Thu 2:52p		High
Thu 8:18p		Low
Fri 3:41a		 
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Thu 5:44a		Low
Thu 11:37a		High
Thu 6:19p		Low
Fri 12:38a		 
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Thu 10:49a		High
Thu 5:19p		Low
Thu 11:48p		High
Fri 5:36a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Thu 5:02a		Low
Thu 11:02a		High
Thu 5:42p		Low
Fri 12:06a		 
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Thu 5:08a		Low
Thu 10:54a		High
Thu 5:38p		Low
Fri 12:03a		 
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Thu 5:56a		Low
Thu 11:49a		High
Thu 6:27p		Low
Fri 12:52a		 

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

THU: S winds around 5 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 7 seconds.

THU NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 5 seconds. A chance of showers after midnight.

FRI: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 6 seconds. A chance of showers in the morning.

FRI NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, diminishing to around 5 kt after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 6 seconds and SE 1 foot at 11 seconds. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers after midnight.

SAT: E winds around 5 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 9 seconds and S 1 foot at 5 seconds. Showers, mainly in the morning.

SAT NIGHT: NE winds around 5 kt. Seas around 2 ft. A chance of showers in the evening.

SUN: NE winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.

SUN NIGHT: S winds around 5 kt. Seas around 2 ft.

MON: SE winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.

MON NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

10 Beautiful Facts About The Island Beach State Park Pelicans

Gallery Credit: Jimmy G

Top 10 FUN Things To Do On Long Beach Island

New Jersey's Beach Etiquette Commandments

Gallery Credit: Eddie Davis

Filed Under: Jersey Shore Report: NJ beach weather and waves, Weather
Categories: Dan Zarrow's Weather, New Jersey News, Ultimate New Jersey, Weather

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM