NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Wednesday, June 24
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Wed morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Winds
|From the Northwest
12 - 17 mph (Gust 23 mph)
10 - 15 knots (Gust 20 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|62° - 76°
(Normal 63° - 77°)
|Air Temperature
|78° - 84°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:27am - 8:30pm
|UV Index
|9 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Wed 10:28a
|High
Wed 4:41p
|Low
Wed 11:15p
|High
Thu 4:59a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 9:52a
|High
Wed 4:15p
|Low
Wed 10:39p
|High
Thu 4:33a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 10:04a
|High
Wed 4:29p
|Low
Wed 10:51p
|High
Thu 4:47a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 9:56a
|High
Wed 4:11p
|Low
Wed 10:43p
|High
Thu 4:29a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Wed 7:43a
|Low
Wed 2:33p
|High
Wed 8:21p
|Low
Thu 3:20a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Wed 10:27a
|High
Wed 4:45p
|Low
Wed 11:15p
|High
Thu 5:02a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Wed 6:50a
|Low
Wed 2:07p
|High
Wed 7:28p
|Low
Thu 2:54a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Wed 10:52a
|High
Wed 5:30p
|Low
Wed 11:44p
|High
Thu 5:44a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 10:02a
|High
Wed 4:32p
|Low
Wed 10:56p
|High
Thu 4:47a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Wed 10:16a
|High
Wed 4:55p
|Low
Wed 11:13p
|High
Thu 5:02a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 10:08a
|High
Wed 4:53p
|Low
Wed 11:11p
|High
Thu 5:08a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Wed 5:01a
|Low
Wed 11:02a
|High
Wed 5:38p
|Low
Wed 11:59p
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
WED: NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: N 3 ft at 6 seconds.
WED NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming NW 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 7 seconds.
THU: E winds around 5 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 7 seconds.
THU NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 5 seconds. A chance of showers after midnight.
FRI: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 6 seconds. A chance of showers.
FRI NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of tstms. Showers.
SAT: SE winds around 5 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Showers.
SAT NIGHT: SE winds around 5 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. A chance of showers.
SUN: N winds around 5 kt, becoming E around 5 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.
SUN NIGHT: S winds around 5 kt, becoming SW around 5 kt after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.
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