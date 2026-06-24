Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Wed morning

Rip Current Risk Low Waves 1 - 3 feet Winds From the Northwest

12 - 17 mph (Gust 23 mph)

10 - 15 knots (Gust 20 knots) Ocean Temperature 62° - 76°

(Normal 63° - 77°) Air Temperature 78° - 84° Sunrise/Sunset 5:27am - 8:30pm UV Index 9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Wed 10:28a High

Wed 4:41p Low

Wed 11:15p High

Thu 4:59a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 9:52a High

Wed 4:15p Low

Wed 10:39p High

Thu 4:33a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 10:04a High

Wed 4:29p Low

Wed 10:51p High

Thu 4:47a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 9:56a High

Wed 4:11p Low

Wed 10:43p High

Thu 4:29a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Wed 7:43a Low

Wed 2:33p High

Wed 8:21p Low

Thu 3:20a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Wed 10:27a High

Wed 4:45p Low

Wed 11:15p High

Thu 5:02a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Wed 6:50a Low

Wed 2:07p High

Wed 7:28p Low

Thu 2:54a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Wed 10:52a High

Wed 5:30p Low

Wed 11:44p High

Thu 5:44a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 10:02a High

Wed 4:32p Low

Wed 10:56p High

Thu 4:47a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Wed 10:16a High

Wed 4:55p Low

Wed 11:13p High

Thu 5:02a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 10:08a High

Wed 4:53p Low

Wed 11:11p High

Thu 5:08a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Wed 5:01a Low

Wed 11:02a High

Wed 5:38p Low

Wed 11:59p

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

WED: NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: N 3 ft at 6 seconds.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming NW 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 7 seconds.

THU: E winds around 5 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 7 seconds.

THU NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 5 seconds. A chance of showers after midnight.

FRI: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 6 seconds. A chance of showers.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of tstms. Showers.

SAT: SE winds around 5 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Showers.

SAT NIGHT: SE winds around 5 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. A chance of showers.

SUN: N winds around 5 kt, becoming E around 5 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.

SUN NIGHT: S winds around 5 kt, becoming SW around 5 kt after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

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