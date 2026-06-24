NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Wednesday, June 24

NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Wednesday, June 24

Island Beach State Park (NJ DEP)

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Wed morning

Rip Current RiskLow
Waves1 - 3 feet
WindsFrom the Northwest
12 - 17 mph (Gust 23 mph)
10 - 15 knots (Gust 20 knots)
Ocean Temperature62° - 76°
(Normal 63° - 77°)
Air Temperature78° - 84°
Sunrise/Sunset5:27am - 8:30pm
UV Index9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 Low
Wed 10:28a		High
Wed 4:41p		Low
Wed 11:15p		High
Thu 4:59a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Wed 9:52a		High
Wed 4:15p		Low
Wed 10:39p		High
Thu 4:33a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Wed 10:04a		High
Wed 4:29p		Low
Wed 10:51p		High
Thu 4:47a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Wed 9:56a		High
Wed 4:11p		Low
Wed 10:43p		High
Thu 4:29a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Wed 7:43a		Low
Wed 2:33p		High
Wed 8:21p		Low
Thu 3:20a		 
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 Low
Wed 10:27a		High
Wed 4:45p		Low
Wed 11:15p		High
Thu 5:02a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Wed 6:50a		Low
Wed 2:07p		High
Wed 7:28p		Low
Thu 2:54a		 
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 Low
Wed 10:52a		High
Wed 5:30p		Low
Wed 11:44p		High
Thu 5:44a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Wed 10:02a		High
Wed 4:32p		Low
Wed 10:56p		High
Thu 4:47a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 Low
Wed 10:16a		High
Wed 4:55p		Low
Wed 11:13p		High
Thu 5:02a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Wed 10:08a		High
Wed 4:53p		Low
Wed 11:11p		High
Thu 5:08a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Wed 5:01a		Low
Wed 11:02a		High
Wed 5:38p		Low
Wed 11:59p		 

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

WED: NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: N 3 ft at 6 seconds.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming NW 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 7 seconds.

THU: E winds around 5 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 7 seconds.

THU NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 5 seconds. A chance of showers after midnight.

FRI: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 6 seconds. A chance of showers.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of tstms. Showers.

SAT: SE winds around 5 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Showers.

SAT NIGHT: SE winds around 5 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. A chance of showers.

SUN: N winds around 5 kt, becoming E around 5 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.

SUN NIGHT: S winds around 5 kt, becoming SW around 5 kt after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

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Filed Under: Jersey Shore Report: NJ beach weather and waves, Weather
Categories: Dan Zarrow's Weather, New Jersey News, Ultimate New Jersey, Weather

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