NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Friday, June 26
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Fri morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Waves
|1 - 2 feet
|Winds
|From the South
6 - 12 mph (Gust 15 mph)
5 - 10 knots (Gust 13 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|64° - 78°
(Normal 63° - 77°)
|Air Temperature
|78° - 91°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:27am - 8:30pm
|UV Index
|7 (High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Fri 5:54a
|Low
Fri 11:57a
|High
Fri 6:19p
|Low
Sat 12:48a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 5:28a
|Low
Fri 11:21a
|High
Fri 5:53p
|Low
Sat 12:12a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 5:42a
|Low
Fri 11:33a
|High
Fri 6:07p
|Low
Sat 12:24a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 5:24a
|Low
Fri 11:25a
|High
Fri 5:49p
|Low
Sat 12:16a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Fri 9:34a
|Low
Fri 4:02p
|High
Fri 9:59p
|Low
Sat 4:53a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Fri 5:52a
|Low
Fri 11:54a
|High
Fri 6:15p
|Low
Sat 12:53a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Fri 8:41a
|Low
Fri 3:36p
|High
Fri 9:06p
|Low
Sat 4:27a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Fri 6:35a
|Low
Fri 12:22p
|High
Fri 7:05p
|Low
Sat 1:28a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 5:36a
|Low
Fri 11:33a
|High
Fri 6:02p
|Low
Sat 12:36a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Fri 5:51a
|Low
Fri 11:47a
|High
Fri 6:28p
|Low
Sat 12:56a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 5:55a
|Low
Fri 11:39a
|High
Fri 6:19p
|Low
Sat 12:50a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Fri 6:47a
|Low
Fri 12:35p
|High
Fri 7:13p
|Low
Sat 1:40a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
FRI: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 7 seconds.
FRI NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 5 seconds and SE 1 foot at 10 seconds. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Areas of fog. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.
SAT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 5 seconds and SE 2 ft at 10 seconds. Showers. Areas of fog. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.
SAT NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NE after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 7 seconds and SE 2 ft at 10 seconds. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Areas of fog.
SUN: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 7 seconds and E 1 foot at 4 seconds. Areas of fog in the morning.
SUN NIGHT: S winds around 5 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas around 2 ft.
MON: NE winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.
MON NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.
TUE: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
TUE NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.
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