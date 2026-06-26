Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Fri morning

Rip Current Risk Low Waves 1 - 2 feet Winds From the South

6 - 12 mph (Gust 15 mph)

5 - 10 knots (Gust 13 knots) Ocean Temperature 64° - 78°

(Normal 63° - 77°) Air Temperature 78° - 91° Sunrise/Sunset 5:27am - 8:30pm UV Index 7 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Fri 5:54a Low

Fri 11:57a High

Fri 6:19p Low

Sat 12:48a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 5:28a Low

Fri 11:21a High

Fri 5:53p Low

Sat 12:12a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 5:42a Low

Fri 11:33a High

Fri 6:07p Low

Sat 12:24a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 5:24a Low

Fri 11:25a High

Fri 5:49p Low

Sat 12:16a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Fri 9:34a Low

Fri 4:02p High

Fri 9:59p Low

Sat 4:53a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Fri 5:52a Low

Fri 11:54a High

Fri 6:15p Low

Sat 12:53a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Fri 8:41a Low

Fri 3:36p High

Fri 9:06p Low

Sat 4:27a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Fri 6:35a Low

Fri 12:22p High

Fri 7:05p Low

Sat 1:28a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 5:36a Low

Fri 11:33a High

Fri 6:02p Low

Sat 12:36a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Fri 5:51a Low

Fri 11:47a High

Fri 6:28p Low

Sat 12:56a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 5:55a Low

Fri 11:39a High

Fri 6:19p Low

Sat 12:50a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Fri 6:47a Low

Fri 12:35p High

Fri 7:13p Low

Sat 1:40a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

FRI: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 7 seconds.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 5 seconds and SE 1 foot at 10 seconds. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Areas of fog. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.

SAT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 5 seconds and SE 2 ft at 10 seconds. Showers. Areas of fog. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.

SAT NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NE after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 7 seconds and SE 2 ft at 10 seconds. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Areas of fog.

SUN: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 7 seconds and E 1 foot at 4 seconds. Areas of fog in the morning.

SUN NIGHT: S winds around 5 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas around 2 ft.

MON: NE winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.

MON NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.

TUE: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

TUE NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

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