NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Friday, June 26

NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Friday, June 26

Atlantic City as seen from Ventnor (Chris Coleman, Townsquare Media)

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Fri morning

Rip Current RiskLow
Waves1 - 2 feet
WindsFrom the South
6 - 12 mph (Gust 15 mph)
5 - 10 knots (Gust 13 knots)
Ocean Temperature64° - 78°
(Normal 63° - 77°)
Air Temperature78° - 91°
Sunrise/Sunset5:27am - 8:30pm
UV Index7 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Fri 5:54a		Low
Fri 11:57a		High
Fri 6:19p		Low
Sat 12:48a		 
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 5:28a		Low
Fri 11:21a		High
Fri 5:53p		Low
Sat 12:12a		 
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 5:42a		Low
Fri 11:33a		High
Fri 6:07p		Low
Sat 12:24a		 
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 5:24a		Low
Fri 11:25a		High
Fri 5:49p		Low
Sat 12:16a		 
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Fri 9:34a		Low
Fri 4:02p		High
Fri 9:59p		Low
Sat 4:53a		 
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Fri 5:52a		Low
Fri 11:54a		High
Fri 6:15p		Low
Sat 12:53a		 
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Fri 8:41a		Low
Fri 3:36p		High
Fri 9:06p		Low
Sat 4:27a		 
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Fri 6:35a		Low
Fri 12:22p		High
Fri 7:05p		Low
Sat 1:28a		 
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 5:36a		Low
Fri 11:33a		High
Fri 6:02p		Low
Sat 12:36a		 
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Fri 5:51a		Low
Fri 11:47a		High
Fri 6:28p		Low
Sat 12:56a		 
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 5:55a		Low
Fri 11:39a		High
Fri 6:19p		Low
Sat 12:50a		 
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Fri 6:47a		Low
Fri 12:35p		High
Fri 7:13p		Low
Sat 1:40a		 

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

FRI: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 7 seconds.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 5 seconds and SE 1 foot at 10 seconds. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Areas of fog. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.

SAT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 5 seconds and SE 2 ft at 10 seconds. Showers. Areas of fog. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.

SAT NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NE after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 7 seconds and SE 2 ft at 10 seconds. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Areas of fog.

SUN: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 7 seconds and E 1 foot at 4 seconds. Areas of fog in the morning.

SUN NIGHT: S winds around 5 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas around 2 ft.

MON: NE winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.

MON NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.

TUE: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

TUE NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

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Filed Under: Jersey Shore Report: NJ beach weather and waves, Weather
Categories: Dan Zarrow's Weather, New Jersey News, Ultimate New Jersey, Weather

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