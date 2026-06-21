Advisories

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY in effect. Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sun morning

Rip Current Risk Low Waves 1 - 2 feet Winds From the West

6 - 9 mph (Gust 17 mph)

5 - 8 knots (Gust 15 knots) Ocean Temperature 62° - 76°

(Normal 63° - 77°) Air Temperature 77° - 84° Sunrise/Sunset 5:26am - 8:30pm UV Index 9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Sun 7:55a High

Sun 2:12p Low

Sun 8:22p High

Mon 2:20a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 7:19a High

Sun 1:46p Low

Sun 7:46p High

Mon 1:54a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 7:31a High

Sun 2:00p Low

Sun 7:58p High

Mon 2:08a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 7:23a High

Sun 1:42p Low

Sun 7:50p High

Mon 1:50a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Sun 5:09a Low

Sun 12:00p High

Sun 5:52p Low

Mon 12:27a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Sun 8:01a High

Sun 2:04p Low

Sun 8:20p High

Mon 2:13a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Sun 11:34a High

Sun 4:59p Low

Mon 12:01a High

Mon 5:07a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Sun 8:32a High

Sun 2:52p Low

Sun 8:51p High

Mon 3:02a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 7:33a High

Sun 1:50p Low

Sun 7:54p High

Mon 1:57a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Sun 7:54a High

Sun 2:13p Low

Sun 8:16p High

Mon 2:24a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 7:41a High

Sun 2:01p Low

Sun 8:04p High

Mon 2:12a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Sun 8:34a High

Sun 2:55p Low

Sun 8:56p High

Mon 3:09a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: W winds around 5 kt, becoming SW this afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 8 seconds. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.

TONIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 7 seconds and NW 1 foot at 2 seconds.

MON: SE winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming S 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 5 seconds and SE 1 foot at 2 seconds. Showers with a chance of tstms in the afternoon.

MON NIGHT: S winds 20 to 25 kt, becoming SW 15 to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Wave Detail: S 6 ft at 7 seconds. Showers with a chance of tstms in the evening, then showers after midnight.

TUE: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 7 seconds and NE 1 foot at 4 seconds. Showers, mainly in the morning.

TUE NIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 6 seconds and NE 1 foot at 4 seconds. A chance of showers in the evening.

WED: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

WED NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

THU: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

THU NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers after midnight. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

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