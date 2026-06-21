NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sunday, June 21
Advisories
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY in effect. Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Sun morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Waves
|1 - 2 feet
|Winds
|From the West
6 - 9 mph (Gust 17 mph)
5 - 8 knots (Gust 15 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|62° - 76°
(Normal 63° - 77°)
|Air Temperature
|77° - 84°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:26am - 8:30pm
|UV Index
|9 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Sun 7:55a
|High
Sun 2:12p
|Low
Sun 8:22p
|High
Mon 2:20a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 7:19a
|High
Sun 1:46p
|Low
Sun 7:46p
|High
Mon 1:54a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 7:31a
|High
Sun 2:00p
|Low
Sun 7:58p
|High
Mon 2:08a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 7:23a
|High
Sun 1:42p
|Low
Sun 7:50p
|High
Mon 1:50a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Sun 5:09a
|Low
Sun 12:00p
|High
Sun 5:52p
|Low
Mon 12:27a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sun 8:01a
|High
Sun 2:04p
|Low
Sun 8:20p
|High
Mon 2:13a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Sun 11:34a
|High
Sun 4:59p
|Low
Mon 12:01a
|High
Mon 5:07a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Sun 8:32a
|High
Sun 2:52p
|Low
Sun 8:51p
|High
Mon 3:02a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 7:33a
|High
Sun 1:50p
|Low
Sun 7:54p
|High
Mon 1:57a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Sun 7:54a
|High
Sun 2:13p
|Low
Sun 8:16p
|High
Mon 2:24a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 7:41a
|High
Sun 2:01p
|Low
Sun 8:04p
|High
Mon 2:12a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Sun 8:34a
|High
Sun 2:55p
|Low
Sun 8:56p
|High
Mon 3:09a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: W winds around 5 kt, becoming SW this afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 8 seconds. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.
TONIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 7 seconds and NW 1 foot at 2 seconds.
MON: SE winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming S 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 5 seconds and SE 1 foot at 2 seconds. Showers with a chance of tstms in the afternoon.
MON NIGHT: S winds 20 to 25 kt, becoming SW 15 to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Wave Detail: S 6 ft at 7 seconds. Showers with a chance of tstms in the evening, then showers after midnight.
TUE: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 7 seconds and NE 1 foot at 4 seconds. Showers, mainly in the morning.
TUE NIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 6 seconds and NE 1 foot at 4 seconds. A chance of showers in the evening.
WED: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
WED NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
THU: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
THU NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers after midnight. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.
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