NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sunday, June 21

NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sunday, June 21

Brick Beach III (Jen Ursillo, Townsquare Media)

Advisories

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY in effect. Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sun morning

Rip Current RiskLow
Waves1 - 2 feet
WindsFrom the West
6 - 9 mph (Gust 17 mph)
5 - 8 knots (Gust 15 knots)
Ocean Temperature62° - 76°
(Normal 63° - 77°)
Air Temperature77° - 84°
Sunrise/Sunset5:26am - 8:30pm
UV Index9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Sun 7:55a		High
Sun 2:12p		Low
Sun 8:22p		High
Mon 2:20a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sun 7:19a		High
Sun 1:46p		Low
Sun 7:46p		High
Mon 1:54a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sun 7:31a		High
Sun 2:00p		Low
Sun 7:58p		High
Mon 2:08a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sun 7:23a		High
Sun 1:42p		Low
Sun 7:50p		High
Mon 1:50a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Sun 5:09a		Low
Sun 12:00p		High
Sun 5:52p		Low
Mon 12:27a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Sun 8:01a		High
Sun 2:04p		Low
Sun 8:20p		High
Mon 2:13a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Sun 11:34a		High
Sun 4:59p		Low
Mon 12:01a		High
Mon 5:07a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Sun 8:32a		High
Sun 2:52p		Low
Sun 8:51p		High
Mon 3:02a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sun 7:33a		High
Sun 1:50p		Low
Sun 7:54p		High
Mon 1:57a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Sun 7:54a		High
Sun 2:13p		Low
Sun 8:16p		High
Mon 2:24a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sun 7:41a		High
Sun 2:01p		Low
Sun 8:04p		High
Mon 2:12a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Sun 8:34a		High
Sun 2:55p		Low
Sun 8:56p		High
Mon 3:09a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: W winds around 5 kt, becoming SW this afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 8 seconds. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.

TONIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 7 seconds and NW 1 foot at 2 seconds.

MON: SE winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming S 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 5 seconds and SE 1 foot at 2 seconds. Showers with a chance of tstms in the afternoon.

MON NIGHT: S winds 20 to 25 kt, becoming SW 15 to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Wave Detail: S 6 ft at 7 seconds. Showers with a chance of tstms in the evening, then showers after midnight.

TUE: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 7 seconds and NE 1 foot at 4 seconds. Showers, mainly in the morning.

TUE NIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 6 seconds and NE 1 foot at 4 seconds. A chance of showers in the evening.

WED: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

WED NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

THU: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

THU NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers after midnight. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

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Filed Under: Jersey Shore Report: NJ beach weather and waves, Weather
Categories: Dan Zarrow's Weather, New Jersey News, Ultimate New Jersey, Weather

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