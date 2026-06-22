Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY in effect until midnight. South winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and choppy waters expected. Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Mon morning

Rip Current Risk Moderate Waves 1 - 2 feet Winds From the East

7 - 13 mph (Gust 17 mph)

6 - 11 knots (Gust 15 knots) Ocean Temperature 63° - 77°

(Normal 63° - 77°) Air Temperature 71° - 77° Sunrise/Sunset 5:26am - 8:30pm UV Index 8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Mon 8:49a High

Mon 3:01p Low

Mon 9:25p High

Tue 3:10a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 8:13a High

Mon 2:35p Low

Mon 8:49p High

Tue 2:44a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 8:25a High

Mon 2:49p Low

Mon 9:01p High

Tue 2:58a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 8:17a High

Mon 2:31p Low

Mon 8:53p High

Tue 2:40a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Mon 6:00a Low

Mon 12:54p High

Mon 6:41p Low

Tue 1:30a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Mon 8:52a High

Mon 3:00p Low

Mon 9:23p High

Tue 3:10a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Mon 5:07a Low

Mon 12:28p High

Mon 5:48p Low

Tue 1:04a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Mon 9:20a High

Mon 3:46p Low

Mon 9:50p High

Tue 3:56a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 8:23a High

Mon 2:46p Low

Mon 8:56p High

Tue 2:54a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Mon 8:42a High

Mon 3:09p Low

Mon 9:16p High

Tue 3:18a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 8:31a High

Mon 3:03p Low

Mon 9:08p High

Tue 3:13a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Mon 9:24a High

Mon 3:52p Low

Mon 9:59p High

Tue 4:05a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

MON: E winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 6 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.

MON NIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 6 seconds. Showers with a chance of tstms.

TUE: N winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 6 seconds. Showers.

TUE NIGHT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 6 seconds and N 1 foot at 4 seconds.

WED: NW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas around 2 ft.

THU: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

THU NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms after midnight.

FRI: S winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

Absolutely Stunning Jersey Shore Beach Backgrounds For Your Phone Gallery Credit: Matt Ryan

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