NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Monday, June 22

NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Monday, June 22

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Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY in effect until midnight. South winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and choppy waters expected. Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Mon morning

Rip Current RiskModerate
Waves1 - 2 feet
WindsFrom the East
7 - 13 mph (Gust 17 mph)
6 - 11 knots (Gust 15 knots)
Ocean Temperature63° - 77°
(Normal 63° - 77°)
Air Temperature71° - 77°
Sunrise/Sunset5:26am - 8:30pm
UV Index8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Mon 8:49a		High
Mon 3:01p		Low
Mon 9:25p		High
Tue 3:10a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Mon 8:13a		High
Mon 2:35p		Low
Mon 8:49p		High
Tue 2:44a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Mon 8:25a		High
Mon 2:49p		Low
Mon 9:01p		High
Tue 2:58a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Mon 8:17a		High
Mon 2:31p		Low
Mon 8:53p		High
Tue 2:40a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Mon 6:00a		Low
Mon 12:54p		High
Mon 6:41p		Low
Tue 1:30a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Mon 8:52a		High
Mon 3:00p		Low
Mon 9:23p		High
Tue 3:10a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Mon 5:07a		Low
Mon 12:28p		High
Mon 5:48p		Low
Tue 1:04a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Mon 9:20a		High
Mon 3:46p		Low
Mon 9:50p		High
Tue 3:56a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Mon 8:23a		High
Mon 2:46p		Low
Mon 8:56p		High
Tue 2:54a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Mon 8:42a		High
Mon 3:09p		Low
Mon 9:16p		High
Tue 3:18a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Mon 8:31a		High
Mon 3:03p		Low
Mon 9:08p		High
Tue 3:13a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Mon 9:24a		High
Mon 3:52p		Low
Mon 9:59p		High
Tue 4:05a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

MON: E winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 6 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.

MON NIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 6 seconds. Showers with a chance of tstms.

TUE: N winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 6 seconds. Showers.

TUE NIGHT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 6 seconds and N 1 foot at 4 seconds.

WED: NW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas around 2 ft.

THU: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

THU NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms after midnight.

FRI: S winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

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Filed Under: Jersey Shore Report: NJ beach weather and waves, Weather
Categories: Dan Zarrow's Weather, New Jersey News, Ultimate New Jersey, Weather

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