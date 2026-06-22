NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Monday, June 22
Advisories
MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY in effect until midnight. South winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and choppy waters expected. Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Mon morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Waves
|1 - 2 feet
|Winds
|From the East
7 - 13 mph (Gust 17 mph)
6 - 11 knots (Gust 15 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|63° - 77°
(Normal 63° - 77°)
|Air Temperature
|71° - 77°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:26am - 8:30pm
|UV Index
|8 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Mon 8:49a
|High
Mon 3:01p
|Low
Mon 9:25p
|High
Tue 3:10a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 8:13a
|High
Mon 2:35p
|Low
Mon 8:49p
|High
Tue 2:44a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 8:25a
|High
Mon 2:49p
|Low
Mon 9:01p
|High
Tue 2:58a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 8:17a
|High
Mon 2:31p
|Low
Mon 8:53p
|High
Tue 2:40a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Mon 6:00a
|Low
Mon 12:54p
|High
Mon 6:41p
|Low
Tue 1:30a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Mon 8:52a
|High
Mon 3:00p
|Low
Mon 9:23p
|High
Tue 3:10a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Mon 5:07a
|Low
Mon 12:28p
|High
Mon 5:48p
|Low
Tue 1:04a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Mon 9:20a
|High
Mon 3:46p
|Low
Mon 9:50p
|High
Tue 3:56a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 8:23a
|High
Mon 2:46p
|Low
Mon 8:56p
|High
Tue 2:54a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Mon 8:42a
|High
Mon 3:09p
|Low
Mon 9:16p
|High
Tue 3:18a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 8:31a
|High
Mon 3:03p
|Low
Mon 9:08p
|High
Tue 3:13a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Mon 9:24a
|High
Mon 3:52p
|Low
Mon 9:59p
|High
Tue 4:05a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
MON: E winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 6 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.
MON NIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 6 seconds. Showers with a chance of tstms.
TUE: N winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 6 seconds. Showers.
TUE NIGHT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 6 seconds and N 1 foot at 4 seconds.
WED: NW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds.
WED NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas around 2 ft.
THU: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
THU NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms after midnight.
FRI: S winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.
FRI NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.
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