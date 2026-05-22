The Bottom Line

Will the Memorial Day Weekend be a total washout for New Jersey? Absolutely not. There will be a 36 to 48 hour period of steady rain, making for some miserably wet and cool weather on Saturday and much of Sunday. Total rainfall will end up in the 1 to 3 inch range for most of the state, with 4+ inch totals higher in spots. It is much needed rain — the holiday weekend timing is just unfortunate. Friday will be mainly dry, with just some passing showers to the south. Steady rain will fill in Friday night, lasting throughout Saturday and at least Sunday morning. Then we will enter a drying trend with a few showers around into Memorial Day Monday. Temperatures for the duration will be below normal for this time of year, so not great for the beach or pool. Look for sunshine and warmth as we head back to work and school next week.

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Weather Hazards

There are two alarm bells to ring as we head into the big Memorial Day Weekend.

First is the likelihood of heavy rain at times from Saturday into Sunday, leading to ponding and minor flooding issues.

Second, the risk of dangerous rip currents and rough surf has already increased to High. And it will likely stay in that category through the weekend, as on-shore winds continue and seas rise even more. Not that the weather is conducive to a beach trip, and water temperatures are still quite chilly, but I really hope everyone is smart enough to just stay out of the ocean until things calm down.

Climatological Context

May 22 is the 142st day of 2026.

Normal high temperatures are still at 74 degrees throughout New Jersey. Normal lows range from 53 to 56 degrees.

On average, May is the 5th warmest, 5th driest, and 8th snowiest month of the year.

Friday

There are a few positives to pull out of this forecast, and I think Friday is one of them.

As of Friday morning, we still have some spotty showers working through southern New Jersey. So it will be damp at times.

But it should be a mainly dry day. While there will be lots of clouds overhead, I am confident there will be some glimmers of sun at times around the northern half of the state.

Temperatures will be comfortable, although not exactly warm. 50s in the morning, climbing into the lower to mid 60s in the afternoon.

Steady rain is on the horizon, and could start working back into New Jersey around early evening. As rain fills in through Friday night, we are in for an extended period of wet weather. Overnight low temperatures will dip to around 50 degrees.

Saturday

Saturday is going to be a wet weather day, from start to finish. Unfortunately, I see little hope for outdoor activities being salvaged here.

Rain will be heavy at times. Widespread thunderstorms and/or severe weather are unlikely.

Meanwhile, on top of the rain, it is going to be breezy and miserably cool. Temperatures will go no higher than the lower 50s all day. That would be a typical mid-March day. So you are not only grabbing a hearty umbrella, but a jacket too.

Sunday

The steady to heavy rain will continue through Sunday morning too.

We could see a drying trend as early as Sunday afternoon. But some models do keep the sog-fest doing until the middle to late afternoon, holding off the dry slot until the evening hours.

Sunday's high temperature forecast has gone up a little bit. Thermometers are now expected to reach the mid 50s in North Jersey, and the mid 60s in South Jersey.

Monday (Memorial Day)

Again, this will be the best of the bunch. But far from perfect.

There will still be a chance for showers at some point. (Different forecast models have different timings, so I can not get any more specific unfortunately.) However, just like Friday, there will be substantial dry pockets throughout the day.

So if you are planning to attend a parade or flag-raising ceremony on Monday, I think you have a good shot at getting it in. Still not beach or pool weather though.

Skies will stay cloudy, and temperatures will be warmer. Look for highs around 65 to 70 degrees.

The Extended Forecast

Tuesday stays unsettled, with some lingering showers in the morning to the south.

Then we enter a period of much drier, brighter, and warmer weather through the closing days of May. 70s and 80s return, along with sunshine. (Exact temperatures will be dependent on wind direction and sunshine.)

I do not see any more significant storm systems on the horizon for New Jersey, at least through next weekend.

NJ Memorial Day Parades 2026 (Alphabetical) New Jersey remembers those who made the ultimate sacrifice on Memorial Day with parades, solemn services, reenactments and fairs. Most events take place Monday, May 25 unless otherwise noted and are subject to change without notice here.

Click the link in each parade listed for additional information.

Add your community's parade to our list with an email to dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. Follow him on Facebook for the latest forecast and realtime weather updates.