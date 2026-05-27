Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Wed morning

Rip Current Risk Low Waves 1 - 3 feet Winds From the Southwest

6 - 10 mph (Gust 13 mph)

5 - 9 knots (Gust 11 knots) Ocean Temperature 56° - 68°

(Normal 58° - 68°) Air Temperature 73° - 86° Sunrise/Sunset 5:31am - 8:16pm UV Index 3 (Moderate)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Wed 5:36a Low

Wed 11:51a High

Wed 6:07p Low

Thu 12:30a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 5:10a Low

Wed 11:15a High

Wed 5:41p Low

Wed 11:54p MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 5:24a Low

Wed 11:27a High

Wed 5:55p Low

Thu 12:06a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 5:06a Low

Wed 11:19a High

Wed 5:37p Low

Wed 11:58p SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Wed 9:16a Low

Wed 3:56p High

Wed 9:47p Low

Thu 4:35a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Wed 5:33a Low

Wed 11:49a High

Wed 6:03p Low

Thu 12:33a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Wed 8:23a Low

Wed 3:30p High

Wed 8:54p Low

Thu 4:09a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Wed 6:18a Low

Wed 12:17p High

Wed 6:51p Low

Thu 1:04a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 5:22a Low

Wed 11:28a High

Wed 5:51p Low

Thu 12:13a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Wed 5:43a Low

Wed 11:45a High

Wed 6:14p Low

Thu 12:32a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 5:41a Low

Wed 11:35a High

Wed 6:09p Low

Thu 12:28a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Wed 6:32a Low

Wed 12:31p High

Wed 7:01p Low

Thu 1:20a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds. A slight chance of tstms early this morning. A chance of showers this morning, then a slight chance of showers early this afternoon.

TONIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 8 seconds and NW 1 foot at 3 seconds.

THU: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 9 seconds and N 1 foot at 3 seconds.

THU NIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 8 seconds and N 1 foot at 3 seconds.

FRI: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 8 seconds and N 1 foot at 3 seconds.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 8 seconds and S 2 ft at 3 seconds.

SAT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft.

SAT NIGHT: N winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

SUN: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

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