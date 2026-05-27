NJ beach weather &#038; waves: Jersey Shore Report for Wednesday, May 27

NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Wednesday, May 27

Sunrise in Allenhurst (Bud McCormick)

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Wed morning

Rip Current RiskLow
Waves1 - 3 feet
WindsFrom the Southwest
6 - 10 mph (Gust 13 mph)
5 - 9 knots (Gust 11 knots)
Ocean Temperature56° - 68°
(Normal 58° - 68°)
Air Temperature73° - 86°
Sunrise/Sunset5:31am - 8:16pm
UV Index3 (Moderate)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Wed 5:36a		Low
Wed 11:51a		High
Wed 6:07p		Low
Thu 12:30a		 
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 5:10a		Low
Wed 11:15a		High
Wed 5:41p		Low
Wed 11:54p		 
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 5:24a		Low
Wed 11:27a		High
Wed 5:55p		Low
Thu 12:06a		 
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 5:06a		Low
Wed 11:19a		High
Wed 5:37p		Low
Wed 11:58p		 
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Wed 9:16a		Low
Wed 3:56p		High
Wed 9:47p		Low
Thu 4:35a		 
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Wed 5:33a		Low
Wed 11:49a		High
Wed 6:03p		Low
Thu 12:33a		 
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Wed 8:23a		Low
Wed 3:30p		High
Wed 8:54p		Low
Thu 4:09a		 
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Wed 6:18a		Low
Wed 12:17p		High
Wed 6:51p		Low
Thu 1:04a		 
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 5:22a		Low
Wed 11:28a		High
Wed 5:51p		Low
Thu 12:13a		 
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Wed 5:43a		Low
Wed 11:45a		High
Wed 6:14p		Low
Thu 12:32a		 
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 5:41a		Low
Wed 11:35a		High
Wed 6:09p		Low
Thu 12:28a		 
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Wed 6:32a		Low
Wed 12:31p		High
Wed 7:01p		Low
Thu 1:20a		 

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds. A slight chance of tstms early this morning. A chance of showers this morning, then a slight chance of showers early this afternoon.

TONIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 8 seconds and NW 1 foot at 3 seconds.

THU: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 9 seconds and N 1 foot at 3 seconds.

THU NIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 8 seconds and N 1 foot at 3 seconds.

FRI: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 8 seconds and N 1 foot at 3 seconds.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 8 seconds and S 2 ft at 3 seconds.

SAT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft.

SAT NIGHT: N winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

SUN: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

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Filed Under: Jersey Shore Report: NJ beach weather and waves, Weather
Categories: Dan Zarrow's Weather, New Jersey News, Ultimate New Jersey, Weather

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