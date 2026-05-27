NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Wednesday, May 27
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Wed morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Winds
|From the Southwest
6 - 10 mph (Gust 13 mph)
5 - 9 knots (Gust 11 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|56° - 68°
(Normal 58° - 68°)
|Air Temperature
|73° - 86°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:31am - 8:16pm
|UV Index
|3 (Moderate)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Wed 5:36a
|Low
Wed 11:51a
|High
Wed 6:07p
|Low
Thu 12:30a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 5:10a
|Low
Wed 11:15a
|High
Wed 5:41p
|Low
Wed 11:54p
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 5:24a
|Low
Wed 11:27a
|High
Wed 5:55p
|Low
Thu 12:06a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 5:06a
|Low
Wed 11:19a
|High
Wed 5:37p
|Low
Wed 11:58p
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Wed 9:16a
|Low
Wed 3:56p
|High
Wed 9:47p
|Low
Thu 4:35a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Wed 5:33a
|Low
Wed 11:49a
|High
Wed 6:03p
|Low
Thu 12:33a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Wed 8:23a
|Low
Wed 3:30p
|High
Wed 8:54p
|Low
Thu 4:09a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Wed 6:18a
|Low
Wed 12:17p
|High
Wed 6:51p
|Low
Thu 1:04a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 5:22a
|Low
Wed 11:28a
|High
Wed 5:51p
|Low
Thu 12:13a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Wed 5:43a
|Low
Wed 11:45a
|High
Wed 6:14p
|Low
Thu 12:32a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 5:41a
|Low
Wed 11:35a
|High
Wed 6:09p
|Low
Thu 12:28a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Wed 6:32a
|Low
Wed 12:31p
|High
Wed 7:01p
|Low
Thu 1:20a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds. A slight chance of tstms early this morning. A chance of showers this morning, then a slight chance of showers early this afternoon.
TONIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 8 seconds and NW 1 foot at 3 seconds.
THU: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 9 seconds and N 1 foot at 3 seconds.
THU NIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 8 seconds and N 1 foot at 3 seconds.
FRI: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 8 seconds and N 1 foot at 3 seconds.
FRI NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 8 seconds and S 2 ft at 3 seconds.
SAT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft.
SAT NIGHT: N winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.
SUN: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
SUN NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.
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