Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Tue morning

Rip Current Risk Low Waves 2 - 4 feet Winds From the North

4 - 9 mph (Gust 12 mph)

4 - 8 knots (Gust 10 knots) Ocean Temperature 54° - 66°

(Normal 58° - 68°) Air Temperature 64° - 80° Sunrise/Sunset 5:31am - 8:15pm UV Index 5 (Moderate)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Tue 11:08a High

Tue 5:19p Low

Tue 11:44p High

Wed 5:36a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 10:32a High

Tue 4:53p Low

Tue 11:08p High

Wed 5:10a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 10:44a High

Tue 5:07p Low

Tue 11:20p High

Wed 5:24a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 10:36a High

Tue 4:49p Low

Tue 11:12p High

Wed 5:06a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Tue 8:21a Low

Tue 3:13p High

Tue 8:59p Low

Wed 3:49a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Tue 11:07a High

Tue 5:18p Low

Tue 11:42p High

Wed 5:33a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Tue 7:28a Low

Tue 2:47p High

Tue 8:06p Low

Wed 3:23a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Tue 5:27a Low

Tue 11:34a High

Tue 6:05p Low

Wed 12:12a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 10:45a High

Tue 5:08p Low

Tue 11:23p High

Wed 5:22a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Tue 11:01a High

Tue 5:30p Low

Tue 11:41p High

Wed 5:43a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 10:53a High

Tue 5:27p Low

Tue 11:38p High

Wed 5:41a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Tue 5:40a Low

Tue 11:47a High

Tue 6:15p Low

Wed 12:30a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E early this afternoon, then becoming S late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 8 seconds and S 2 ft at 7 seconds.

TONIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 7 seconds and E 2 ft at 8 seconds.

WED: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 7 seconds. Showers likely in the morning.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 8 seconds and E 1 foot at 7 seconds.

THU: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 7 seconds and N 1 foot at 2 seconds.

THU NIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 8 seconds and N 1 foot at 4 seconds.

FRI: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 2 to 4 ft.

SAT: N winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

SAT NIGHT: N winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

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