NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tuesday, May 26
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Tue morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Waves
|2 - 4 feet
|Winds
|From the North
4 - 9 mph (Gust 12 mph)
4 - 8 knots (Gust 10 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|54° - 66°
(Normal 58° - 68°)
|Air Temperature
|64° - 80°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:31am - 8:15pm
|UV Index
|5 (Moderate)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Tue 11:08a
|High
Tue 5:19p
|Low
Tue 11:44p
|High
Wed 5:36a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 10:32a
|High
Tue 4:53p
|Low
Tue 11:08p
|High
Wed 5:10a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 10:44a
|High
Tue 5:07p
|Low
Tue 11:20p
|High
Wed 5:24a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 10:36a
|High
Tue 4:49p
|Low
Tue 11:12p
|High
Wed 5:06a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Tue 8:21a
|Low
Tue 3:13p
|High
Tue 8:59p
|Low
Wed 3:49a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Tue 11:07a
|High
Tue 5:18p
|Low
Tue 11:42p
|High
Wed 5:33a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Tue 7:28a
|Low
Tue 2:47p
|High
Tue 8:06p
|Low
Wed 3:23a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Tue 5:27a
|Low
Tue 11:34a
|High
Tue 6:05p
|Low
Wed 12:12a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 10:45a
|High
Tue 5:08p
|Low
Tue 11:23p
|High
Wed 5:22a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Tue 11:01a
|High
Tue 5:30p
|Low
Tue 11:41p
|High
Wed 5:43a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 10:53a
|High
Tue 5:27p
|Low
Tue 11:38p
|High
Wed 5:41a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Tue 5:40a
|Low
Tue 11:47a
|High
Tue 6:15p
|Low
Wed 12:30a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E early this afternoon, then becoming S late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 8 seconds and S 2 ft at 7 seconds.
TONIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 7 seconds and E 2 ft at 8 seconds.
WED: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 7 seconds. Showers likely in the morning.
WED NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 8 seconds and E 1 foot at 7 seconds.
THU: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 7 seconds and N 1 foot at 2 seconds.
THU NIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 8 seconds and N 1 foot at 4 seconds.
FRI: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
FRI NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 2 to 4 ft.
SAT: N winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
SAT NIGHT: N winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.
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