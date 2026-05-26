NJ beach weather &#038; waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tuesday, May 26

NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tuesday, May 26

Spring Lake (Bud McCormick)

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Tue morning

Rip Current RiskLow
Waves2 - 4 feet
WindsFrom the North
4 - 9 mph (Gust 12 mph)
4 - 8 knots (Gust 10 knots)
Ocean Temperature54° - 66°
(Normal 58° - 68°)
Air Temperature64° - 80°
Sunrise/Sunset5:31am - 8:15pm
UV Index5 (Moderate)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 Low
Tue 11:08a		High
Tue 5:19p		Low
Tue 11:44p		High
Wed 5:36a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Tue 10:32a		High
Tue 4:53p		Low
Tue 11:08p		High
Wed 5:10a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Tue 10:44a		High
Tue 5:07p		Low
Tue 11:20p		High
Wed 5:24a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Tue 10:36a		High
Tue 4:49p		Low
Tue 11:12p		High
Wed 5:06a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Tue 8:21a		Low
Tue 3:13p		High
Tue 8:59p		Low
Wed 3:49a		 
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 Low
Tue 11:07a		High
Tue 5:18p		Low
Tue 11:42p		High
Wed 5:33a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Tue 7:28a		Low
Tue 2:47p		High
Tue 8:06p		Low
Wed 3:23a		 
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Tue 5:27a		Low
Tue 11:34a		High
Tue 6:05p		Low
Wed 12:12a		 
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Tue 10:45a		High
Tue 5:08p		Low
Tue 11:23p		High
Wed 5:22a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 Low
Tue 11:01a		High
Tue 5:30p		Low
Tue 11:41p		High
Wed 5:43a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Tue 10:53a		High
Tue 5:27p		Low
Tue 11:38p		High
Wed 5:41a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Tue 5:40a		Low
Tue 11:47a		High
Tue 6:15p		Low
Wed 12:30a		 

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E early this afternoon, then becoming S late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 8 seconds and S 2 ft at 7 seconds.

TONIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 7 seconds and E 2 ft at 8 seconds.

WED: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 7 seconds. Showers likely in the morning.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 8 seconds and E 1 foot at 7 seconds.

THU: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 7 seconds and N 1 foot at 2 seconds.

THU NIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 8 seconds and N 1 foot at 4 seconds.

FRI: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 2 to 4 ft.

SAT: N winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

SAT NIGHT: N winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

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Filed Under: Jersey Shore Report: NJ beach weather and waves, Weather
Categories: Dan Zarrow's Weather, New Jersey News, Ultimate New Jersey, Weather

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