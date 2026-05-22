NJ beach weather &#038; waves: Jersey Shore Report for Friday, May 22

NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Friday, May 22

Red flag flies at a beach in Harvey Cedars (Harvey Cedar Beach Patrol)

Advisories

HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are likely in the surf zone. Water temperatures are in the 50s to low 60s. These cold water temperatures can quickly cause hypothermia and physical incapacitation to anyone suddenly immersed in the water.

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY until 6 p.m. Saturday. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Fri morning

Rip Current RiskHigh
Waves2 - 4 feet
WindsFrom the Northeast
13 - 20 mph (Gust 25 mph)
11 - 17 knots (Gust 22 knots)
Ocean Temperature54° - 68°
(Normal 58° - 68°)
Air Temperature59° - 62°
Sunrise/Sunset5:34am - 8:12pm
UV Index8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Fri 7:31a		High
Fri 1:44p		Low
Fri 7:43p		High
Sat 1:55a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Fri 6:55a		High
Fri 1:18p		Low
Fri 7:07p		High
Sat 1:29a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Fri 7:07a		High
Fri 1:32p		Low
Fri 7:19p		High
Sat 1:43a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Fri 6:59a		High
Fri 1:14p		Low
Fri 7:11p		High
Sat 1:25a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Fri 11:36a		High
Fri 5:24p		Low
Fri 11:48p		High
Sat 5:35a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Fri 7:38a		High
Fri 1:32p		Low
Fri 7:40p		High
Sat 1:44a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Fri 11:10a		High
Fri 4:31p		Low
Fri 11:22p		High
Sat 4:42a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Fri 8:13a		High
Fri 2:22p		Low
Fri 8:12p		High
Sat 2:39a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Fri 7:12a		High
Fri 1:20p		Low
Fri 7:13p		High
Sat 1:32a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Fri 7:34a		High
Fri 1:45p		Low
Fri 7:36p		High
Sat 2:05a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Fri 7:19a		High
Fri 1:26p		Low
Fri 7:20p		High
Sat 1:44a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Fri 8:10a		High
Fri 2:23p		Low
Fri 8:13p		High
Sat 2:40a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: NE winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming E 15 to 20 kt late this morning and afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 ft, building to 4 to 5 ft this afternoon. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 5 seconds and SE 2 ft at 8 seconds, becoming SE 4 ft at 7 seconds.

TONIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: E 5 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers after midnight.

SAT: E winds 15 to 20 kt, increasing to 20 to 25 kt in the afternoon. Seas 5 to 6 ft, building to 6 to 8 ft in the afternoon. Wave Detail: E 6 ft at 7 seconds, becoming E 8 ft at 8 seconds. Showers.

SAT NIGHT: E winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 8 to 10 ft. Wave Detail: E 10 ft at 9 seconds. Showers.

SUN: E winds 20 to 25 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 8 to 11 ft. Wave Detail: E 10 ft at 9 seconds. Showers.

SUN NIGHT: NE winds around 5 kt. Seas 5 to 8 ft. Wave Detail: E 8 ft at 9 seconds. Showers likely.

MON: E winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Showers likely.

MON NIGHT: SW winds around 5 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.

TUE: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the morning.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds around 5 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

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