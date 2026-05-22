Advisories

HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are likely in the surf zone. Water temperatures are in the 50s to low 60s. These cold water temperatures can quickly cause hypothermia and physical incapacitation to anyone suddenly immersed in the water.

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY until 6 p.m. Saturday. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Fri morning

Rip Current Risk High Waves 2 - 4 feet Winds From the Northeast

13 - 20 mph (Gust 25 mph)

11 - 17 knots (Gust 22 knots) Ocean Temperature 54° - 68°

(Normal 58° - 68°) Air Temperature 59° - 62° Sunrise/Sunset 5:34am - 8:12pm UV Index 8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Fri 7:31a High

Fri 1:44p Low

Fri 7:43p High

Sat 1:55a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 6:55a High

Fri 1:18p Low

Fri 7:07p High

Sat 1:29a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 7:07a High

Fri 1:32p Low

Fri 7:19p High

Sat 1:43a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 6:59a High

Fri 1:14p Low

Fri 7:11p High

Sat 1:25a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Fri 11:36a High

Fri 5:24p Low

Fri 11:48p High

Sat 5:35a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Fri 7:38a High

Fri 1:32p Low

Fri 7:40p High

Sat 1:44a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Fri 11:10a High

Fri 4:31p Low

Fri 11:22p High

Sat 4:42a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Fri 8:13a High

Fri 2:22p Low

Fri 8:12p High

Sat 2:39a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 7:12a High

Fri 1:20p Low

Fri 7:13p High

Sat 1:32a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Fri 7:34a High

Fri 1:45p Low

Fri 7:36p High

Sat 2:05a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 7:19a High

Fri 1:26p Low

Fri 7:20p High

Sat 1:44a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Fri 8:10a High

Fri 2:23p Low

Fri 8:13p High

Sat 2:40a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: NE winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming E 15 to 20 kt late this morning and afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 ft, building to 4 to 5 ft this afternoon. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 5 seconds and SE 2 ft at 8 seconds, becoming SE 4 ft at 7 seconds.

TONIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: E 5 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers after midnight.

SAT: E winds 15 to 20 kt, increasing to 20 to 25 kt in the afternoon. Seas 5 to 6 ft, building to 6 to 8 ft in the afternoon. Wave Detail: E 6 ft at 7 seconds, becoming E 8 ft at 8 seconds. Showers.

SAT NIGHT: E winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 8 to 10 ft. Wave Detail: E 10 ft at 9 seconds. Showers.

SUN: E winds 20 to 25 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 8 to 11 ft. Wave Detail: E 10 ft at 9 seconds. Showers.

SUN NIGHT: NE winds around 5 kt. Seas 5 to 8 ft. Wave Detail: E 8 ft at 9 seconds. Showers likely.

MON: E winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Showers likely.

MON NIGHT: SW winds around 5 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.

TUE: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the morning.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds around 5 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

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