NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Friday, May 22
Advisories
HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are likely in the surf zone. Water temperatures are in the 50s to low 60s. These cold water temperatures can quickly cause hypothermia and physical incapacitation to anyone suddenly immersed in the water.
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY until 6 p.m. Saturday. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Fri morning
|Rip Current Risk
|High
|Waves
|2 - 4 feet
|Winds
|From the Northeast
13 - 20 mph (Gust 25 mph)
11 - 17 knots (Gust 22 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|54° - 68°
(Normal 58° - 68°)
|Air Temperature
|59° - 62°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:34am - 8:12pm
|UV Index
|8 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Fri 7:31a
|High
Fri 1:44p
|Low
Fri 7:43p
|High
Sat 1:55a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 6:55a
|High
Fri 1:18p
|Low
Fri 7:07p
|High
Sat 1:29a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 7:07a
|High
Fri 1:32p
|Low
Fri 7:19p
|High
Sat 1:43a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 6:59a
|High
Fri 1:14p
|Low
Fri 7:11p
|High
Sat 1:25a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Fri 11:36a
|High
Fri 5:24p
|Low
Fri 11:48p
|High
Sat 5:35a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Fri 7:38a
|High
Fri 1:32p
|Low
Fri 7:40p
|High
Sat 1:44a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Fri 11:10a
|High
Fri 4:31p
|Low
Fri 11:22p
|High
Sat 4:42a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Fri 8:13a
|High
Fri 2:22p
|Low
Fri 8:12p
|High
Sat 2:39a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 7:12a
|High
Fri 1:20p
|Low
Fri 7:13p
|High
Sat 1:32a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Fri 7:34a
|High
Fri 1:45p
|Low
Fri 7:36p
|High
Sat 2:05a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 7:19a
|High
Fri 1:26p
|Low
Fri 7:20p
|High
Sat 1:44a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Fri 8:10a
|High
Fri 2:23p
|Low
Fri 8:13p
|High
Sat 2:40a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: NE winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming E 15 to 20 kt late this morning and afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 ft, building to 4 to 5 ft this afternoon. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 5 seconds and SE 2 ft at 8 seconds, becoming SE 4 ft at 7 seconds.
TONIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: E 5 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers after midnight.
SAT: E winds 15 to 20 kt, increasing to 20 to 25 kt in the afternoon. Seas 5 to 6 ft, building to 6 to 8 ft in the afternoon. Wave Detail: E 6 ft at 7 seconds, becoming E 8 ft at 8 seconds. Showers.
SAT NIGHT: E winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 8 to 10 ft. Wave Detail: E 10 ft at 9 seconds. Showers.
SUN: E winds 20 to 25 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 8 to 11 ft. Wave Detail: E 10 ft at 9 seconds. Showers.
SUN NIGHT: NE winds around 5 kt. Seas 5 to 8 ft. Wave Detail: E 8 ft at 9 seconds. Showers likely.
MON: E winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Showers likely.
MON NIGHT: SW winds around 5 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.
TUE: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the morning.
TUE NIGHT: SW winds around 5 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.
Great Jersey Shore Beaches Snubbed On The Top 50 Best Beach Towns List
10 Beautiful Facts About The Island Beach State Park Pelicans
Gallery Credit: Jimmy G
Absolutely Stunning Jersey Shore Beach Backgrounds For Your Phone
Gallery Credit: Matt Ryan