Five days of unsettled weather: Occasional rain, clouds, cool temperatures for NJ

The Bottom Line

The heat wave is over. Unfortunately, Wednesday's thunderstorms were just as fierce as feared, with numerous reports of wind damage around New Jersey. We now enter a five-day period of unsettled weather — that means occasional rain, thick clouds, and a return to cooler than normal temperatures. There will be pockets of rain around on Thursday, although not a persistent soaking. Temperatures are still falling, and should settle close to 60 degrees in the afternoon. Friday actually trends drier for most of the Garden State, allowing for temperatures to rebound into the 60s. But the first half of the Memorial Day Weekend is looking miserable. Rain will be heavy at times from Saturday through early Sunday, with temperatures hovering around 50 degrees — a full 50 degrees cooler than earlier this week. The second half of the second, Sunday afternoon and especially Memorial Day Monday will trend drier and a bit warmer.

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Weather Hazards

The rip current risk is currently Moderate, and expected to rise to High on Friday.

Pockets of heavy rain on Saturday, Saturday night, and Sunday could lead to ponding and minor flooding issues. 1 to 2+ inches of total rainfall is expected.

Climatological Context

May 21 is the 141st day of 2026. There is exactly one month to go until the Summer Solstice (June 21).

Normal high temperatures are right on 74 degrees throughout New Jersey. Normal lows range from 53 to 55 degrees.

On average, May is the 5th warmest, 5th driest, and 8th snowiest month of the year.

Thursday

No more 90s. No more nasty storms. While you will not be wearing the shorts and t-shirt on Thursday, you will want to carry an umbrella.

Temperatures have fallen to the 50s and 60s Thursday morning. Feels refreshing.

And that is about where we will stay through the afternoon, near 60 degrees. (I can't call that the "high" temperature for the day, as it was warmer just after Midnight early Friday morning.)

Skies will remain pretty cloudy. And pockets of rain will push through New Jersey, making for an occasionally wet day for all corners of the state. More specifically, a slow-moving band of rain will draft from northwest to southeast as the day presses one, providing a reasonable chance for some wet weather. Bad for outdoor plans, but good for plants and reservoirs.

We could still see some showers Wednesday night, as those rain chances continue drifting south. Low temperatures will dip into the lower 50s.

Friday

I think Friday daytime will be mainly dry for New Jersey. Hopefully, there will be one last piece of energy clipping far southern New Jersey, providing a continuing chance for showers there.

Skies will remain mostly cloudy to overcast. But drier weather will yield slightly warmer temperatures. We should see highs in the 60s this time around.

Steady rain chances will ramp up again Friday night, as our next storm system rolls in.

Saturday

Saturday looks wet across New Jersey. It could be a total washout for many, with steady to heavy rain forecast to pass on top of New Jersey from morning through night. An inch or two of total rainfall is possible.

Even more significant perhaps than the rain will be the miserably cool temperatures. Highs on Saturday will only reach about 50 degrees. That is almost 50 degrees cooler than the heat wave just a few days prior! (Mother Nature, you crazy!)

Sunday & Beyond

Rain will continue Sunday morning. But by the afternoon, drier air and drier weather should prevail, leading to improving conditions.

I do not think we will see much (if any) sun on Sunday. Nor will temperatures go much higher, with highs in the lower 50s.

Memorial Day Monday will be the nicest day of the holiday weekend, with amenities in play and a brighter sky. A few showers can not be ruled out, but that will be the exception and not the rule. High temperatures should recover to the 60s.

As the holiday weekend comes to an end, our weather will instantly become beautiful again. Clearing skies and 70s are expected on Tuesday. Followed by sunshine and 80s on Wednesday. Because of course the lousy weather is limited to only the holiday weekend.

NJ Memorial Day Parades 2026 (Alphabetical) New Jersey remembers those who made the ultimate sacrifice on Memorial Day with parades, solemn services, reenactments and fairs. Most events take place Monday, May 25 unless otherwise noted and are subject to change without notice here.

Click the link in each parade listed for additional information.

Add your community's parade to our list with an email to dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. Follow him on Facebook for the latest forecast and realtime weather updates.