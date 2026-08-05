NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Wednesday, Aug. 5

NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Wednesday, Aug. 5

Boardwalk in WIldwood (Chris Coleman, Townsquare Media)

Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Wed morning

Rip Current RiskModerate
Waves1 - 2 feet
WindsFrom the Southeast
2 - 7 mph (Gust 10 mph)
2 - 6 knots (Gust 9 knots)
Ocean Temperature65° - 80°
(Normal 72° - 82°)
Air Temperature77° - 84°
Sunrise/Sunset5:57am - 8:07pm
UV Index4 (Moderate)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Wed 6:50a		High
Wed 1:21p		Low
Wed 7:54p		High
Thu 1:45a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Wed 6:14a		High
Wed 12:55p		Low
Wed 7:18p		High
Thu 1:19a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Wed 6:26a		High
Wed 1:09p		Low
Wed 7:30p		High
Thu 1:33a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Wed 6:18a		High
Wed 12:51p		Low
Wed 7:22p		High
Thu 1:15a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Wed 10:55a		High
Wed 5:01p		Low
Wed 11:59p		High
Thu 5:25a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Wed 6:53a		High
Wed 1:14p		Low
Wed 7:58p		High
Thu 1:36a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Wed 10:29a		High
Wed 4:08p		Low
Wed 11:33p		High
Thu 4:32a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Wed 7:35a		High
Wed 2:18p		Low
Wed 8:36p		High
Thu 2:29a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Wed 6:33a		High
Wed 12:55p		Low
Wed 7:25p		High
Thu 1:14a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Wed 6:59a		High
Wed 1:28p		Low
Wed 7:51p		High
Thu 1:43a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Wed 6:44a		High
Wed 1:06p		Low
Wed 7:33p		High
Thu 1:23a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Wed 7:39a		High
Wed 2:09p		Low
Wed 8:23p		High
Thu 2:31a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: SE winds around 5 kt, increasing to 5 to 10 kt late. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds.

TONIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 7 seconds.

THU: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 7 seconds.

THU NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 6 seconds and E 1 foot at 9 seconds.

FRI: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 6 seconds and E 1 foot at 9 seconds. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 6 seconds. A chance of tstms in the evening. A chance of showers.

SAT: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

SAT NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

SUN: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

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Filed Under: Jersey Shore Report: NJ beach weather and waves, Weather
Categories: Dan Zarrow's Weather, New Jersey News, Ultimate New Jersey, Weather

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