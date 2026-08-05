Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Wed morning

Rip Current Risk Moderate Waves 1 - 2 feet Winds From the Southeast

2 - 7 mph (Gust 10 mph)

2 - 6 knots (Gust 9 knots) Ocean Temperature 65° - 80°

(Normal 72° - 82°) Air Temperature 77° - 84° Sunrise/Sunset 5:57am - 8:07pm UV Index 4 (Moderate)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Wed 6:50a High

Wed 1:21p Low

Wed 7:54p High

Thu 1:45a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 6:14a High

Wed 12:55p Low

Wed 7:18p High

Thu 1:19a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 6:26a High

Wed 1:09p Low

Wed 7:30p High

Thu 1:33a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 6:18a High

Wed 12:51p Low

Wed 7:22p High

Thu 1:15a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Wed 10:55a High

Wed 5:01p Low

Wed 11:59p High

Thu 5:25a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Wed 6:53a High

Wed 1:14p Low

Wed 7:58p High

Thu 1:36a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Wed 10:29a High

Wed 4:08p Low

Wed 11:33p High

Thu 4:32a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Wed 7:35a High

Wed 2:18p Low

Wed 8:36p High

Thu 2:29a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 6:33a High

Wed 12:55p Low

Wed 7:25p High

Thu 1:14a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Wed 6:59a High

Wed 1:28p Low

Wed 7:51p High

Thu 1:43a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 6:44a High

Wed 1:06p Low

Wed 7:33p High

Thu 1:23a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Wed 7:39a High

Wed 2:09p Low

Wed 8:23p High

Thu 2:31a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: SE winds around 5 kt, increasing to 5 to 10 kt late. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds.

TONIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 7 seconds.

THU: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 7 seconds.

THU NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 6 seconds and E 1 foot at 9 seconds.

FRI: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 6 seconds and E 1 foot at 9 seconds. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 6 seconds. A chance of tstms in the evening. A chance of showers.

SAT: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

SAT NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

SUN: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

Why you shouldn't visit the Jersey Shore this summer 10 reasons why you might want to rethink that visit... Gallery Credit: Mike Brant - Townsquare Media

LOOK: Here are the 50 best beach towns in America Every beach town has its share of pluses and minuses, which got us thinking about what makes a beach town the best one to live in. To find out, Stacker consulted data from WalletHub , released June 17, 2020, that compares U.S. beach towns. Ratings are based on six categories: affordability, weather, safety, economy, education and health, and quality of life. The cities ranged in population from 10,000 to 150,000, but they had to have at least one local beach listed on TripAdvisor. Read the full methodology here . From those rankings, we selected the top 50. Readers who live in California and Florida will be unsurprised to learn that many of towns featured here are in one of those two states.

Keep reading to see if your favorite beach town made the cut. Gallery Credit: Keri Wiginton