NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Wednesday, Aug. 5
Advisories
MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Wed morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Waves
|1 - 2 feet
|Winds
|From the Southeast
2 - 7 mph (Gust 10 mph)
2 - 6 knots (Gust 9 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|65° - 80°
(Normal 72° - 82°)
|Air Temperature
|77° - 84°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:57am - 8:07pm
|UV Index
|4 (Moderate)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Wed 6:50a
|High
Wed 1:21p
|Low
Wed 7:54p
|High
Thu 1:45a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 6:14a
|High
Wed 12:55p
|Low
Wed 7:18p
|High
Thu 1:19a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 6:26a
|High
Wed 1:09p
|Low
Wed 7:30p
|High
Thu 1:33a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 6:18a
|High
Wed 12:51p
|Low
Wed 7:22p
|High
Thu 1:15a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Wed 10:55a
|High
Wed 5:01p
|Low
Wed 11:59p
|High
Thu 5:25a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Wed 6:53a
|High
Wed 1:14p
|Low
Wed 7:58p
|High
Thu 1:36a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Wed 10:29a
|High
Wed 4:08p
|Low
Wed 11:33p
|High
Thu 4:32a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Wed 7:35a
|High
Wed 2:18p
|Low
Wed 8:36p
|High
Thu 2:29a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 6:33a
|High
Wed 12:55p
|Low
Wed 7:25p
|High
Thu 1:14a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Wed 6:59a
|High
Wed 1:28p
|Low
Wed 7:51p
|High
Thu 1:43a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 6:44a
|High
Wed 1:06p
|Low
Wed 7:33p
|High
Thu 1:23a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Wed 7:39a
|High
Wed 2:09p
|Low
Wed 8:23p
|High
Thu 2:31a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: SE winds around 5 kt, increasing to 5 to 10 kt late. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds.
TONIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 7 seconds.
THU: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 7 seconds.
THU NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 6 seconds and E 1 foot at 9 seconds.
FRI: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 6 seconds and E 1 foot at 9 seconds. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
FRI NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 6 seconds. A chance of tstms in the evening. A chance of showers.
SAT: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
SAT NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
SUN: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
SUN NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.
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