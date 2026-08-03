NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Monday, Aug. 3
Advisories
HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are likely in the surf
zone. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. If caught in a rip current, relax and float and do not swim against the current. If able, swim parallel to the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help.
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT. Southwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 5 to 8 ft. Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Mon morning
|Rip Current Risk
|High
|Waves
|3 - 6 feet
|Winds
|From the South
15 - 23 mph (Gust 29 mph)
13 - 20 knots (Gust 25 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|74° - 80°
(Normal 72° - 82°)
|Air Temperature
|80° - 84°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:55am - 8:09pm
|UV Index
|4 (Moderate)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Mon 5:29a
|High
Mon 11:40a
|Low
Mon 5:53p
|High
Mon 11:54p
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 11:14a
|Low
Mon 5:17p
|High
Mon 11:28p
|Low
Tue 5:30a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 5:05a
|High
Mon 11:28a
|Low
Mon 5:29p
|High
Mon 11:42p
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 11:10a
|Low
Mon 5:21p
|High
Mon 11:24p
|Low
Tue 5:34a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Mon 9:34a
|High
Mon 3:20p
|Low
Mon 9:58p
|High
Tue 3:34a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Mon 5:28a
|High
Mon 11:33a
|Low
Mon 5:53p
|High
Mon 11:47p
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Mon 9:08a
|High
Mon 2:27p
|Low
Mon 9:32p
|High
Tue 2:41a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Mon 6:10a
|High
Mon 12:37p
|Low
Mon 6:35p
|High
Tue 12:44a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 5:05a
|High
Mon 11:17a
|Low
Mon 5:27p
|High
Mon 11:30p
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Mon 5:33a
|High
Mon 11:52a
|Low
Mon 5:53p
|High
Tue 12:05a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 5:13a
|High
Mon 11:25a
|Low
Mon 5:34p
|High
Mon 11:38p
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Mon 6:10a
|High
Mon 12:30p
|Low
Mon 6:32p
|High
Tue 12:46a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: S winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 5 to 7 ft. Wave Detail: S 7 ft at 8 seconds. A chance of tstms. Showers.
TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming N 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Wave Detail: S 6 ft at 8 seconds. Showers with a chance of tstms in the evening.
TUE: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 7 seconds.
TUE NIGHT: SE winds around 5 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers after midnight.
WED: S winds around 5 kt, increasing to 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers.
WED NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds.
THU: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
THU NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft.
FRI: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
FRI NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.
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