Advisories

HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are likely in the surf

zone. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. If caught in a rip current, relax and float and do not swim against the current. If able, swim parallel to the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help.

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT. Southwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 5 to 8 ft. Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Mon morning

Rip Current Risk High Waves 3 - 6 feet Winds From the South

15 - 23 mph (Gust 29 mph)

13 - 20 knots (Gust 25 knots) Ocean Temperature 74° - 80°

(Normal 72° - 82°) Air Temperature 80° - 84° Sunrise/Sunset 5:55am - 8:09pm UV Index 4 (Moderate)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Mon 5:29a High

Mon 11:40a Low

Mon 5:53p High

Mon 11:54p LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 11:14a Low

Mon 5:17p High

Mon 11:28p Low

Tue 5:30a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 5:05a High

Mon 11:28a Low

Mon 5:29p High

Mon 11:42p SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 11:10a Low

Mon 5:21p High

Mon 11:24p Low

Tue 5:34a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Mon 9:34a High

Mon 3:20p Low

Mon 9:58p High

Tue 3:34a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Mon 5:28a High

Mon 11:33a Low

Mon 5:53p High

Mon 11:47p MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Mon 9:08a High

Mon 2:27p Low

Mon 9:32p High

Tue 2:41a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Mon 6:10a High

Mon 12:37p Low

Mon 6:35p High

Tue 12:44a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 5:05a High

Mon 11:17a Low

Mon 5:27p High

Mon 11:30p OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Mon 5:33a High

Mon 11:52a Low

Mon 5:53p High

Tue 12:05a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 5:13a High

Mon 11:25a Low

Mon 5:34p High

Mon 11:38p CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Mon 6:10a High

Mon 12:30p Low

Mon 6:32p High

Tue 12:46a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: S winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 5 to 7 ft. Wave Detail: S 7 ft at 8 seconds. A chance of tstms. Showers.

TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming N 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Wave Detail: S 6 ft at 8 seconds. Showers with a chance of tstms in the evening.

TUE: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 7 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: SE winds around 5 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers after midnight.

WED: S winds around 5 kt, increasing to 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers.

WED NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds.

THU: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft.

FRI: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

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