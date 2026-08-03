NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Monday, Aug. 3

NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Monday, Aug. 3

Red flag flies in Bradley Beach (Patti McCormick)

Advisories

HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are likely in the surf
zone. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. If caught in a rip current, relax and float and do not swim against the current. If able, swim parallel to the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help.

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT. Southwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 5 to 8 ft. Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Mon morning

Rip Current RiskHigh
Waves3 - 6 feet
WindsFrom the South
15 - 23 mph (Gust 29 mph)
13 - 20 knots (Gust 25 knots)
Ocean Temperature74° - 80°
(Normal 72° - 82°)
Air Temperature80° - 84°
Sunrise/Sunset5:55am - 8:09pm
UV Index4 (Moderate)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Mon 5:29a		High
Mon 11:40a		Low
Mon 5:53p		High
Mon 11:54p
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 11:14a		Low
Mon 5:17p		High
Mon 11:28p		Low
Tue 5:30a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Mon 5:05a		High
Mon 11:28a		Low
Mon 5:29p		High
Mon 11:42p
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 11:10a		Low
Mon 5:21p		High
Mon 11:24p		Low
Tue 5:34a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Mon 9:34a		High
Mon 3:20p		Low
Mon 9:58p		High
Tue 3:34a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Mon 5:28a		High
Mon 11:33a		Low
Mon 5:53p		High
Mon 11:47p
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Mon 9:08a		High
Mon 2:27p		Low
Mon 9:32p		High
Tue 2:41a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Mon 6:10a		High
Mon 12:37p		Low
Mon 6:35p		High
Tue 12:44a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Mon 5:05a		High
Mon 11:17a		Low
Mon 5:27p		High
Mon 11:30p
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Mon 5:33a		High
Mon 11:52a		Low
Mon 5:53p		High
Tue 12:05a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Mon 5:13a		High
Mon 11:25a		Low
Mon 5:34p		High
Mon 11:38p
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Mon 6:10a		High
Mon 12:30p		Low
Mon 6:32p		High
Tue 12:46a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: S winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 5 to 7 ft. Wave Detail: S 7 ft at 8 seconds. A chance of tstms. Showers.

TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming N 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Wave Detail: S 6 ft at 8 seconds. Showers with a chance of tstms in the evening.

TUE: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 7 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: SE winds around 5 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers after midnight.

WED: S winds around 5 kt, increasing to 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers.

WED NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds.

THU: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft.

FRI: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

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Filed Under: Jersey Shore Report: NJ beach weather and waves, Weather
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