NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tuesday, Aug. 4

NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tuesday, Aug. 4

Bradley Beach (Bud McCormick)

Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Tue morning

Rip Current RiskModerate
Waves2 - 4 feet
WindsFrom the Northeast
4 - 9 mph (Gust 13 mph)
4 - 8 knots (Gust 11 knots)
Ocean Temperature65° - 81°
(Normal 72° - 82°)
Air Temperature77° - 84°
Sunrise/Sunset5:56am - 8:08pm
UV Index9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Tue 6:06a		High
Tue 12:28p		Low
Tue 6:46p		High
Wed 12:47a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Tue 5:30a		High
Tue 12:02p		Low
Tue 6:10p		High
Wed 12:21a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Tue 5:42a		High
Tue 12:16p		Low
Tue 6:22p		High
Wed 12:35a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Tue 5:34a		High
Tue 11:58a		Low
Tue 6:14p		High
Wed 12:17a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Tue 10:11a		High
Tue 4:08p		Low
Tue 10:51p		High
Wed 4:27a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Tue 6:07a		High
Tue 12:21p		Low
Tue 6:52p		High
Wed 12:39a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Tue 9:45a		High
Tue 3:15p		Low
Tue 10:25p		High
Wed 3:34a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Tue 6:49a		High
Tue 1:25p		Low
Tue 7:33p		High
Wed 1:32a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Tue 5:47a		High
Tue 12:04p		Low
Tue 6:24p		High
Wed 12:19a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Tue 6:14a		High
Tue 12:37p		Low
Tue 6:49p		High
Wed 12:50a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Tue 5:56a		High
Tue 12:13p		Low
Tue 6:31p		High
Wed 12:27a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Tue 6:52a		High
Tue 1:16p		Low
Tue 7:24p		High
Wed 1:35a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: NE winds around 5 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 7 seconds.

TONIGHT: E winds around 5 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds.

WED: SE winds around 5 kt, increasing to 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

WED NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds.

THU: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 6 seconds.

THU NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 6 seconds.

FRI: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

SAT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

SAT NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

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Filed Under: Jersey Shore Report: NJ beach weather and waves, Weather
Categories: Dan Zarrow's Weather, New Jersey News, Ultimate New Jersey, Weather

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