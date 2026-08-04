NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tuesday, Aug. 4
Advisories
MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Tue morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Waves
|2 - 4 feet
|Winds
|From the Northeast
4 - 9 mph (Gust 13 mph)
4 - 8 knots (Gust 11 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|65° - 81°
(Normal 72° - 82°)
|Air Temperature
|77° - 84°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:56am - 8:08pm
|UV Index
|9 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Tue 6:06a
|High
Tue 12:28p
|Low
Tue 6:46p
|High
Wed 12:47a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 5:30a
|High
Tue 12:02p
|Low
Tue 6:10p
|High
Wed 12:21a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 5:42a
|High
Tue 12:16p
|Low
Tue 6:22p
|High
Wed 12:35a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 5:34a
|High
Tue 11:58a
|Low
Tue 6:14p
|High
Wed 12:17a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Tue 10:11a
|High
Tue 4:08p
|Low
Tue 10:51p
|High
Wed 4:27a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Tue 6:07a
|High
Tue 12:21p
|Low
Tue 6:52p
|High
Wed 12:39a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Tue 9:45a
|High
Tue 3:15p
|Low
Tue 10:25p
|High
Wed 3:34a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Tue 6:49a
|High
Tue 1:25p
|Low
Tue 7:33p
|High
Wed 1:32a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 5:47a
|High
Tue 12:04p
|Low
Tue 6:24p
|High
Wed 12:19a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Tue 6:14a
|High
Tue 12:37p
|Low
Tue 6:49p
|High
Wed 12:50a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 5:56a
|High
Tue 12:13p
|Low
Tue 6:31p
|High
Wed 12:27a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Tue 6:52a
|High
Tue 1:16p
|Low
Tue 7:24p
|High
Wed 1:35a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: NE winds around 5 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 7 seconds.
TONIGHT: E winds around 5 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds.
WED: SE winds around 5 kt, increasing to 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
WED NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds.
THU: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 6 seconds.
THU NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 6 seconds.
FRI: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
FRI NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.
SAT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
SAT NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.
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