Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Tue morning

Rip Current Risk Moderate Waves 2 - 4 feet Winds From the Northeast

4 - 9 mph (Gust 13 mph)

4 - 8 knots (Gust 11 knots) Ocean Temperature 65° - 81°

(Normal 72° - 82°) Air Temperature 77° - 84° Sunrise/Sunset 5:56am - 8:08pm UV Index 9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Tue 6:06a High

Tue 12:28p Low

Tue 6:46p High

Wed 12:47a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 5:30a High

Tue 12:02p Low

Tue 6:10p High

Wed 12:21a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 5:42a High

Tue 12:16p Low

Tue 6:22p High

Wed 12:35a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 5:34a High

Tue 11:58a Low

Tue 6:14p High

Wed 12:17a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Tue 10:11a High

Tue 4:08p Low

Tue 10:51p High

Wed 4:27a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Tue 6:07a High

Tue 12:21p Low

Tue 6:52p High

Wed 12:39a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Tue 9:45a High

Tue 3:15p Low

Tue 10:25p High

Wed 3:34a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Tue 6:49a High

Tue 1:25p Low

Tue 7:33p High

Wed 1:32a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 5:47a High

Tue 12:04p Low

Tue 6:24p High

Wed 12:19a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Tue 6:14a High

Tue 12:37p Low

Tue 6:49p High

Wed 12:50a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 5:56a High

Tue 12:13p Low

Tue 6:31p High

Wed 12:27a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Tue 6:52a High

Tue 1:16p Low

Tue 7:24p High

Wed 1:35a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: NE winds around 5 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 7 seconds.

TONIGHT: E winds around 5 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds.

WED: SE winds around 5 kt, increasing to 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

WED NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds.

THU: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 6 seconds.

THU NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 6 seconds.

FRI: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

SAT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

SAT NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

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