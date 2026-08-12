Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Wed morning

Rip Current Risk Low Waves 0 - 1 feet Winds From the Northeast

6 - 12 mph (Gust 18 mph)

5 - 10 knots (Gust 16 knots) Ocean Temperature 68° - 84°

(Normal 72° - 82°) Air Temperature 82° - 87° Sunrise/Sunset 6:04am - 7:59pm UV Index 7 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Wed 8:06a Low

Wed 2:13p High

Wed 8:23p Low

Thu 2:59a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 7:40a Low

Wed 1:37p High

Wed 7:57p Low

Thu 2:23a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 7:54a Low

Wed 1:49p High

Wed 8:11p Low

Thu 2:35a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 7:36a Low

Wed 1:41p High

Wed 7:53p Low

Thu 2:27a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Wed 6:14a High

Wed 11:46a Low

Wed 6:18p High

Thu 12:03a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Wed 7:55a Low

Wed 2:08p High

Wed 8:15p Low

Thu 3:00a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Wed 5:48a High

Wed 10:53a Low

Wed 5:52p High

Wed 11:10p LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Wed 8:49a Low

Wed 2:38p High

Wed 9:12p Low

Thu 3:32a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 7:47a Low

Wed 1:42p High

Wed 8:07p Low

Thu 2:33a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Wed 8:14a Low

Wed 2:04p High

Wed 8:41p Low

Thu 2:56a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 7:51a Low

Wed 1:49p High

Wed 8:16p Low

Thu 2:39a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Wed 8:52a Low

Wed 2:41p High

Wed 9:14p Low

Thu 3:33a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TONIGHT: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming N late. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: NW 1 foot at 2 seconds and S 1 foot at 6 seconds. A chance of showers with a slight chance of tstms.

WED: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: N 1 foot at 3 seconds and S 1 foot at 5 seconds. A chance of showers in the morning.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: E 1 foot at 3 seconds and SE 1 foot at 7 seconds.

THU: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 1 foot at 5 seconds and SE 1 foot at 8 seconds.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 5 seconds and SE 1 foot at 8 seconds.

FRI: N winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 4 seconds and NW 1 foot at 2 seconds. A chance of showers in the morning.

FRI NIGHT: N winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

SAT: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

SAT NIGHT: SW winds around 5 kt. Seas around 2 ft.

SUN: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

SUN NIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

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