NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Wednesday, Aug. 12
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Wed morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Waves
|0 - 1 feet
|Winds
|From the Northeast
6 - 12 mph (Gust 18 mph)
5 - 10 knots (Gust 16 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|68° - 84°
(Normal 72° - 82°)
|Air Temperature
|82° - 87°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:04am - 7:59pm
|UV Index
|7 (High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Wed 8:06a
|Low
Wed 2:13p
|High
Wed 8:23p
|Low
Thu 2:59a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 7:40a
|Low
Wed 1:37p
|High
Wed 7:57p
|Low
Thu 2:23a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 7:54a
|Low
Wed 1:49p
|High
Wed 8:11p
|Low
Thu 2:35a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 7:36a
|Low
Wed 1:41p
|High
Wed 7:53p
|Low
Thu 2:27a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Wed 6:14a
|High
Wed 11:46a
|Low
Wed 6:18p
|High
Thu 12:03a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Wed 7:55a
|Low
Wed 2:08p
|High
Wed 8:15p
|Low
Thu 3:00a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Wed 5:48a
|High
Wed 10:53a
|Low
Wed 5:52p
|High
Wed 11:10p
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Wed 8:49a
|Low
Wed 2:38p
|High
Wed 9:12p
|Low
Thu 3:32a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 7:47a
|Low
Wed 1:42p
|High
Wed 8:07p
|Low
Thu 2:33a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Wed 8:14a
|Low
Wed 2:04p
|High
Wed 8:41p
|Low
Thu 2:56a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 7:51a
|Low
Wed 1:49p
|High
Wed 8:16p
|Low
Thu 2:39a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Wed 8:52a
|Low
Wed 2:41p
|High
Wed 9:14p
|Low
Thu 3:33a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TONIGHT: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming N late. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: NW 1 foot at 2 seconds and S 1 foot at 6 seconds. A chance of showers with a slight chance of tstms.
WED: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: N 1 foot at 3 seconds and S 1 foot at 5 seconds. A chance of showers in the morning.
WED NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: E 1 foot at 3 seconds and SE 1 foot at 7 seconds.
THU: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 1 foot at 5 seconds and SE 1 foot at 8 seconds.
THU NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 5 seconds and SE 1 foot at 8 seconds.
FRI: N winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 4 seconds and NW 1 foot at 2 seconds. A chance of showers in the morning.
FRI NIGHT: N winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
SAT: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
SAT NIGHT: SW winds around 5 kt. Seas around 2 ft.
SUN: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
SUN NIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.
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