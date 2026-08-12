NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Wednesday, Aug. 12

NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Wednesday, Aug. 12

Island Beach State Park (NJ DEP)

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Wed morning

Rip Current RiskLow
Waves0 - 1 feet
WindsFrom the Northeast
6 - 12 mph (Gust 18 mph)
5 - 10 knots (Gust 16 knots)
Ocean Temperature68° - 84°
(Normal 72° - 82°)
Air Temperature82° - 87°
Sunrise/Sunset6:04am - 7:59pm
UV Index7 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 High
Wed 8:06a		Low
Wed 2:13p		High
Wed 8:23p		Low
Thu 2:59a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Wed 7:40a		Low
Wed 1:37p		High
Wed 7:57p		Low
Thu 2:23a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Wed 7:54a		Low
Wed 1:49p		High
Wed 8:11p		Low
Thu 2:35a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Wed 7:36a		Low
Wed 1:41p		High
Wed 7:53p		Low
Thu 2:27a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Wed 6:14a		High
Wed 11:46a		Low
Wed 6:18p		High
Thu 12:03a		 
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 High
Wed 7:55a		Low
Wed 2:08p		High
Wed 8:15p		Low
Thu 3:00a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Wed 5:48a		High
Wed 10:53a		Low
Wed 5:52p		High
Wed 11:10p		 
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 High
Wed 8:49a		Low
Wed 2:38p		High
Wed 9:12p		Low
Thu 3:32a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Wed 7:47a		Low
Wed 1:42p		High
Wed 8:07p		Low
Thu 2:33a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 High
Wed 8:14a		Low
Wed 2:04p		High
Wed 8:41p		Low
Thu 2:56a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Wed 7:51a		Low
Wed 1:49p		High
Wed 8:16p		Low
Thu 2:39a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 High
Wed 8:52a		Low
Wed 2:41p		High
Wed 9:14p		Low
Thu 3:33a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TONIGHT: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming N late. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: NW 1 foot at 2 seconds and S 1 foot at 6 seconds. A chance of showers with a slight chance of tstms.

WED: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: N 1 foot at 3 seconds and S 1 foot at 5 seconds. A chance of showers in the morning.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: E 1 foot at 3 seconds and SE 1 foot at 7 seconds.

THU: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 1 foot at 5 seconds and SE 1 foot at 8 seconds.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 5 seconds and SE 1 foot at 8 seconds.

FRI: N winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 4 seconds and NW 1 foot at 2 seconds. A chance of showers in the morning.

FRI NIGHT: N winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

SAT: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

SAT NIGHT: SW winds around 5 kt. Seas around 2 ft.

SUN: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

SUN NIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

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Filed Under: Jersey Shore Report: NJ beach weather and waves, Weather
Categories: Dan Zarrow's Weather, New Jersey News, Ultimate New Jersey, Weather

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