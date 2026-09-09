It’s still summer, NJ: Turning warmer and stickier before Thursday storms

The Bottom Line

Both temperatures and humidity levels will kick up a notch for Wednesday and Thursday, making things feel a bit more summer-ish across New Jersey. Highs will be in the 80s for most, with dew points potentially touching 70. In addition, part of Thursday will likely turn wet, with the chance of a shower in the morning and then a bigger push of rain and thunderstorms arriving later. That wet weather will be associated with a cold front, set to bring back comfortable, refreshing, sunny weather for Friday and Saturday. Things may turn a bit more unsettled again starting Sunday, but it looks like hit-or-miss showers and not anything widespread, prolonged, or organized.

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Weather Hazards

There are no major alarm bells to ring for hazardous weather over the next week, at least.

Thursday will be the one day to watch closely. Rain could become steady to heavy for a time into Thursday evening, with rumbles of thunder possible too. But I believe the overall risk of widespread severe weather and/or flooding looks low.

Climatological Context

September 9 is the 252nd day of 2026.

Normal high temperatures range from 80 to 81 degrees, while normal low temperatures range from 60 to 63 degrees.

September is, on average, New Jersey’s fourth warmest and sixth driest month of the year.

Wednesday

If you like it warm, you'll like Wednesday's forecast just fine.

So far, this week's weather has been great. And Wednesday morning is a continuation of that, with temperatures mainly in the comfortable 60s across New Jersey.

By Wednesday afternoon, temperatures will end up about 5 degrees warmer than Tuesday. Normal highs for September 9 are around 80 to 81 degrees, and most of New Jersey will shoot above that number. Highs should reach the mid 80s, with a mix of sun and clouds.

Humidity will bump up a bit too. Not to those highest, uncomfortable levels, but the air will feel a little more summer-ish than the past few days. A breeze will also kick up through the afternoon, gusting over 20 mph.

The chance of a quick sprinkle at some point Wednesday afternoon is not zero, with a disturbance passing just north of New Jersey that could spit a few raindrops in our direction. But that is barely worth a mention. Most of the state should stay dry, bright, and warm.

A quick note for allergy sufferers: Fall seasonal allergies may be firing up, as both ragweed and grass pollen are running in the high range.

With scattered clouds, a hint of humidity, and continued breezy conditions, Wednesday night will not be all that cool. Low temperatures will only dip into the lower 70s or so.

Thursday

Thursday will probably be the warmest day of the week, as high temperatures soar. It will also bring the highest chance of rain and thunderstorms of the week, as a cold front pushes in eventually.

First of all, expect mostly cloudy skies with high temperatures well above normal in the 85 to 90 degree range.

An isolated shower is possible Thursday morning. The bigger push of rain and thunderstorms is likely later in the day, especially around Thursday early evening.

Rain could be steady to heavy for a time, with rumbles of thunder and maybe a localized downpour. Your outdoor plans may be affected for an hour or two. But this is not an all-day weather event, and most of NJ should stay below a half-inch of total rainfall.

Once the front clears, the payoff will be much more comfortable air, arriving late Thursday night..

Friday

Friday flips right back to refreshing, comfortable weather.

Clouds will give way to sun by the afternoon. Humidity will drop. And high temperatures will turn more seasonable and September-ish, around 75 to 80 degrees. It should be a very nice day.

The Weekend & Beyond

Overall, the weekend looks pretty pleasant, although another turn toward unsettled weather is coming up too.

Saturday should be just as comfortable and as nice as Friday, although clouds will gradually increase through the day. High temperatures will reach the upper 70s, with dry weather expected. That is a nice setup for outdoor plans, whether you are still squeezing out "Local Summer" fun or easing into fall activities.

Sunday will turn a bit more unsettled. Hit-or-miss showers will be possible. At this point, that does not look like anything widespread, prolonged, or organized — just a few scattered raindrops that may get in the way at times. If you can dodge the raindrops, it will be nice, with highs around 80 degrees.

It really feels like we've turned a corner from the constant storms and heat onslaught of summer, to tamer and more pleasant weather here in September. The historical peak of Atlantic hurricane season is this week, but the Atlantic remains nice and quiet for now. Meanwhile, drought status has improved nicely across New Jersey after all that summer rain. Only 15 percent of the state, basically along the coast, remains in Moderate Drought.

Significant or historical events in New Jersey for September (in chronological order) Here are some of the historical or significant events that impacted New Jersey or happened in the Garden State during the month of September. Is there an event missing? Let us know with an email to dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

Thanks to NewJerseyAlmanac.com for the assist. Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. Follow him on Facebook for the latest forecast and realtime weather updates.