Best coffee places recommended in Central Jersey
One of the many great things about New Jersey is that you're never far from a great cup of coffee. When you're drinking some of that swill at work, keep that in mind. Although we have terrific coffee at New Jersey 101.5, in case anyone asks.
But seriously folks. As the former owner of an internet café called Coffee Dot Comedy in Sea Isle City, and the Daily Grind in Ocean Grove, I can appreciate a great cup of coffee.
So can my following on Facebook and the radio. Thank you for all the responses. There were so many that we broke it up into sections of New Jersey.
Check out these great cups of Central Jersey coffee for the next time you get the urge. If you're like me, you'll probably get the urge within the hour.
@angietheplumber
Black River Coffee Roasters- Whitehouse Station NJ!
@momof3_nj
Another vote for Black River Roasters
@TaxPrivateJets
Early Bird in Frenchtown. The lavender latte is incredible!
Cassandra Ehlbeck
Scout's Coffee Bar + Mercantile in High Bridge
@jay_flanagan
Ahrre’s coffee in Westfield. Excellent roasts for all your tastes.
Susan Kantor Bergenfeld
Ahrre's Coffee Roastery Westfield, NJ
Amanda Lovett-Spruill
Hidden Grounds Coffee, New Brunswick
@momof3_nj
Lucid In Somerville
Track 5 in Cranford
@kmboyle
Track 5 Coffee in Union and Cranford
@cheryl_gamba
Track 5. Cranford NJ. Great coffee and sweet treats as well as some mini quiches!
@kmboyle
Van Gogh's Ear Café in Union.
Galadriel Hasbrouck
Not "just" a coffee shop, but Van Gogh's Ear in Union is the cutest, quirkiest spot and has unique and delicious hot beverages.
Matt Mysholowsky
Grover’s Mill in West Windsor Township
Jackie Rae Natale
Grover's Mill Coffeehouse!
@Caspnx1
Grover's Mill Coffee Co. Where else can you have a "War of the Worlds" themed coffee place?! Great little hidden gem, good open mic night too. West Windsor, NJ
@Steph37022424
Small World Coffee, Princeton
@CristinaCFowler
Hands down, Little Key Coffee in Hightstown
Gail Morrone
LeGrand Coffee Shop in Woodbridge
Prep Coffee in Old Bridge
Alison Tafilowski McCaffery
Cai’s Cafe in Metuchen
Kelly Tweedly
Java Dave's in South Amboy is cute, and delicious
Solange Reis
Boxwood Coffee in Summit or Westfield!
Cinzia Senzamici
Patria Station Café in Berkeley Heights. Authentic home-style Argentinian pastries and coffee. How’s that for unique?
Halo Roasters in Springfield, NJ
@ZumbaCPAchick
Citispot in Clinton, NJ - sip your beverage of choice while soaking in views of the historic Red Mill and waterfall (love their tea selection!)
