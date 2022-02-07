One of the many great things about New Jersey is that you're never far from a great cup of coffee. When you're drinking some of that swill at work, keep that in mind. Although we have terrific coffee at New Jersey 101.5, in case anyone asks.

Black River Coffee Roasters- Whitehouse Station NJ!

Another vote for Black River Roasters

Early Bird in Frenchtown. The lavender latte is incredible!

Scout's Coffee Bar + Mercantile in High Bridge

Ahrre’s coffee in Westfield. Excellent roasts for all your tastes.

Ahrre's Coffee Roastery Westfield, NJ

Hidden Grounds Coffee, New Brunswick

Lucid In Somerville

Track 5 in Cranford

@kmboyle Track 5 Coffee in Union and Cranford

Track 5. Cranford NJ. Great coffee and sweet treats as well as some mini quiches!

Van Gogh's Ear Café in Union.

Not "just" a coffee shop, but Van Gogh's Ear in Union is the cutest, quirkiest spot and has unique and delicious hot beverages.

Grover’s Mill in West Windsor Township

Grover's Mill Coffeehouse!

Grover's Mill Coffee Co. Where else can you have a "War of the Worlds" themed coffee place?! Great little hidden gem, good open mic night too. West Windsor, NJ

Small World Coffee, Princeton

Hands down, Little Key Coffee in Hightstown

LeGrand Coffee Shop in Woodbridge

Prep Coffee in Old Bridge

Cai’s Cafe in Metuchen

Java Dave's in South Amboy is cute, and delicious

Boxwood Coffee in Summit or Westfield!

Patria Station Café in Berkeley Heights. Authentic home-style Argentinian pastries and coffee. How’s that for unique?

Halo Roasters in Springfield, NJ

Citispot in Clinton, NJ - sip your beverage of choice while soaking in views of the historic Red Mill and waterfall (love their tea selection!)

