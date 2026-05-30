Sometimes there's nothing better than a great meal at a great New Jersey diner. Whether it's the burgers, the fries, shakes, omelets, or anything in between, you can never go wrong at a true Jersey diner.

I mean, we're known as the diner capital of the world for a reason. And even though New Jersey may not have as many diners as it once did, we still top everyone else when it comes to the shear number of locations within the Garden State.

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A throwback to the 1950s

One of those iconic diners is located right in the heart of Middletown on Route 35 north. It is here you'll find one of the most nostalgic diners at the Jersey Shore.

And in my opinion, the New Monmouth Diner is one of those classic diners that defines what a diner should be. Not only is this location very popular among locals, it also themes itself as if we're still in the 1950s.

It's also a fairly decent sized diner, with plenty of space for multiple large families. It's just an overall fantastic place to check out and enjoy a good meal.

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Burger Playoffs Contender

The New Monmouth Diner is also a contender in the Jersey Shore Burger Playoffs, powered by Cuttler Produce. And I can tell you from giving their burgers a try that they absolutely do deserve to be in the running.

I recently paid a visit to the New Monmouth Diner, where the staff had me try out one of their newest items, the Smash Burger.

Cast your vote now

So, who do you think has the best burger at the Jersey Shore? Cast your vote now for the 2026 Jersey Shore Burger Playoffs, and help us crown a winner (click or tap here to vote).

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The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host & content contributor Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.