Finding things for our kids to do over the summer months can sometimes be a challenging task. Will my kids enjoy this? How about that? Will they want to be on their screens all summer? Can I just get them out of the house?

Look, I get it. I have twin boys myself and can attest to every one of those questions above. And I know many parents across New Jersey also face that same situation. There's nothing wrong with that, it's just life.

Which is why I was very excited to learn about this summer camp that still has openings for kids who love the outdoors. So much so, that I wanted share this opportunity with you in case you were still looking for a camp your kids can take part in.

And no, I didn't learn about this online. I literally ended up striking a conversation with one of the people who just happens to be associated with this camp. And as it turned out, I was still looking for a good camp for one of my sons to join.

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River Rangers 2026 Canoe Program

Based in Monmouth County, the River Rangers is an outdoor camp that has been going strong for over 20 years, geared toward kids 10 to 14 yrs of age.

It's a very educational camp that takes kids out in groups canoeing in the Navesink and Swimming Rivers. But it's so much more than that. Kids will also enjoy paddling, fishing, geocaching, hiking, exploration, and more. And of course, outdoor fun.

My son got so excited when he learned about this. Aside from canoeing, he was most excited about the geocaching, something he's very into. So yes, we'll be taking part in this years program.

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River Rangers 2026 Camp Dates

As of May 21, 2026, all three of the anticipate camp weeks are still available, which is not easy to find this far into the season. Especially when you consider how many camps get moved to a wait list as early as March.

So if you're still looking for a great camp for your kids, like I was, you should jump on this. Trust me, these open slots will fill up fast!

Here's the anticipated date ranges still available for your kids to take part in the River Rangers summer camp for 2026.

Week of Jul. 27-31

Week of Aug. 3-7

Week of Aug. 10-14

More info on the River Rangers summer camp, including how you can register your kid(s), can be found here.

It's here! The complete 2026 NJ county fair summer schedule A list of county fairs happening throughout New Jersey for 2026. From rides, food, animals, and hot air balloons, each county fair has something unique to offer.

(Fairs are listed in geographical order in New Jersey from South to North) Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

NJ Street Fairs are back! See the latest 2026 schedule Please check back often as additional street fairs may be added or revised as the year progresses. All New Jersey street fairs are listed in date order. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host & content contributor Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.