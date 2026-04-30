If you were new to Six Flags Great Adventure in 2025, you were part of the very beginning of a transformation period for the park. Between 2024, 2025, and now bridging into 2026, there's so much change that has taken place that it's hard to keep up with.

But in my opinion, it's all changes for the better. Yes, we loved some beloved rides and events that are now gone. But sometimes that has to happen with forward progress. And now with Shoreline Pier slated to open later this year, the view into the future couldn't be any clearer.

ALSO READ: New Shoreline Pier brings seaside fun to Six Flags

Still, it's hard not to miss some things from the past because we enjoyed them. Fortunately when it comes to entertainment, there's one that's returning from the past that'll be sure to have fans of the park wanting more.

Six Flags Great Adventure is bringing back one of our favorite Halloween traditions, and I for one couldn't be anymore excited.

Dead Mans Party at Six Flags Great Adventure Fright Fest in Jackson, NJ Six Flags Great Adventure loading...

Dead Man's Party Returns for 2026

Yup, a fan favorite has returned. After a hiatus in 2025, Dead Man's Party is making a comeback at this years Fright Fest, and fans of the park are absolutely going to love this news.

For those who don't know, Dead Man's Party has become a staple at the park since 1999 at Fright Fest. Hosted by Dr. Fright, this high energy show promises a spooky atmosphere combined with an amazing live performance.

If you missed out last year, you absolutely want to check it out this year (more on Dead Man's Party can be found here).

Exclusive look back at Six Flags Great Adventure's Fright Fest 2025 A look back at this years Fright Fest, along with an exclusive look inside some of the attractions. Please note that some photos appear blurry due to the lighting and 3D effects of the attraction.

The final day for Six Flags Great Adventures regular operating season is Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host & content contributor Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.