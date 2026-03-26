Six Flags Great Adventure just shared some huge news about the park that I for one am very excited for. But before we dive into it, let's back up for a second to see how we got here.

To this day, there are still some people upset about the closure of Kingda Ka and the golden kingdom. That also involved the removal of several other old rides which, at the time, felt like a gut punch.

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Now, well over a year later since, it's becoming very apparent why the park did what it did. And 2026 is about to showcase some of those efforts in a huge way with a brand new themed area that'll be part of the newly re-imagined boardwalk area.

Opening in late spring will be the all new Shoreline Pier section of Great Adventure.

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The newly re-imagined boardwalk

As someone that's been coming to this park for most of their life, I have to say this is probably one of the most amazing transitions I've ever seen.

Right now, the entire area is still under construction, but the crews are moving quick. Before you know it, we'll be celebrating the newly themed area with all new rides, food, and more that promises to ensure a great time.

According to the park, this new area will feature "a vibrant new rides area that channels the electricity, nostalgia, and unmistakable charm of New Jersey’s iconic ocean side amusement piers."

Here's a sneak peak at the rides you'll be able to experience at the all new Shoreline Pier, which is expected to open late Spring of this year.

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Barrels O' Fun (the parks 14th roller coaster)

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Wave Swinger

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Hypno-Twister

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Flying Scooters

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Super Roundup (Formerly Swashbuckler)

Six Flags, NJ reveals major progress ahead of 2026 Season (PHOTOS) An exclusive look at the construction underway at Six Flags Great Adventure as of Mar. 19, 2026. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

Exclusive look back at Six Flags Great Adventure's Fright Fest 2025 A look back at this years Fright Fest, along with an exclusive look inside some of the attractions. Please note that some photos appear blurry due to the lighting and 3D effects of the attraction.

The final day for Six Flags Great Adventures regular operating season is Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host & content contributor Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.