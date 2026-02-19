What was 456 tall, had an epic 20-year run, and was imploded almost one year ago?

Yes, Kingda Ka. When it was opened in 2005, it was the tallest and fastest roller coaster in the world.

Many were feeling a nostalgic gut punch when it went away. Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson promised something at least as epic would replace it. And let the teasing begin.

Six Flags newest attraction

According to nj.com it was announced by Great Adventure that the first piece of track has now arrived at the amusement park for a new ride that will debut in 2027. A large section of purple track was moved by a crane off its shipping container and onto the construction site in the shadow of the old Kingda Ka.

Park officials, being the lovable teases that they are, are playing their cards close to the vest, saying not much more than a “new chapter” is beginning.

But when Kingda Ka was coming down, they said at that time what would be next would be a “multi-world-record-breaking launch roller coaster.”

New coaster tease

There’s been speculation that what might replace Kingda Ka is a Mack Xtreme Spinning Coaster. This is described as a high-thrill launched roller coaster with magnetic brakes to make for unique and unexpected spins.

Good God, no thank you. I’ve been public about my fear of roller coasters and this only cements it.

Whatever is coming, it’s just beginning to take shape so soon we’ll be able to know.