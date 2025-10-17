We're past the half way point through October which means the frights, chills, and ghouls of Halloween are getting closer. But, as the first weekend in Asbury Park proved with the Zombie Walk, we don't have to wait until Halloween for all those frights.

In fact, those frights were front and center going as far back as mid-September. That's when Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson unleased their own ghouls for their annual Fright Fest celebration.

And now that Halloween is right around the corner, the time is just right to hit the theme park and experience Fright Fest for yourself.

Fright Fest 2025

The park really did an amazing job this year with the haunted attractions. However, if getting the pants scared off of you isn't your thing, no worries as those ghouls don't come out until dark around 6 p.m.

That means during the day, the atmosphere is perfect for families with Boo Fest. And if I had to pick a target window of when that transition happens from Halloween joy to Halloween fright, it would be between 5 and 6 p.m.

That's when the fog starts to fill in by the fountain and the vibes of the park begin to change. It's great to experience that transition, but even better to experience the park after dark.

Along with the rides, visitors will also get to check out several shows and special attractions throughout the park. It's really a lot of fun and perfect for the Halloween season.

A sneak peak

Curious? Here's a look at this years Fright Fest to help get you ready for your visit, including some exclusive photos and video from this years attractions.

Exclusive look at Six Flags Great Adventure's Fright Fest 2025 A sneak peak at this years Fright Fest, along with an exclusive look inside some of the attractions. Please note that some photos appear blurry due to the lighting and 3D effects of the attraction.

The final day for Fright Fest is Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

Fright Fest runs through Sunday, Nov. 2.

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host & content contributor Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.