Massive new roller coaster rising at Six Flags — and we got you a sneak peek
A lot of change has been underway at Six Flags Great Adventure this offseason. Not only is there a brand new record-breaking coaster in the works, but there's also a completely reimagined area that'll open later this year.
I was fortunate enough to be invited to the park on March 19, 2026, for a very special milestone event. On that day, the very first piece of track for the future 2027 coaster would be lifted and bolted into place.
But the tour ended up being so much more than that. While we were there, we ended up getting an exclusive peek into some of the other changes coming beyond the construction zone.
Now before anyone asks, no, Nitro isn't getting a new paint job. At least, it won't this year, but it is on the list, so eventually. The priority right now is all the construction below.
Major Construction Continues
I couldn't believe how far along the crew was on the new record-breaking roller coaster since the end of last season. This thing's footprint is MASSIVE!!!
Unfortunately, we still don't know the name of the coaster or what it's going to look like, as Six Flags Great Adventure isn't quite ready yet to spill the beans. But, they're getting close.
Check out the tour in the video and photos below, including a sneak peek of a newly reimagined area that'll open to the public later this year.
Six Flags, NJ reveals major progress ahead of 2026 Season (PHOTOS)
Gallery Credit: Mike Brant
Opening Day 2026
Six Flags Great Adventure and Wild Safari will be opening for the 2026 season on Saturday, March 28, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., with an exclusive season passholder preview even happening the day before on Friday, March 27, from 5 to 9 p.m.
Exclusive look back at Six Flags Great Adventure's Fright Fest 2025
Gallery Credit: Mike Brant
The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host & content contributor Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.