A lot of change has been underway at Six Flags Great Adventure this offseason. Not only is there a brand new record-breaking coaster in the works, but there's also a completely reimagined area that'll open later this year.

I was fortunate enough to be invited to the park on March 19, 2026, for a very special milestone event. On that day, the very first piece of track for the future 2027 coaster would be lifted and bolted into place.

But the tour ended up being so much more than that. While we were there, we ended up getting an exclusive peek into some of the other changes coming beyond the construction zone.

Now before anyone asks, no, Nitro isn't getting a new paint job. At least, it won't this year, but it is on the list, so eventually. The priority right now is all the construction below.

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Major Construction Continues

I couldn't believe how far along the crew was on the new record-breaking roller coaster since the end of last season. This thing's footprint is MASSIVE!!!

Unfortunately, we still don't know the name of the coaster or what it's going to look like, as Six Flags Great Adventure isn't quite ready yet to spill the beans. But, they're getting close.

Check out the tour in the video and photos below, including a sneak peek of a newly reimagined area that'll open to the public later this year.

Six Flags, NJ reveals major progress ahead of 2026 Season (PHOTOS) An exclusive look at the construction underway at Six Flags Great Adventure as of Mar. 19, 2026. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

Giant Wheel at Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson, NJ Mike Brant - Townsquare Media loading...

Opening Day 2026

Six Flags Great Adventure and Wild Safari will be opening for the 2026 season on Saturday, March 28, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., with an exclusive season passholder preview even happening the day before on Friday, March 27, from 5 to 9 p.m.

Exclusive look back at Six Flags Great Adventure's Fright Fest 2025 A look back at this years Fright Fest, along with an exclusive look inside some of the attractions. Please note that some photos appear blurry due to the lighting and 3D effects of the attraction.

The final day for Six Flags Great Adventures regular operating season is Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host & content contributor Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.