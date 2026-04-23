Discover the most popular attraction in New Jersey
If we’re being honest, we’re a little spoiled with how much there is to do in New Jersey.
I know people’s go-to talking point about the state is that “we’re so close to New York or Philadelphia, take your pick of which city you want to go to!” but you don’t have to leave the state to find some top tier entertainment.
A study was performed by TUI Musement to determine the most sought-after places in each state in the U.S, and I’m pretty happy with what the result for New Jersey was.
In order to find the top attraction, the TUI Musement team looked at Google Travel, deeming the spot with the highest number of Google reviews as the most popular.
It should be noted that casinos and hotels were omitted from the results.
So how are people looking to amuse themselves in the Garden State?
No, it wasn’t checking out Lucy the Element, although many do consider her one of our hidden gems.
Nor was it any of our boardwalks. I wouldn’t have been surprised if Seaside Heights, Point Pleasant, Atlantic City, or the Wildwoods took the crown.
SEE ALSO: Wildwood Boardwalk Recognized As America's Top Boardwalk
But they didn’t.
The most popular attraction in New Jersey is Six Flags Great Adventure
Located in Jackson, Six Flags Great Adventure has over 200 rides and attractions between the amusement park, Hurricane Harbor waterpark, and the Wild Safari, making it a perfect outing for people living in or visiting New Jersey.
Growing up less than 20 minutes away from Great Adventure, I have incredibly fond memories of going there with family, friends, or on day trips with summer camp.
There are rides for thrill seekers and non-thrill seekers alike so if you’re in the Jackson area it is definitely worth checking out Great Adventure.
If you’ve never been, it’ll be a treat to see what the hype is about, if you’ve been there before then you already know.
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The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.