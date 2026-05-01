🚨A Jackson Township plumbing inspector was killed in a crash Thursday afternoon

🚨Police say the Jeep left South Cooks Bridge Road and slammed into a large tree

🚨Investigators are looking for any witnesses to the crash

JACKSON — An Ocean County plumbing inspector on the job was killed in a crash on Thursday afternoon.

Township police say Ronald Miller was driving a township Jeep Patriot on South Cooksbridge Road near Westlake Boulevard around 1:55 p.m. when it went off the right side of the road. The Jeep hit “numerous items” before coming to a rest against a large maple tree.

Miller was the only person in the Jeep. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

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Remembered as dedicated inspector

Mayor Jennifer Kuhn said Miller was a plumbing inspector for the township Building Department. He was known as a "dedicated employee, a respected coworker, and a kind individual who always carried himself with professionalism and compassion."

"I want to extend our deepest condolences to Ronald’s family, friends, loved ones, and all who had the privilege of knowing him. Our thoughts and prayers are with them during this incredibly difficult time," Kuhn said.

Jackson police asked any witnesses to call them at 732-928-1111.

The crash was the third fatal crash in Jackson this year, according to State Police records.

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