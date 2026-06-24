🚨A Neptune City man is charged after police say he met an Ocean County pre-teen

🚨They first communicated via Snapchat and exchanged sexually explicit photos

🚨Evidence from electronic devices suggests there may be additional victims

NEPTUNE CITY — Police say a man who met an Ocean County pre-teen in person after exchanging sexually explicit pictures may have also met other victims.

Jake Hessels, 24, of Neptune City began communicating with a Manchester Township teen in April via Snapchat, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer. They arranged to meet in person at her home and engaged in sexual activity.

He was taken into custody on June 2 and charged with aggravated sexual assault, sexual assault, possession of child sexual abuse material, endangering the welfare of a child and promoting obscene material. Hessels was ordered at his detention hearing on June 10 to be held until trial.

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Ocean County Prosecutor's Office shield (Ocean County Prosecutor's Office) Ocean County Prosecutor's Office shield

Evidence suggests additional victims

Investigators have determined that Hessels began using Snapchat, TikTok, and Instagram in Fall 2025 to communicate with other minors. Hessels also has ties to Morris County, according to Billhimer.

“Based upon evidence recovered from Hessels’ electronic devices, we believe there may be additional victims who have not yet come forward. Anyone with information concerning this defendant’s illicit conduct is urged to contact the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit at 732-506-5323,” Billhimer said.

Hessels is being represented by attorney Mitchell J. Ansell.

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