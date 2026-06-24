🏳️‍🌈Police charged a Maple Shade man with stealing nine pride flags in Haddonfield

🏳️‍🌈Witnesses recorded video that police said helped identify the suspect

🏳️‍🌈The flags were to be replaced on Wednesday

HADDONFIELD — A Maple Share resident was charged with stealing LGBTQ flags in this Camden County municipality on Monday morning.

Witnesses told police they saw a man tearing down the rainbow flags along Kings Highway in the Haddonfield business district just after 10 a.m. One of the witnesses provided a video showing the man carrying several flags and poles and putting them in the backseat of his car before driving away. The video helped police identify the man as Joshua Serad, 37, of Maple Shade.

Witnesses told police that Serad appeared to be "aggressive and agitated" as he was taking the flags.

Nine flags stolen

Serad returned to Kings Highway around 12:30 p.m. and was reported to be taking more flags this time near Chestnut Street. A total of nine flags, all owned by the borough, were stolen, and poles were damaged.

The value of the flags and poles totaled $314, according to police. They are expected to be replaced on Wednesday.

Before Serad was identified as the suspect, Mayor Dave Siedell called whoever took the flags a "black-hearted, thin-skinned broflake." Serad was charged with criminal mischief and theft of movable property. His legal representation is not known.

Police did not disclose a reason for Serad's action.

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