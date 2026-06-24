☑️Vengeance Fest VII was canceled after concerns about some of the bands

☑️Some of the bands with racist and anti-Semitic lyrics

☑️The Wisla Club said it was unaware of the backgrounds of the performers

GARFIELD — A concert that was scheduled to include several bands that perform songs with racist and anti-Semitic lyrics and promoted by a "hate music" promoter has been canceled.

The two-day heavy metal music festival Vengeance Fest VII had been booked for the Wisla Club in Garfield until concerns were raised in the community. Mayor Everett Garnto told NorthJersey.com before the cancellation that there would be an increased police presence at the club but also that there was not much the township could do to stop the show.

NorthJersey.com reported that Nokturne, a black metal band that was scheduled to play, uses "Nazi terminology" in some of their lyrics. Another band called Grom sings about political fascism and glorifies the "Aryan race."

The promoter of the concert, California-based KEP Productions, is on the Southern Poverty Law Center's list of 2025 Hate Music Groups, which said the band played a "central role in the racist music scene."

Cancellation message from the Wisla Club in Garfield (Wlsla Club via Facebook) Cancellation message from the Wisla Club in Garfield

Community concerns lead to cancellation

On Tuesday night, the club pulled the plug on the concert and explained that it was unaware of the backgrounds of the scheduled performers. The Board of Directors said it is committed to creating "a welcoming, respectful, and inclusive environment for all members of our community."

“This event is entirely unrelated to the Polish event organizers, promoters, and community groups that regularly collaborate with Wisla Club. The organization responsible for this event is a separate entity that approached Wisla Club solely for the purpose of renting our facility,” the club said on its Facebook page.

The club's Board of Directors was praised by Garnto for their professionalism, transparency, and leadership after their decision was made.

"Their willingness to listen to the community, take appropriate action, and reaffirm their commitment to maintaining a welcoming, respectful, and inclusive environment speaks volumes about their character and dedication to the residents of Garfield," Garnto said on his Facebook page.

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