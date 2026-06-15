NJ school community shaken as band director faces child sex assault charges
⚠️ Bloomfield middle and high school band director Daniel Burbank faces sex crime charges.
➡️ Prosecutors said reported abuse of a student began at the age of 13, at Bloomfield Middle School.
🔴 Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact the Essex County Prosecutor's Office tip line.
A 37-year-old music teacher and band director at two public schools in Bloomfield has been accused of raping a former student.
Daniel Burbank, of Monroe Township, has been a teacher and band director at Bloomfield Middle School and assistant band director at Bloomfield High School.
Burbank was arrested on Friday and charged with attempted aggravated sexual assault, sexual assault, sexual contact, criminal restraint, endangering the welfare of a child and luring.
Read More: New Jersey teacher, coach admits years of sexual abuse of teen
Prosecutors say abuse began when student was 13
He is accused of engaging in inappropriate sexual conduct, starting when the victim was just 13 and a student at Bloomfield Middle School.
The reported sexual abuse continued while the victim attended Bloomfield High School, Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II said on Monday.
Anyone with information related to the investigation is encouraged to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Tips Line at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432.
Read More: Camden County teacher arrested on sexual assault charges
Teacher previously worked in Fair Lawn schools
Before working in Bloomfield schools, Burbank spent several years as a music teacher and assistant band director at Fair Lawn High School.
In 2016, he was very popular with the Fair Lawn school community, as a crowd of about a hundred people showed up to support him against the threat of being cut from his then position, as previously reported by Patch.
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