Off-duty NJ officer rushes into smoke to save two dogs

In the category of police officers actually never get a true day off, we have Garfield Police Officer Joe Kopacz.

Last week, Officer Kopacz was off duty and out for a walk with his wife in Bloomingdale, while they were babysitting a friend's son, when he noticed smoke billowing from a nearby home.

As neighbors gathered outside, Officer Kopacz asked questions and learned that no one was home.

But his relief was short lived, as one of the neighbors told Officer Kopacz that the families two dogs were still inside.

Photo by Scott Rodgerson on Unsplash Photo by Scott Rodgerson on Unsplash

With smoke pouring from the house, there was no time to wait

As the snoke intensified and was pouring out of the house, Officer Kopacz rushed to the front door. It was locked, so Joe moved fast looking for another way in.

What he found, after discovering that all the windows and doors were locked, was a sledgehammer in the backyard shed.

Without hesitation, he forced his way through the door and entered the smoke-filled home.

Inside, visibility was poor.

Kopacz later said of the experience "I wasn't worried about myself, I was worried about the dogs."

The frightened dogs had retreated from the kitchen and were hiding beneath a dining room table.

Officer Kopacz was able to secure a golden retriever and hand it off to a neighbor waiting safely outside. A second dog, a black mixed breed, remained trapped inside. The dog was frightened and reluctant to leave its hiding spot.

Photo via Canva Photo via Canva

The second dog wouldn't come out as conditions worsened

As smoke continued to fill the home, Officer Kopacz worked patiently to coax the animal out. After a couple very tense minutes, he was able to slip a leash around the dog and lead it safely outside.

Moments later, police officers and firefighters arrived and found heavy smoke coming from the attached garage. Bloomingdale firefighters and neighboring departments prevented the flames from spreading to the house and surrounding properties, containing the fire to the garage and kitchen area.

Because Officer Kopacz acted quickly, put himself in harm's way, and refused to leave until every animal was safe, a family was reunited with their dogs.

The homeowner later returned and thanked Kopacz, who said his training kicked in automatically. Officer Kopacz said:

"I was just happy the dogs were ok and the fire was put out."

He is our Blue Friday honoree this week.

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The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own.

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